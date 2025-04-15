Our residential proxies are based on IPs from desktop and mobile devices in Pakistan, so they are perfect for globe-trotters or anyone keen on accessing exclusive region-locked content.

Sourced from domestic devices in Pakistan’s major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, etc., our residential proxies allow you to surf the web disguised as a local, indistinguishable from anyone spying.

With our rotating Pakistani proxies, you can effortlessly and securely explore the web, perform market research, monitor SEO rankings, manage multiple accounts, verify ad localization, aggregate travel fares, and engage in other online activities.