Proxy performance and security benefits

Decodo proxies are essential to using the Requests library as they enhance its functionality. Proxies enhance speed and reliability and prevent your code from running into common issues when running scripts on the web.

The most important thing to remember is that a regular user using a browser to check websites will usually not run into any issues doing so. Some of their actions may raise suspicions, but they will most likely get resolved quickly, and no danger flags will be raised. Meanwhile, an automated script is a wild, untamed beast that doesn’t follow any standard procedures of a regular user, and websites will quickly recognize it, try to stop it, and put it back in a cage.

While it’s completely understandable that websites implement measures against potentially harmful bots, not all scripts are malicious; yet they face the same limitations and consequences.

Proxy services come in handy when trying to circumvent these limitations, as they allow you to make requests from different IP addresses while maintaining your anonymity. This way, websites don’t know if the requests come from the same or multiple sources, making limiting or blocking harder.

Decodo offers a wide range of proxy solutions to use together with Requests. You can buy proxies, choosing from various proxy types and a massive pool of 125M+ IPs across 195+ locations worldwide, with unlimited connections, threads, and fast response times. These features make your automated script actions on the web more secure and more challenging to detect with no cost to performance or having to make massive changes to your code or infrastructure.