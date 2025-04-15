Philippines Proxies
Philippines proxies
Philippines IP addresses for your personal use
Do you dream of having an IP address from a land of beautiful beaches and delicious fruit in southeast Asia? Then, perhaps you’re thinking of the Philippines, known for its Temple of Leah, Philippine Trench, volcanoes, and thousands of islands, among other things.
Do you wish to connect to a particular website with a Philippine IP address? Do you wish your target website wouldn’t know you are using a proxy?
Whatever your reason for using proxies, you’ve come to the right place. Philippines proxies can be a real lifesaver when you want to avoid geo-restrictions, scrape local data, get ads verified, monitor SEO information, do market research, automate social media accounts, and more. You’ll be able to go undetected because websites simply cannot recognize these IPs as proxies!
Residential Philippines proxy network
All IP addresses in our residential Philippines proxy pool come from real desktop or mobile devices. You can get Philippine IPs in major cities such as Quezon City, Manila, Davao City, Caloocan, Cebu City, and others. We assure you that the IP addresses don’t share any subnetwork and are extremely hard to block or flag.
We have several pricing plans for your convenience. Payments can be made once a month at the beginning of every billing cycle. Alternatively, you can choose the usage-based Pay As You Go option and use residential proxies without buying a subscription.
You can have unlimited concurrent connection requests, and if you ever run out of proxy bandwidth, simply upgrade your plan with just a few clicks.
Start using Decodo Philippines proxies
Reliable
We’re annually recognized as one of the top proxy providers available. Our trustworthiness is backed up by myriad online reviews we’ve received over the years from users in various parts of the world. Rest assured that we provide the service we promise.
Easy to use
Our residential proxies are easy to set up and use. You can find the necessary information on installing and using the software in our documentation. Thanks to our step-by-step guides with screenshots, using proxies is a cakewalk!
High success rate
We’re proud to say that our success rate is one of the best in the market – 99.47%, and the response time of our residential proxies is an industry-leading 0.61s. See, time is precious, so we don’t want to waste yours.
Flexible pricing
Feel free to test any package for three days, and if you’re not satisfied with the product, we’ll be able to reimburse you.
Why you shouldn’t use free Philippines proxies
Nothing good in life comes free. This is especially true when it comes to proxies. Using a free Philippines proxy service can be dangerous as it may harvest your data and insert malicious code. Moreover, such proxies are usually inefficient, slow, and easily recognized by the targeted websites. Therefore, we recommend steering clear of free Philippines proxies.
Instead, why not enjoy a safe and fast proxy solution that also provides around-the-clock customer support? Go ahead, and get your money’s worth – check out the Decodo Philippines proxy network!
Residential proxies are full of awesomeness
Unlimited connections and threads
55M+ rotating IPs
IPv4, HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 addresses
195+ countries
Easy proxy setup
Real mobile and desktop devices IPs
Awesome 24/7 customer support
<0.5s avg response time
Up to 24hrs custom sticky sessions
Traffic usage statistics
Target Philippines with Decodo products
Product Type
Residential
SERP Scraping API
Web Scraping API
eCommerce Scraping API
Shared rotating IPs
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Static IPs
No
No
No
No
Dedicated IPs
No
No
No
No
Rotating session
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Sticky session
Yes, up to 24hrs custom sticky sessions
No
No
No
Proxy authentication
Username:Password; IP whitelist
Username:Password
Username:Password
Username:Password
Domain:port format
Yes
No
No
No
SOCKS5
No
No
No
No
HTTP, HTTPS and IPv4+IPv6
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Includes a scraper
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
Includes a parser
No
Yes
No
Yes
Frequently asked questions
What is a proxy?
A proxy is an intermediary server that allows the user to browse the internet privately under a different IP address than the user has.
What is a residential proxy?
A residential proxy allows a user to get an IP address of a real household device located in another city or country. Since residential proxies come from an ISP (Internet Service Provider), the core benefit is high anonymity and low block rate. Learn more about the topic in our blog post: What is a Residential Proxy.
What are SOCKS4 and SOCKS5 proxies?
SOCKS4 and SOCKS5 proxies are internet protocols that exchange network packets between a client and a server. SOCKS4 proxies don’t support authentication, while SOCKS5 proxies do.
How to get a Philippine IP?
You can use our residential proxies to get an IP address from the Philippines. They are easy to set up, and we’ve got detailed instructions in our documentation.
Is it legal to use Philippine proxies and proxies in the Philippines?
It’s perfectly legal to use Philippine proxies and proxies in the Philippines. However, this doesn’t mean a user’s identity is protected if they commit a crime or fraud online. And we do have some boundaries regarding certain websites.