Six pounds of pure fluff ☁️



Struttin' into the weekend with @teeny.kini (Kini), a Persian munchkin rescue with an adorably angry look.



#WeeklyFluff



Video by @teeny.kini

"Low key just trying to exist."



#InTheMoment



Video by @darendarendaren



"I want to create work that is both visually captivating yet still conceptually rigorous," says self-taught animator, director and music producer @jeronbraxton (Jeron Braxton).



Jeron's provocative and surreal 3D animations use retro video game aesthetics to explore Black identity in America and social issues, such as capitalism, climate change and human rights.



"I was drawn to 3D animation by its ability to channel music, sculpture and poetry into one fantastic package. I'm able to utilize all these different art forms in one to create a very powerful experience, something that people can really feel," says Jeron. "Recently, I have been getting back to my roots and creating work that 13-year-old me would have been really excited about.



Art can really help people connect. However, the media is using the art of video to spread division and hate. We have been oversaturated with white male dominated media for centuries and, quite frankly, it's starting to get boring and stale. People want to see something new and interesting from the source."

Video and music by @jeronbraxton



"On the way to work."



The South Korean girl group @newjeans_official (NewJeans) — with five members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein — presents a new paradigm for K-pop. "NewJeans does not follow the familiar formula of standardized K-pop. It's based on pop, but does not adhere to a specific style."



NewJeans's music video "Attention" debuted in the summer of 2022, and from there they have cemented their reputation and built their "Bunnies" fandom via their self-titled four-track EP and single album "OMG."



The name NewJeans refers to the group's ambition to be like a good pair of jeans: "Something that you will find every day and never get tired of." It's also a double-entendre on "new genes," signaling their determination to become the new generation of pop music.

Video and music by @newjeans_official



??? We're on the set of "Yellowjackets" with Canadian actress @sophie__nelisse (Sophie Nélisse).



"I forget that the clothes were clean at the beginning; I don't even notice the transition myself. Guess you'll have to keep watching to see why we get so dirty."



To celebrate the show's new season on @showtime, step into a thrilling (and slightly messy) world as Sophie takes us behind the scenes on a typical shoot day in Vancouver. From shocking wardrobe changes to on set snacks with her costars-turned-besties, anticipate blood, dirt and… yogurt?!



Heading into the weekend with @bopeep_valaisblacknose (BoPeep Jessie), who simply loves a ginger nut biscuit. The Valais blacknose breed is (understandably) known as "the world's cutest sheep."



#WeeklyFluff



Video by @bopeep_valaisblacknose

Poolside playlists, dining alfresco and time on two courts?!



Soak up some sun and spend a #DayOff with @bigfoe1998 (Frances Tiafoe) ahead of his opening match at the @miamiopen. ?☀️



#InTheMoment



Video and music by @tinyumbrellahs



"There is magic when we return to our breath and listen to our heartbeat. I love how clay, just like humans, can be overworked. Clay gets tired when constantly reshaping it or by adding too much water. It cracks when there is not enough water. There is a balance and harmony that clay needs to show up and hold the message you give it.



Dancing with the clay to songs that make me feel more connected to myself is a source of joy I never knew would fill me up this much! It reminds me of being 3-year-old dancing to Bollywood music in the living room, being unapologetic about my movements and enjoying myself fully in the moment.



I hope my videos and the snippets I share are the smallest glimmers of joy that someone can take with them in their day, and I hope each of us transforms our feeds into people and creators who *feed* us energy."

"Ceramics has been a guide, a light and a state of mind for me," says @theturmerictimes (Teya Kepila).



Video by @theturmerictimes

Music by Babu Studio" , "image" : "https://scontent-sea1-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-15/337311036_493432686173567_6310499564948995999_n.jpg?stp=c0.280.720.720a_dst-jpg_e15_s640x640&_nc_ht=scontent-sea1-1.cdninstagram.com&_nc_cat=1&_nc_ohc=75XZbF5hbBQAX-0LJyW&edm=AOQ1c0wBAAAA&ccb=7-5&oh=00_AfBQGCJJ9N98Y3IpsdXhEffM9BRyp2_Nm8L5QYgBZDDZyw&oe=642C9185&_nc_sid=8fd12b" } , { "href" : "https://www.instagram.com/p/CqDpQo4piyE/" , "description" : "Artwork of a blue figure holding two large flowers." , "image" : "https://scontent-sea1-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-15/337168066_1261839148018857_5812921738820167513_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_e35_s1080x1080&_nc_ht=scontent-sea1-1.cdninstagram.com&_nc_cat=1&_nc_ohc=tCxnt5ANBfkAX9eSIS6&edm=AOQ1c0wBAAAA&ccb=7-5&oh=00_AfCKbE7FbzjDzCdRGhY36mOLs5u5lBqYJBO3s57KqQtgXw&oe=642F0A2D&_nc_sid=8fd12b" } , { "href" : "https://www.instagram.com/p/CqBDf3tLVc_/" , "description" : "A woman wearing a red coat and silver jewelry." , "image" : "https://scontent-sea1-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-15/336252560_871723063888829_43347964198572709_n.jpg?stp=c6.0.1268.1268a_dst-jpg_e35_s640x640_sh0.08&_nc_ht=scontent-sea1-1.cdninstagram.com&_nc_cat=1&_nc_ohc=Wg9bqndKgAIAX_hSZkk&edm=AOQ1c0wBAAAA&ccb=7-5&oh=00_AfBezbUj0lkO-Fotif_zIr9IYVIR4sYP62oEVFYgBQIvoA&oe=6430052C&_nc_sid=8fd12b" } , { "href" : "https://www.instagram.com/p/Cp5VHXNDTqF/" , "description" : "The butterfly effect ???



On today’s #WeeklyFluff meet @theadventuresofaspen (Olive), an English crème golden retriever, and her fluttering friend.



“Olive has been very accepting of the caterpillars and monarchs. I introduced her to them when she was only 8 weeks old,” says Olive’s human and monarch conservationist, Keri. “I have caterpillars, milkweed and butterflies all over my property. I had to make sure she would not harm herself or them, so coexisting was a huge priority.”



Video by @theadventuresofaspen

Music by @firstladyofsong" , "image" : "https://scontent-sea1-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-15/336521544_1701911793638915_4346605851949365443_n.jpg?stp=c0.280.720.720a_dst-jpg_e15_s640x640&_nc_ht=scontent-sea1-1.cdninstagram.com&_nc_cat=1&_nc_ohc=oQu3gqpf_18AX-qTQ-a&edm=AOQ1c0wBAAAA&ccb=7-5&oh=00_AfDtQvRLTz6_x_3PBV2VEJv6KcgeIynxDQeV0Y2XRERhlg&oe=642C5218&_nc_sid=8fd12b" } , "task_id" : "7048602994954213377" , "url" : "https://www.instagram.com/instagram" }