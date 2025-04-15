Manual SEO tools

Doing these things through an agency or a specialized SEO service is expensive. Countless great tools like Ahrefs, Semrush, Majestic and others offer their services for a hefty price. However, many other vendors sell ‘do it yourself’ SEO tools or methods anyone can test. These readily available software tools can help you automate SEO research and auditing processes, and gather the data you need. SEO proxies are what makes most of these tools really jump into gear.

The great thing about manual SEO tools is that you can do everything you need yourself and for less money. The bare minimum of what you need for keyword tracking with the help of SEO proxies is a script that can act as an SEO keyword tracker (or an SEO ranking tracker software) and reliable SEO proxies. Talking about SEO, we’ve just released SERP Scraping API that are designed to show you accurate data from Google in no time – read more about them below. Let’s move on to site audits.