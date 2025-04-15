YouTube Scraper API
Extract YouTube data effortlessly with our YouTube Scraper API*. Get video transcripts and metadata from any video or channel with 100% success and no IP blocks or CAPTCHAs.
*This scraper is now a part of Web Scraping API.
14-day money-back option
∞
requests per second
100+
ready-made templates
100%
success rate
195+
locations worldwide
24/7
tech support
Be ahead of the YouTube scraping game
Extract data from YouTube
With Decodo, you get more than just a YouTube scraper. It’s a powerful data collector that includes access to a 125M+ IP pool. That’s why you can extract YouTube data instantly and without interruptions.
You’ll be able to extract the YouTube video transcripts and metadata.
What is a YouTube scraper?
A YouTube scraper is a tool that extracts data from the YouTube video-sharing platform.
With our YouTube Scraper API, you can send a single API request and receive the data you need in raw HTML or structured JSON format. Even if a request fails, we’ll retry until the data is delivered. You'll only pay for successful requests.
Designed by our experienced developers, this tool offers you a range of handy features:
- Built-in scraper and parser
- JavaScript rendering
- Easy API integration
- 195+ geo-locations, including country-, state-, and city-level targeting
- No CAPTCHAs or IP blocks
Test drive our Web Scraping API
Get a taste of what our web scraper is capable of right here and now. Experience a convenient website scraping solution and get real-time data without breaking a sweat.
curl --request 'POST' \--url 'https://scrape.decodo.com/v1/tasks' \--header 'Accept: application/json' \--header 'Authorization: Basic xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' \--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \--data '{"target": "universal","url": "https://ip.decodo.com/","locale": "en-us","geo": "United States","device_type": "desktop"}'
YouTube scraper API is full of awesomeness
Scrape YouTube data efficiently with our powerful API. With flexible output options and built-in proxy support, we make sure your data collection is smooth, without blocks or CAPTCHAs to worry about.
Advanced anti-bot measures
Breathe easier with advanced browser fingerprinting to bypass CAPTCHAs and anti-bot systems.
100% success rate
Pay only for successfully retrieved YouTube data. We won’t charge you for failures or empty responses.
Real-time or on-demand results
Get your data when it works for you – right away or scheduled for later.
Ready-made templates
Start scraping instantly with our pre-built YouTube templates for transcripts or metadata – no manual configuration required.
Quick integration
Connect our API to your workflow using quick start guides and ready-made code examples.
Proxy support
Bypass IP blocks, CAPTCHAs, and geo-restrictions using our network of 125M+ IPs.
24/7 tech support
Contact us anytime via LiveChat – we’re just a message away.
Free trial
Access full functionality for 7 days and 1K requests, completely free of charge.
Collect different types of YouTube data
YouTube transcript
Scrape YouTube video transcripts in 150 languages. Organized in formats like TXT and JSON, the data is compatible with AI tools.
YouTube downloader
Download YouTube videos by simple providing a list – no manual steps or browser automation needed. Ideal for training data, media analysis, or offline access.
YouTube metadata
Extract YouTube video titles, formats, resolution, and other metrics in real-time. Train AI & LLM models with large volumes of high-quality data.
Find the right YouTube data scraping solution for you
Explore our YouTube Scraper API offerings and choose the solution that suits you best – from core scrapers to advanced solutions.
Core
Advanced
Essential scraping features to unlock targets efficiently
Premium scraping solution with high customizability
Success rate
100%
100%
Output
HTML
HTML, JSON, CSV
Anti-bot bypassing
Proxy management
API Playground
Task scheduling
Pre-build scraper
Ready-made templates
Advanced geo-targeting
Premium proxy pool
Unlimited threads & connections
JavaScript rendering
Explore our plans for any YouTube scraping project
Start collecting real-time data from YouTube in no time and stay ahead of the competition.
90K requests
$0.32
/1K req
Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly
700K requests
$0.14
/1K req
Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly
2M requests
$0.12
/1K req
Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly
4.5M requests
$0.11
/1K req
Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly
10M requests
$0.1
/1K req
Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly
22.2M requests
$0.09
/1K req
Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly
50M requests
$0.08
/1K req
Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly
23K requests
$1.25
/1K req
Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly
82K requests
$1.2
/1K req
Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly
216K requests
$1.15
/1K req
Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly
455K requests
$1.1
/1K req
Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly
950K requests
$1.05
/1K req
Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly
2M requests
$1.0
/1K req
Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly
4.2M requests
$0.95
/1K req
Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly
With each plan you access
API Playground
Pre-built scraper
Proxy management
Scalable plans
Geo-targeting
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
What people are saying about us
We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best
Best online Customer support I've gotten
Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...
We almost forgot we're using proxy
Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...
Perfect and reliable proxy service
I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...
Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support
The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value Provider 2024
Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.
Featured in:
Decodo blog
Learn more about scraping, build knowledge on our solutions, or get fresh ideas – our blog is just the perfect place.
Most recent
How to Scrape Bing Search with Python
Web scraping is the art of extracting data from websites, and it's become a go-to tool for developers, data analysts, and startup teams. While Google gets most of the spotlight, scraping Bing search results can be a smart move, especially for regional insights or less saturated SERPs. In this guide, we'll show you how to scrape Bing using Python with tools like Requests, Beautiful Soup, and Playwright.
Zilvinas Tamulis
May 16, 2025
12 min read
Most popular
How to Scrape Google Images: A Step-By-Step Guide
Google Images is arguably the first place anyone uses to find photographs, paintings, illustrations, and any other visual files on the internet. Its vast repository of visual content has become an essential tool for users worldwide. In this guide, we'll delve into the types of data that can be scraped from Google Images, explore the various methods for scraping this information, and demonstrate how to efficiently collect image data using our SERP Scraping API.
Dominykas Niaura
Oct 28, 2024
7 min read
How to Scrape Google Maps: A Step-By-Step Tutorial 2025
Google Maps scraping is the process of using automated tools or scripts to extract information like business names, locations, and reviews from Google Maps. In this blog post, we’ll discuss the benefits of scraping Google Maps with a step-by-step guide on how to do it using Python, and introduce Decodo's ready-made scraper for those who prefer not to code.
Dominykas Niaura
Mar 29, 2024
10 min read
Google Sheets Web Scraping: An Ultimate Guide for 2025
Google Sheets is a powerful tool that hosts various data management and analysis features. While it usually deals with information already gathered elsewhere, few know that Sheets have built-in functions that can also gather website data on their own! This article will explore the many benefits of using Google Sheets for web scraping and how to build a powerful in-house web scraping machine without ever leaving your browser window.
Zilvinas Tamulis
Jan 26, 2024
6 min read
The Ultimate Guide to Web Scraping Job Postings with Python in 2025
Did you know that there are thousands of job postings scattered across different websites and platforms, making it nearly impossible to keep track of all the opportunities out there? Thankfully, with the power of web scraping and the versatility of Python, you can automate this tedious job search process and land your dream job faster than ever.
Vilius Sakutis
Oct 10, 2024
4 min read
Master VBA Web Scraping for Excel: A 2025 Guide
Excel is an incredibly powerful data management and analysis tool. But did you know that it can also automatically retrieve data for you? In this article, we’ll explore Excel's many features and its integration with Visual Basic for Applications (VBA) to effectively scrape and parse data from the web.
Zilvinas Tamulis
May 27, 2024
7 min read
OnlyFans Scraping: The Complete Guide 2025
In recent years, there has been a significant shift in the way content creators, influencers, and artists connect with their audience and monetize their talents. OnlyFans, a subscription-based social media platform, has emerged as a website that allows creators to share exclusive content directly with their dedicated followers for a subscription fee.
OnlyFans scraping, which involves extracting publicly available data from the website, has sparked an interest. In this blog post, we’ll delve into this scraping world, its possible use cases, and the benefits it offers. Excited to learn more? Buckle up, and let’s begin!
James Keenan
Jan 15, 2024
6 min read
How to Scrape YouTube Search Results With Web Scraping API
OK, OK. You prolly know it already, but let us remind ya. YouTube is a site that allows users to upload, watch, and interact with videos. Since 2005, it has become the MVP platform for various things – starting from storing fav clips or songs and ending with marketing for companies to promote their products.
Hundreds of hours of content are uploaded to YouTube every minute. It means it’s impossible to scrape the search results manually, well, unless you're a superhero. Fortunately, we have great news – our Web Scraping API can do the job for ya.
Mariam Nakani
Aug 12, 2022
3 min read
Empower Your Research with YouTube Comment Scraper
A YouTube comment scraper is a tool that extracts comments from a selected YouTube video. Comments are an awesome resource for researching your own or your competitor’s brand, which can be used to your advantage. While YouTube offers a free Data API, it’s limited in its capabilities. By following this YouTube comment scraper tutorial, you will scrape YouTube comments with a simple code and get a neat result.
Mariam Nakani
Dec 20, 2022
5 min read
What is Screen Scraping? Definition & Use Cases
Screen scraping is a valuable technique for extracting data from websites and applications when structured access methods, such as APIs, are unavailable. It enables businesses and developers to gather information for market research, automation, and system integration. Unlike traditional web scraping, which directly extracts structured data from HTML, screen scraping retrieves content from a website’s graphical interface, making it useful for capturing dynamic or visually rendered data. When combined with residential proxies, screen scraping becomes even more effective by bypassing IP restrictions and anti-bot measures, ensuring uninterrupted web data extraction and collection.
Vilius Sakutis
Mar 06, 2025
5 min read
What Is Web Scraping? A Complete Guide to Its Uses and Best Practices
Web scraping is a powerful tool driving innovation across industries, and its full potential continues to unfold with each day. In this guide, we'll cover the fundamentals of web scraping – from basic concepts and techniques to practical applications and challenges. We’ll share best practices and explore emerging trends to help you stay ahead in this dynamic field.
Dominykas Niaura
Jan 29, 2025
10 min read
Unbeatable Instagram Profile Scraper: Social Media Scraping API
An Instagram profile scraper allows you to gather public Instagram profile data. Instead of building a scraper yourself, use our Social Media Scraping API. In this blog post, you’ll get Python code samples for real-time and on-demand data collection at a 100% success rate. Avoid blocks and errors and scrape with a shielded IP – check out this game-changing scraping tool and follow our step-by-step guide on how to set it up!
Mariam Nakani
Jan 11, 2023
5 min read
Python Tutorial: Scraping Telegram with Datacenter Proxies
Social media scraping can look like a tough nut to crack due to strong anti-bot systems. Gladly, it’s not a rule, at least in Telegram’s case. This platform supports various Telegram bot automation, making the scraping process easier.
There’re a lot of ready-built solutions for that, but you can easily make one yourself with a bit of coding and the Telegram API. Yes, this platform even has its own API! Dope, innit?
Ella Moore
Aug 31, 2022
11 min read
Frequently asked questions
Are there any limitations or challenges in scraping YouTube content?
Yes, there are a few. YouTube has rate limits that control how often you can access data. Data availability can also change depending on YouTube’s rules and updates. Since the YouTube page structure can change without warning, it’s important to keep the tool working with regular scraper updates and testing.
Is it legal to scrape YouTube data?
Scraping YouTube data can be legal, but it depends on the type of data you collect and how you use it. It's important to follow YouTube's terms of service and comply with copyright laws. For legal compliance, stick to public, non-sensitive data and avoid collecting personal data or private content. This helps ensure that your use remains within legal and ethical boundaries. When in doubt, consult a legal professional.
What are the typical costs associated with using a YouTube scraper?
The cost of using a YouTube scraper depends on the pricing models offered. Some services charge a subscription fee, while others work on a pay-as-you-go basis. The main cost factors are usually the data volume you need, how often you scrape, and the complexity of the tool’s features. Advanced tools with extra features like automation or integration typically have higher subscription fees.
Decodo offers simple, flexible pricing. We have two main plans: Core for essential features and Advanced for more complex needs. You can start with packages as low as $0.08/1K requests and easily scale up based on your needs. If you’ve got a special project, we’d be happy to work with you on a custom plan.
What are the hidden costs of using a YouTube scraper?
Decodo has no hidden costs – we pride ourselves on transparent pricing and clear communication. You get exactly what you pay for, with no surprises or extra fees.
How can scraped YouTube data be used for market analysis?
Scraped YouTube data provides valuable market insights by revealing consumer preferences, trending topics, and competitor activities. Analyzing video performance, such as views, likes, and comments, helps businesses understand engagement metrics and tailor their marketing strategies accordingly.
Scraped YouTube data is a goldmine for market analysis. It gives you insight into consumer preferences, trending topics, and competitor activities.
How can scraped data be integrated with CRM, analytics platforms, or other business tools?
The YouTube data that you scrape can be integrated with CRM systems, analytics platforms, and other business tools to streamline workflow automation and make better data-driven decisions. This integration gives you real-time updates, improves customer segmentation, and helps you plan content strategically based on live video trends.
How can scraped YouTube data enhance SEO strategies?
Scraped YouTube data gives valuable data for your SEO strategies. You’ll get data that can be used to analyze popular keywords and video transcripts to improve the quality and visibility of your content. This helps you optimize for both search engine optimization and YouTube's own algorithms, so your content ranks higher and reaches a wider audience.
How does a YouTube scraper handle large datasets?
Decodo’s YouTube scraper API handles large data volumes using techniques like pagination and bulk upload. These methods break the data extraction into smaller, manageable chunks for stable performance and to prevent system overload, even during high-volume operations. This makes data management much more efficient and reliable.
What should I do if my YouTube scraper stops working suddenly?
If your scraper stops working, it’s usually due to page structure changes on YouTube or API limitations. Start by checking for any updates or changes to the page structure and make sure your scraper is aligned with YouTube’s latest formats. Regular updates are key to keeping everything running smoothly.
If you're using Decodo and these steps don't solve the issue, our tech support is available 24/7 for scraper troubleshooting. Feel free to reach out anytime!
How do I ensure compliance with YouTube's Terms of Service?
To stay on the safe side, make sure you’re only scraping public data – never anything private, sensitive, or any kind of confidential information. Best practices also include checking YouTube’s policy updates from time to time so you can avoid any legal issues or interruptions to your scraping.
How do I set up a YouTube scraper?
Setting up a YouTube scraper starts with choosing the right tool. Think about the kind of data you need, how often you want to collect it, your budget, and any technical features you might need. The best way to find the right fit is to test it out – our YouTube scraper is available anytime on the API Playground.
If you’ve already picked Decodo and set up your account and plan, here’s how you can set it up:
- Start your scraper setup by entering the YouTube channel or video URLs you want to scrape.
- Choose YouTube Transcript or YouTube Metadata scraper.
- Select the language code and other settings.
- Send a request and choose your result formats, such as CSV or JSON, to download and use the data.
YouTube Scraper API for Your Data Needs
Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.
14-day money-back option