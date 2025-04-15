Turkish Proxies
Rock that precious public data with our 1 951 877 high-caliber Turkish proxies network.
Jumpstart your project and target any city in Turkey with our tried and true residential IP addresses. Get IPs from Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, or any other city. Be ahead of the game with our best-in-class Turkey proxy network!
14-day money-back option
Turkey proxies
One-of-a-kind Turkish IP addresses to scale your project
Trying to reach Turkish websites but without local IP it’s like herding cats? Chill out, we’re coming at you with our almost 2 million Turkey proxy pool.
Decodo city-targeting option allows you to break down barriers and get IPs from almost any location in Turkey. You can choose to connect through a Turkish port or even add a specific city to narrow your project scope.
Reach targets in Turkey with an elite residential proxy network
We’re not an average proxy provider – we simply offer you high quality proxies for a bargain to spark your business. Our residential proxies come from real devices, located in 195+ places, including Turkey, and are super hard to detect by anti-bot systems. It’s your go-to solution while reaching heavy targets, scaling your research, and automating processes.
If you’re new to the game – we’re ready to guide you through all the steps ‘till you reach your desired targets. Have some specific questions about locations and stuff? Just drop a message to our lovely support heroes – some say that they literally respond in 20 seconds!
Give Decodo Turkey proxies a shot
Super fast and reliable
Our proxies are fast ’n’ furious, and Proxyway's research only supports this – we beat all of the proxy providers with <0.5s average response time. With us, you can kick-start your project without extreme lags in proxy speed. All with a 99.68% success rate!
Hassle-free setup
Heavy documentation and messy integrations can cause you some frustration. But not ours – we provide everything from A to Z in plain English. Covered with handy screenshots and clear guidelines, our help docs will lead you through the smooth setup process.
No connections or threads limits
Need a large amount of bandwidth? No prob. Chance to connect as many times as you want? You’re already covered. We don’t want to bother you with details, so we’re comin’ at you with the best-tailored to your needs residential proxies plans.
Round-the-clock support heroes
Having someone to answer your questions in literally 20 seconds is a game-changing experience. We say big no-no to sluggishly chatting support and always reply to you ASAP. If you have some questions, just jump into the chat and see yourself.
Why you should stay away from free Turkey proxies
No doubts – everybody loves free stuff. However, if you care about your data security better, stay away from free proxies. They might not cost you money, but they can be coupled with malware, spammy ads, or just be dull and easily recognizable by the websites' anti-bot systems. In the worst-case scenario, free proxies can steal your personal data.
Better don't fall for that sugar-coated "free proxies'' title and go with some elite Turkey residential proxy network. And quality doesn't mean ripping you off – Decodo has some decent budget-friendly pricing.
Residential proxies are full of awesomeness
Unlimited connections and threads
55M+ rotating IPs
Over 195 countries
Easy proxy setup
Real mobile and desktop devices IPs
<0.5s avg response time
Up to 24hrs custom sticky sessions
Traffic usage statistics
Target Turkey with Decodo products
Product Type
Residential
SERP Scraping API
Web Scraping API
eCommerce Scraping API
Shared rotating IPs
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Static IPs
No
No
No
No
Dedicated IPs
No
No
No
No
Rotating session
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Sticky session
Yes, up to 24hrs custom sticky sessions
No
No
No
Proxy authentication
Username:Password; IP whitelist
Username:Password
Username:Password
Username:Password
Domain:port format
Yes
No
No
No
SOCKS5
Yes
No
No
No
HTTP, HTTPS and IPv4+IPv6
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Includes a scraper
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
Includes a parser
No
Yes
No
Yes
Real residential IPs worldwide
How it works:
Fastest residential proxies
Pick a plan that suits you. Get ahead with unblockable and stable proxies.
No commitment
$3.5
/GB
Total:
2 GB
$3.0
/GB
Total:$6 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
8 GB
$2.75
/GB
Total:$22 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
25 GB
$2.6
/GB
Total:$65 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
50 GB
$2.45
/GB
Total:$123 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
100 GB
$2.25
/GB
Total:$225 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
250 GB
$2.0
/GB
Total:$500 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
500 GB
$1.75
/GB
Total:$875 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
1,000 GB
$1.5
/GB
Total:$1500 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
2,000 GB
$2.8
/GB
Total:$5600 + VAT billed monthly
5,000 GB
$2.2
/GB
Total:$11000 + VAT billed monthly
With each plan you access
55M+ ethically-sourced IPs
HTTPS & SOCKS5 support
<0.5s average response time
99.68% success rate
Unlimited threads & concurrent sessions
Country, state, city ASN & ZIP code targeting
Rotating and sticky sessions
#1 IP quality in the market
Free 24/7 tech support
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
What people are saying about us
We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best
Best online Customer support I've gotten
Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...
We almost forgot we're using proxy
Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...
Perfect and reliable proxy service
I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...
Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support
The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value Provider 2024
Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.
Featured in:
Frequently asked questions
What is a proxy?
A proxy is an IP address that acts as your middleman while connecting to your preferred internet destination. It receives connection requests, sends them to a server without disclosing your initial IP address, and then responds with the requested data. Proxies are usually used to reach geo-restricted content, ensure browsing privacy, or scale the data gathering process.
What is a residential proxy?
A residential proxy is an intermediary that covers your original IP address by replacing it with real mobile or desktop device IP. Since residential proxies come from an ISP (Internet Service Provider), their core benefits are high anonymity and low block rate. Hence they serve the best if you are trying to reach heavy targets such as social media channels.
What are SOCKS4 and SOCKS5 proxies?
Both are types of internet protocol that route network packages between a client and a server. SOCKS4 and SOCKS5 are just different versions of the same protocol. You can call SOCKS5 a more advanced version since it's faster and supports UDP (User Datagram Protocol) connections and handshake authentication. SOCKS4 supports only TCP (Transmission Control Protocol) connections, just like SOCKS5.
SOCKS proxies are handy when dealing with targets protected by firewalls.
How to get Turkish IP?
To connect to Turkey's proxy pool, use the proxy address on. Using Decodo residential IPs pool, you can pick from over 195 places and filter up to the city level while targeting Istanbul, Antalya, or other locations in Turkey.
Aside from the location, you can also choose between rotating and sticky sessions. If you want to go with rotating sessions and target Turkey locations, you have to pick a specific domain:port combination and use the specific endpoint of your chosen city or county (in this case, Turkey).
You can always find more detailed instructions on our documentation.
Is it legal to use Turkish proxies and proxies in Turkey?
Yes, using a proxy server is completely legal. Proxies can be used for various purposes, such as data scraping, ad verification, SEO, social accounts management, bots automation, and more.
Of course, some proxy use cases might be illegal, like anything related to financial institutions, governmental sites, ticketing, gaming, mailing, streaming, or Apple/Google stores. As an A-list player, we usually block such use cases to avoid fraudulent activities.