YouTube Scraper API

Extract YouTube data effortlessly with our YouTube Scraper API*. Get video transcripts and metadata from any video or channel with 100% success and no IP blocks or CAPTCHAs.


*This scraper is now a part of Web Scraping API.

Try for freeSign up with Google

14-day money-back option

requests per second

100+

ready-made templates

100%

success rate

195+

locations worldwide

24/7

tech support

Be ahead of the YouTube scraping game

Extract data from YouTube

With Decodo, you get more than just a YouTube scraper. It’s a powerful data collector that includes access to a 125M+ IP pool. That’s why you can extract YouTube data instantly and without interruptions.

You’ll be able to extract the YouTube video transcripts and metadata.



Try YouTube Scraper for free

What is a YouTube scraper?

A YouTube scraper is a tool that extracts data from the YouTube video-sharing platform.


With our YouTube Scraper API, you can send a single API request and receive the data you need in raw HTML or structured JSON format. Even if a request fails, we’ll retry until the data is delivered. You'll only pay for successful requests.


Designed by our experienced developers, this tool offers you a range of handy features:


  • Built-in scraper and parser
  • JavaScript rendering
  • Easy API integration
  • 195+ geo-locations, including country-, state-, and city-level targeting
  • No CAPTCHAs or IP blocks
Get YouTube scraper

Test drive our Web Scraping API

Get a taste of what our web scraper is capable of right here and now. Experience a convenient website scraping solution and get real-time data without breaking a sweat.

Get free trial

Set parameters

curl --request 'POST' \
    --url 'https://scrape.decodo.com/v1/tasks' \
    --header 'Accept: application/json' \
    --header 'Authorization: Basic xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' \
    --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
    --data '{
      "target": "universal",
      "url": "https://ip.decodo.com/",
      "locale": "en-us",
      "geo": "United States",
      "device_type": "desktop"
    }'

YouTube scraper API is full of awesomeness

Scrape YouTube data efficiently with our powerful API. With flexible output options and built-in proxy support, we make sure your data collection is smooth, without blocks or CAPTCHAs to worry about.

Advanced anti-bot measures

Breathe easier with advanced browser fingerprinting to bypass CAPTCHAs and anti-bot systems.

100% success rate

Pay only for successfully retrieved YouTube data. We won’t charge you for failures or empty responses.

Real-time or on-demand results

Get your data when it works for you – right away or scheduled for later.

Ready-made templates

Start scraping instantly with our pre-built YouTube templates for transcripts or metadata – no manual configuration required.

Quick integration

Connect our API to your workflow using quick start guides and ready-made code examples.

Proxy support

Bypass IP blocks, CAPTCHAs, and geo-restrictions using our network of 125M+ IPs.

24/7 tech support

Contact us anytime via LiveChat – we’re just a message away.

Free trial

Access full functionality for 7 days and 1K requests, completely free of charge.

Start 7-day free trial

Collect different types of YouTube data

YouTube transcript

Scrape YouTube video transcripts in 150 languages. Organized in formats like TXT and JSON, the data is compatible with AI tools.

YouTube downloader

Download YouTube videos by simple providing a list – no manual steps or browser automation needed. Ideal for training data, media analysis, or offline access.

YouTube metadata

Extract YouTube video titles, formats, resolution, and other metrics in real-time. Train AI & LLM models with large volumes of high-quality data.

Find the right YouTube data scraping solution for you

Explore our YouTube Scraper API offerings and choose the solution that suits you best – from core scrapers to advanced solutions.

SERP-Scraping-API-icon.svg

Core

Web-Scraping-API-icon.svg

Advanced

Essential scraping features to unlock targets efficiently

Premium scraping solution with high customizability

Success rate

100%

100%

Output

HTML

HTML, JSON, CSV

Anti-bot bypassing

Proxy management

API Playground

Task scheduling

Pre-build scraper

Ready-made templates

Advanced geo-targeting

Premium proxy pool

Unlimited threads & connections

JavaScript rendering

From $0.1/1k req
From $1.2/1k req

Explore our plans for any YouTube scraping project

Start collecting real-time data from YouTube in no time and stay ahead of the competition.

90K requests

$0.32

/1K req

Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

700K requests

POPULAR
SAVE 56%

$0.14

/1K req

Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

2M requests

SAVE 63%

$0.12

/1K req

Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

4.5M requests

SAVE 66%

$0.11

/1K req

Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

10M requests

SAVE 69%

$0.1

/1K req

Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

22.2M requests

SAVE 72%

$0.09

/1K req

Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

50M requests

SAVE 75%

$0.08

/1K req

Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

23K requests

$1.25

/1K req

Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

82K requests

POPULAR
SAVE 4%

$1.2

/1K req

Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

216K requests

SAVE 8%

$1.15

/1K req

Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

455K requests

SAVE 12%

$1.1

/1K req

Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

950K requests

SAVE 16%

$1.05

/1K req

Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

2M requests

SAVE 20%

$1.0

/1K req

Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

4.2M requests

SAVE 24%

$0.95

/1K req

Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

With each plan you access

API Playground

Pre-built scraper

Proxy management

Scalable plans

Geo-targeting

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

What people are saying about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best

Best online Customer support I've gotten

Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...

Read more

We almost forgot we're using proxy

Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...

Read more

Perfect and reliable proxy service

I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...

Read more

Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support

The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...

Read more

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Best Value Provider 2024

Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Featured in:

cybernews
hackernoon
techjury
techradar
yahoo news
cybernews
hackernoon
techjury
techradar
yahoo news

Decodo blog

Learn more about scraping, build knowledge on our solutions, or get fresh ideas – our blog is just the perfect place.

Most recent

NEW
PYTHON
DATA COLLECTION

How to Scrape Bing Search with Python

Web scraping is the art of extracting data from websites, and it's become a go-to tool for developers, data analysts, and startup teams. While Google gets most of the spotlight, scraping Bing search results can be a smart move, especially for regional insights or less saturated SERPs. In this guide, we'll show you how to scrape Bing using Python with tools like Requests, Beautiful Soup, and Playwright.

Zilvinas Tamulis

May 16, 2025

12 min read

Most popular

How to scrape Google Images
BIG DATA
DATA COLLECTION

How to Scrape Google Images: A Step-By-Step Guide

Dominykas Niaura

Oct 28, 2024

7 min read

How to scrape Google Maps
PYTHON
DATA COLLECTION

How to Scrape Google Maps: A Step-By-Step Tutorial 2025

Dominykas Niaura

Mar 29, 2024

10 min read

Google Sheets Web Scraping An Ultimate Guide for 2024
DATA COLLECTION

Google Sheets Web Scraping: An Ultimate Guide for 2025

Zilvinas Tamulis

Jan 26, 2024

6 min read

DATA COLLECTION

The Ultimate Guide to Web Scraping Job Postings with Python in 2025

Vilius Sakutis

Oct 10, 2024

4 min read

Web scraping Excel hero
DATA COLLECTION

Master VBA Web Scraping for Excel: A 2025 Guide

Zilvinas Tamulis

May 27, 2024

7 min read

OnlyFans Scraping: The Complete Guide 2024
DATA COLLECTION

OnlyFans Scraping: The Complete Guide 2025

James Keenan

Jan 15, 2024

6 min read

Scrape YouTube search results
DATA COLLECTION
API
SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING

How to Scrape YouTube Search Results With Web Scraping API

Mariam Nakani

Aug 12, 2022

3 min read

YouTube comments section
DATA COLLECTION
SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING
PYTHON

Empower Your Research with YouTube Comment Scraper

Mariam Nakani

Dec 20, 2022

5 min read

UNBLOCK
DATA COLLECTION

What is Screen Scraping? Definition & Use Cases

Vilius Sakutis

Mar 06, 2025

5 min read

DATA COLLECTION
BIG DATA

What Is Web Scraping? A Complete Guide to Its Uses and Best Practices

Dominykas Niaura

Jan 29, 2025

10 min read

instagram-profile-scraper
DATA COLLECTION
SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING

Unbeatable Instagram Profile Scraper: Social Media Scraping API

Mariam Nakani

Jan 11, 2023

5 min read

Robot scraping Telegram
PYTHON
DATA COLLECTION
SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING

Python Tutorial: Scraping Telegram with Datacenter Proxies

Ella Moore

Aug 31, 2022

11 min read

Read blog

Frequently asked questions

Are there any limitations or challenges in scraping YouTube content?

Yes, there are a few. YouTube has rate limits that control how often you can access data. Data availability can also change depending on YouTube’s rules and updates. Since the YouTube page structure can change without warning, it’s important to keep the tool working with regular scraper updates and testing.

Is it legal to scrape YouTube data?

Scraping YouTube data can be legal, but it depends on the type of data you collect and how you use it. It's important to follow YouTube's terms of service and comply with copyright laws. For legal compliance, stick to public, non-sensitive data and avoid collecting personal data or private content. This helps ensure that your use remains within legal and ethical boundaries. When in doubt, consult a legal professional.

What are the typical costs associated with using a YouTube scraper?

The cost of using a YouTube scraper depends on the pricing models offered. Some services charge a subscription fee, while others work on a pay-as-you-go basis. The main cost factors are usually the data volume you need, how often you scrape, and the complexity of the tool’s features. Advanced tools with extra features like automation or integration typically have higher subscription fees.

Decodo offers simple, flexible pricing. We have two main plans: Core for essential features and Advanced for more complex needs. You can start with packages as low as $0.08/1K requests and easily scale up based on your needs. If you’ve got a special project, we’d be happy to work with you on a custom plan.

What are the hidden costs of using a YouTube scraper?

Decodo has no hidden costs – we pride ourselves on transparent pricing and clear communication. You get exactly what you pay for, with no surprises or extra fees.

How can scraped YouTube data be used for market analysis?

Scraped YouTube data provides valuable market insights by revealing consumer preferences, trending topics, and competitor activities. Analyzing video performance, such as views, likes, and comments, helps businesses understand engagement metrics and tailor their marketing strategies accordingly.

Scraped YouTube data is a goldmine for market analysis. It gives you insight into consumer preferences, trending topics, and competitor activities.

How can scraped data be integrated with CRM, analytics platforms, or other business tools?

The YouTube data that you scrape can be integrated with CRM systems, analytics platforms, and other business tools to streamline workflow automation and make better data-driven decisions. This integration gives you real-time updates, improves customer segmentation, and helps you plan content strategically based on live video trends.

How can scraped YouTube data enhance SEO strategies?

Scraped YouTube data gives valuable data for your SEO strategies. You’ll get data that can be used to analyze popular keywords and video transcripts to improve the quality and visibility of your content. This helps you optimize for both search engine optimization and YouTube's own algorithms, so your content ranks higher and reaches a wider audience.

How does a YouTube scraper handle large datasets?

Decodo’s YouTube scraper API handles large data volumes using techniques like pagination and bulk upload. These methods break the data extraction into smaller, manageable chunks for stable performance and to prevent system overload, even during high-volume operations. This makes data management much more efficient and reliable.

What should I do if my YouTube scraper stops working suddenly?

If your scraper stops working, it’s usually due to page structure changes on YouTube or API limitations. Start by checking for any updates or changes to the page structure and make sure your scraper is aligned with YouTube’s latest formats. Regular updates are key to keeping everything running smoothly.

If you're using Decodo and these steps don't solve the issue, our tech support is available 24/7 for scraper troubleshooting. Feel free to reach out anytime!

How do I ensure compliance with YouTube's Terms of Service?

To stay on the safe side, make sure you’re only scraping public data – never anything private, sensitive, or any kind of confidential information. Best practices also include checking YouTube’s policy updates from time to time so you can avoid any legal issues or interruptions to your scraping.

How do I set up a YouTube scraper?

Setting up a YouTube scraper starts with choosing the right tool. Think about the kind of data you need, how often you want to collect it, your budget, and any technical features you might need. The best way to find the right fit is to test it out – our YouTube scraper is available anytime on the API Playground.

If you’ve already picked Decodo and set up your account and plan, here’s how you can set it up:

  1. Start your scraper setup by entering the YouTube channel or video URLs you want to scrape.
  2. Choose YouTube Transcript or YouTube Metadata scraper.
  3. Select the language code and other settings.
  4. Send a request and choose your result formats, such as CSV or JSON, to download and use the data.

YouTube Scraper API for Your Data Needs

Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.

Start free trial

14-day money-back option

© 2018-2025 decodo.com. All Rights Reserved