How to Scrape Amazon Prices Using Excel

5. Save your file as an Excel Macro-Enabled Workbook (.xlsm)

Now, whenever you open the file, it will automatically start scraping every 2 minutes. To stop the cycle, either close the file or run the StopAutoScrape macro manually.

Limitations of Excel-based scraping methods

Keep in mind these significant limitations with Excel-based approaches:

JavaScript rendering – Amazon loads many elements (including prices) with JavaScript after the initial page load. Since Excel can't execute JavaScript, it sometimes captures the price correctly, while other times, it fails.

– Amazon loads many elements (including prices) with JavaScript after the initial page load. Since Excel can't execute JavaScript, it sometimes captures the price correctly, while other times, it fails. Anti-bot protection – Amazon employs sophisticated anti-scraping measures that can detect and block automated requests. This significantly reduces success rates for intensive scraping operations.

– Amazon employs sophisticated anti-scraping measures that can detect and block automated requests. This significantly reduces success rates for intensive scraping operations. Dynamic HTML structure – Amazon frequently updates its page structure, which breaks scrapers that rely on specific element selectors. This requires regular maintenance to keep your scrapers functioning.

– Amazon frequently updates its page structure, which breaks scrapers that rely on specific element selectors. This requires regular maintenance to keep your scrapers functioning. IP blocking – Repeated requests from the same IP address can trigger CAPTCHAs or blocks, especially when scraping at scale.

For these reasons, if you're serious about monitoring Amazon prices reliably, particularly at scale, you'll need a more robust solution.

Alternative solutions

If you're looking for different approaches to Amazon price tracking, consider these options:

Specialized price tracking tools

Several dedicated services exist specifically for Amazon price monitoring:

Keepa – offers excellent visual data and detailed historical charts, though exporting data and analyzing it at scale can be challenging

– offers excellent visual data and detailed historical charts, though exporting data and analyzing it at scale can be challenging CamelCamelCamel – a free, functional tool with clear historical data and alert features, but its interface can be less intuitive, with reports that are sometimes hard to interpret and alerts that may lack accuracy

– a free, functional tool with clear historical data and alert features, but its interface can be less intuitive, with reports that are sometimes hard to interpret and alerts that may lack accuracy Honey – best known for finding coupons, it provides basic price tracking; however, it lacks the depth and advanced features needed for detailed price analysis

While these tools are ideal for casual price tracking, they may not meet the needs of users looking for customization, scalability, or seamless data-sharing options for team-based or advanced analysis.

Using Python for custom solutions

For developers who prefer building custom solutions, Python offers robust libraries for web scraping:

Beautiful Soup – for parsing HTML content

– for parsing HTML content Python Requests – for handling HTTP requests

– for handling HTTP requests Selenium – for browser automation and JavaScript rendering

– for browser automation and JavaScript rendering Playwright – a newer alternative to Selenium for complex web scraping

For production-level monitoring, you'll want to implement rotating proxies and follow various web scraping best practices to prevent IP blocks and improve the overall success rate from Amazon.

Google Sheets

If you prefer using Google Sheets instead of Excel, you can also implement Amazon price tracking there. Learn more in this detailed guide on Amazon price scraping with Google Sheets.

Easiest solution: Decodo eCommerce Scraping API

Decodo's eCommerce Scraping API offers a surefire way to scrape Amazon undetected and without limitations. When reliability and scale become priorities, this purpose-built scraping API is the most effective option. Decodo's eCommerce Scraping API handles all the technical challenges of Amazon price scraping, including:

JavaScript rendering – ensures all dynamically loaded price data is captured

– ensures all dynamically loaded price data is captured Proxy rotation – prevents IP blocks by distributing requests across different addresses

– by distributing requests across different addresses CAPTCHA solving – automatically handles verification challenges

– automatically handles verification challenges Global coverage – tracks prices from any Amazon locale worldwide

– tracks prices from any Amazon locale worldwide Structured data output – delivers clean, organized data in JSON or CSV format

Get started with Decodo's eCommerce Scraping API