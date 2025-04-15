Iran Proxies
Surf the world wide web like a boss with our 2 812 060 Iranian proxies network.
Choose geographic targeting for the major cities of Iran. Our fast, secure, and high-quality proxy solution is designed for an impeccable experience. Check out the Decodo Iran residential proxy options now!
14-day money-back option
Iranian proxies
Iranian IP addresses for your personal use
If you have your longing gaze directed at the Middle East or Western Asia, then there’s no way you can miss Iran (also known as Persia).
Do you wish to connect to a particular website with an Iranian IP address? Do you wish that your target website wouldn’t know you are using a proxy? You’re in luck because we have exciting offers for you.
Iran proxies can be vital if you’re trying to scrape that sweet local data, do market research, or automate social media accounts. Your work will go undetected because websites cannot recognize these IPs as proxies!
Residential Iran proxy network
All IP addresses in our residential Iran proxy pool come from real desktop or mobile devices. You can get Iranian IPs in major cities such as Tehran, Mashhad, Isfahan, Karaj, Tabriz, and others. Rest assured that these IP addresses don’t share any subnetwork and are extremely hard to block or flag.
The best part is our flexible payment possibilities. Payments can be made once a month at the beginning of every billing cycle, or you can choose the usage-based Pay As You Go option. In the latter case, you can use residential proxies without committing to a subscription.
You can have unlimited concurrent connection requests, and if you ever run out of proxy bandwidth, simply upgrade your plan with just a few clicks.
Give it a go with Decodo Iran proxies
Reputable
Decodo is annually recognized as one of the top proxy providers available. Our trustworthiness is backed up by myriad online reviews we’ve received over the years from users in various parts of the world. Rest assured that we provide the service we promise.
Easy to use
Our residential proxies are easy to set up and use. You can find the necessary information on installing and using the software in our documentation. Thanks to our step-by-step guides with screenshots, using proxies is a cakewalk!
Lightning fast
Our proxies won’t waste your time. We’re proud to say that the response time of our residential proxies is less than one second!
14-day money-back
Enjoy maximum performance without any pressure. Buy any of our proxy plans and take up to 14 days to decide. If you're not impressed, we'll refund you (terms apply).
Residential proxies are full of awesomeness
Unlimited connections and threads
55M+ rotating IPs
IPv4, HTTPS addresses
Over 195 countries
Easy proxy setup
Real mobile and desktop devices IPs
Awesome 24/7 customer support
<0.5s average response time
Up to 24hrs custom sticky sessions
Traffic usage statistics
Why you should avoid free Iran proxies
Perhaps someday proxies will become a human right, and no one will have to pay for them. Until then, using a free Iran proxy service is risky. Free proxies may harvest your data and insert malicious code. Moreover, such proxies are usually inefficient, slow, and easily recognized by the targeted websites. Therefore, we recommend steering clear of free Iran proxies.
Instead, why not enjoy a reputable, safe, and fast proxy solution that also provides around-the-clock customer support? Go ahead, and get your money’s worth – check out the Decodo Iran proxy network!
Use Decodo products and reach Iran with ease
Product Type
Residential
SERP Scraping API
Web Scraping API
eCommerce Scraping API
Shared rotating IPs
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Static IPs
No
No
No
No
Dedicated IPs
No
No
No
No
Rotating session
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Sticky session
Yes, up to 24hrs custom sticky sessions
No
No
No
Proxy authentication
Username:Password; IP whitelist
Username:Password
Username:Password
Username:Password
Domain:port format
Yes
No
No
No
SOCKS5
No
No
No
No
HTTP, HTTPS and IPv4+IPv6
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Includes a scraper
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
Includes a parser
No
Yes
No
Yes
How it works:
Fastest residential proxies
Pick a plan that suits you. Get ahead with unblockable and stable proxies.
No commitment
$3.5
/GB
Total:
2 GB
$3.0
/GB
Total:$6 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
8 GB
$2.75
/GB
Total:$22 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
25 GB
$2.6
/GB
Total:$65 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
50 GB
$2.45
/GB
Total:$123 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
100 GB
$2.25
/GB
Total:$225 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
250 GB
$2.0
/GB
Total:$500 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
500 GB
$1.75
/GB
Total:$875 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
1,000 GB
$1.5
/GB
Total:$1500 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
2,000 GB
$2.8
/GB
Total:$5600 + VAT billed monthly
5,000 GB
$2.2
/GB
Total:$11000 + VAT billed monthly
With each plan you access
55M+ ethically-sourced IPs
HTTPS & SOCKS5 support
<0.5s average response time
99.68% success rate
Unlimited threads & concurrent sessions
Country, state, city ASN & ZIP code targeting
Rotating and sticky sessions
#1 IP quality in the market
Free 24/7 tech support
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
What people are saying about us
We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best
Best online Customer support I've gotten
Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...
We almost forgot we're using proxy
Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...
Perfect and reliable proxy service
I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...
Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support
The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value Provider 2024
Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.
Featured in:
Frequently asked questions
What is a proxy?
A proxy is an intermediary server that allows the user to browse the internet privately under a different IP address than the user originally has. You can learn more about proxies and proxy features in dedicated pages.
What is a residential proxy?
A residential proxy allows a user to get an IP address of a real household device located in another city or country. Since residential proxies come from an ISP (Internet Service Provider), the core benefit is high anonymity and low block rate. Read more about it in our blog post: What is a Residential Proxy.
What are SOCKS4 and SOCKS5 proxies?
SOCKS4 and SOCKS5 proxies are internet protocols that exchange network packets between a client and a server. SOCKS4 proxies don’t support authentication, while SOCKS5 proxies do.
How to get an Iranian IP?
You can use our residential proxies to get an IP address from Iran. They are easy to set up, and we’ve got detailed instructions in our documentation.
Is it legal to use Iranian proxies and proxies in Iran?
Yes, it’s legal to use Iranian proxies. You can use proxies for data scraping, ad verification, SEO, social media accounts management, bot automation, and so on.
However, a user’s identity isn’t protected if they commit a crime or fraud online. And we do have some boundaries regarding certain websites.