Why hide my IP address?

There are several reasons why you may need to hide your IP, and here are the most common ones:

Online privacy & safety

Masking your IP address protects you from hackers, cybercriminals, website tracking, and other dangers. It allows you to browse the internet anonymously, which ensures your data is secure.

Hide location

Although your IP doesn’t reveal your exact address, it can give web admins an idea of your location. With some solutions like proxies, you can not only hide your location but also access geo-restricted content in countries like the United States, Germany, China, and more.

Avoid IP bans

Need to access some websites, but your IP has been banned? Masking your IP address lets you reach websites you need and avoid further bans of your real IP.

Testing & development

Testing apps and websites across different devices, OS, and locations ensure the best user experience and highest conversion rates.