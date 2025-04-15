Singapore Proxies
Singapore proxies
Reach any city you need
When in Rome, do as the Romans do. In this case, you need to browse as Singaporeans do to unlock the local content without facing CAPTCHAs. Good news – with Decodo, you can get Singapore IPs for that.
Generated from real desktop and mobile devices, Singapore residential proxies are block-proof by mimicking real users’ behavior. Besides, our residential proxies outrun other providers’ IPs by responding as fast as in 0.61s. All with a 99.68% success rate!
Hands down the best Singapore proxies
Reach any website in Singapore without restriction for your price monitoring or any other local research and data scraping case.
Try Singaporean proxies for creating social media accounts en masse or access goods available only in this country. Definitely, there’s more you can do with our Singapore residential IPs, so keep exploring or fish for ideas among our use cases.
Explore Singapore proxies features
Premium quality proxies
We take pride in our proxies for a reason. Our 115M+ residential proxy pool consists ONLY of elite, aka high-anonymous IPs, offering you a top-notch proxying experience.
Help is always by your side
Our support geeks can help you with any proxy-related issue 24/7. They have enough superpowers to answer you in seconds! Just drop a line on our LiveChat, and you’ll be covered.
Infinite connections and threads
Keep running your request all day long because you don't limit your connections or bandwidth. The proxies' price depends only on proxy users and traffic, which can be easily followed on our dashboard.
Pay only for what you use
Don’t need proxies on a monthly basis? No prob, we have you covered. Play it cool and pay only for the GB you use with no other commitments.
Is it worth trusting free Singapore proxies?
Free proxies can sound like a low-hanging fruit, but they’re not as sweet as you think. If not from money, free proxy providers benefit from you in other ways – by monitoring your online actions, stealing your data, or injecting malware.
The legitimate providers, like Decodo, never do that. Actually, we do the complete opposite – we enable anonymous browsing without disclosing your IP or other data to anyone.
If you’re desperate to save a buck, just don’t do it with free proxies. Better pick the smallest residential plan or Pay As You Go option and feel what fast, reliable and quality proxies mean. By the way, Proxyway nominated us twice in a row for being the best value provider and not without reason.
Frequently asked questions
What is a residential proxy?
Residential proxies enable you to replace your original IP address and browse the internet using another IP generated by a real device. Acting as an intermediary server between you and your target website, they don’t disclose your location or the fact that you're connecting with a proxy.
What is a datacenter proxy?
Datacenter proxies are computer-generated IPs that hide the original user's IP address, replacing it with the server-created proxy. They're usually faster than residential proxies; however, they're easier to detect by the website with advanced anti-bot systems.
What do people do with proxies?
Proxies can be used anywhere you need to replace your initial IP to perform some tasks. Proxies work best with automation bots (SEO analysis, price tracking, data scraping, eCommerce scraping, etc.)
How to get Singaporean IP?
On the Decodo dashboard, you can choose IP from any location. Simply press "Endpoint generator" on the left of the "Residential" toggle list.
Now you can choose a specific domain:port combination and activate the endpoint for Singaporean locations.
For more detailed setup instructions, see our documentation.
Is it legal to use Singaporean proxies and proxies in Singapore?
Anyway, some cases such as scraping governmental websites, ticketing, mailing, or streaming often have nothing in common with legal activities. Therefore they're not supported by Decodo and other ethical providers. Our risk team keeps an eye on potentially fraudulent activities and blocks them immediately when unlawful actions with proxies are spotted.