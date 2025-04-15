Singapore Proxies

Geo-blocks are the bane of your existence? We have 87 872 Singaporean proxies with a handy city targeting option for your smooth proxying take-off!

Singapore proxies

Singaporean residential proxies

Reach any city you need

When in Rome, do as the Romans do. In this case, you need to browse as Singaporeans do to unlock the local content without facing CAPTCHAs. Good news – with Decodo, you can get Singapore IPs for that.


Generated from real desktop and mobile devices, Singapore residential proxies are block-proof by mimicking real users’ behavior. Besides, our residential proxies outrun other providers’ IPs by responding as fast as in 0.61s. All with a 99.68% success rate!

Singapore residential proxy network

Hands down the best Singapore proxies

Reach any website in Singapore without restriction for your price monitoring or any other local research and data scraping case.


Try Singaporean proxies for creating social media accounts en masse or access goods available only in this country. Definitely, there’s more you can do with our Singapore residential IPs, so keep exploring or fish for ideas among our use cases

Explore Singapore proxies features

Premium quality proxies

We take pride in our proxies for a reason. Our 115M+ residential proxy pool consists ONLY of elite, aka high-anonymous IPs, offering you a top-notch proxying experience.

Help is always by your side

Our support geeks can help you with any proxy-related issue 24/7. They have enough superpowers to answer you in seconds! Just drop a line on our LiveChat, and you’ll be covered.

Unlimited connections and threads

Infinite connections and threads

Keep running your request all day long because you don't limit your connections or bandwidth. The proxies' price depends only on proxy users and traffic, which can be easily followed on our dashboard.

Pay only for what you use

Don’t need proxies on a monthly basis? No prob, we have you covered. Play it cool and pay only for the GB you use with no other commitments. 

Is it worth trusting free Singapore proxies?

Inefficient free proxies

Free proxies can sound like a low-hanging fruit, but they’re not as sweet as you think. If not from money, free proxy providers benefit from you in other ways – by monitoring your online actions, stealing your data, or injecting malware.


The legitimate providers, like Decodo, never do that. Actually, we do the complete opposite – we enable anonymous browsing without disclosing your IP or other data to anyone.


If you’re desperate to save a buck, just don’t do it with free proxies. Better pick the smallest residential plan or Pay As You Go option and feel what fast, reliable and quality proxies mean. By the way, Proxyway nominated us twice in a row for being the best value provider and not without reason.

Residential proxies are full of awesomeness

Rotating proxies

55M+ rotating IPs

IPv4, HTTP(S) addresses

Over 195 countries

Easy proxy setup

Real mobile and desktop devices IPs

Awesome 24/7 customer support

<0.5s avg response time

Up to 24hrs custom sticky sessions

Up to 24hrs custom sticky sessions

Traffic usage statistics

How it works:

Fastest residential proxies

Pick a plan that suits you. Get ahead with unblockable and stable proxies.

With each plan you access

55M+ ethically-sourced IPs

HTTPS & SOCKS5 support

<0.5s average response time

99.68% success rate

Unlimited threads & concurrent sessions

Country, state, city ASN & ZIP code targeting

Rotating and sticky sessions

#1 IP quality in the market

Free 24/7 tech support

What people are saying about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best

Frequently asked questions

What is a residential proxy?

Residential proxies enable you to replace your original IP address and browse the internet using another IP generated by a real device. Acting as an intermediary server between you and your target website, they don’t disclose your location or the fact that you're connecting with a proxy. 

What is a datacenter proxy?

Datacenter proxies are computer-generated IPs that hide the original user's IP address, replacing it with the server-created proxy. They're usually faster than residential proxies; however, they're easier to detect by the website with advanced anti-bot systems.  

What do people do with proxies?

Proxies can be used anywhere you need to replace your initial IP to perform some tasks. Proxies work best with automation bots (SEO analysis, price tracking, data scraping, eCommerce scraping, etc.)

How to get Singaporean IP?

On the Decodo dashboard, you can choose IP from any location. Simply press "Endpoint generator" on the left of the "Residential" toggle list. 


Now you can choose a specific domain:port combination and activate the endpoint for Singaporean locations. 


For more detailed setup instructions, see our documentation.

Is it legal to use Singaporean proxies and proxies in Singapore?

It’s perfectly legal to use Philippine proxies and proxies in the Philippines. However, this doesn’t mean a user’s identity is protected if they commit a crime or fraud online. And we do have some boundaries regarding certain websites.


Anyway, some cases such as scraping governmental websites, ticketing, mailing, or streaming often have nothing in common with legal activities. Therefore they're not supported by Decodo and other ethical providers. Our risk team keeps an eye on potentially fraudulent activities and blocks them immediately when unlawful actions with proxies are spotted.

