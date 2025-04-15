What is Selenium?

Selenium is an automation tool for web browsers. With it, you can automate web apps, button clicks, fill in information, submit forms, and search for specific information on any site.

These functions make Selenium indispensable for automation and screen scraping. Still, most sites do not like automated traffic on their servers, so Selenium is mostly used to test your own web services. Most sites just block your IP address after you try to access it multiple times with an automated Selenium request.

Selenium Python scraping

As we mentioned before, Selenium can be used for data mining, and Python is favorite choice for scraping with Selenium. As with all scraping operations, you will need a reliable network to protect you from blocks. Setting up a proxy in Selenium is easy. Just see the instructions on the SeleniumHQ website to find out how to call a rotating proxy network with ease. That’s how you can scrape anonymously and without detection.