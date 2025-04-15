Comparing Web Crawling vs. Web Scraping
When it comes to gathering online data, two terms often create confusion: web crawling and web scraping. Although both involve extracting information from websites, they serve different purposes and employ distinct methods. In this article, we’ll break down these concepts, show you how they work, and help you decide which one suits your data extraction needs.
Justinas Tamasevicius
Mar 28, 2025
7 min read
What is web crawling?
In simple terms, web crawling is what search engines do: going through the web, looking for any information, and clicking on every link available.
It's an automated process that uses specialized algorithms to find and collect as much information as possible from the internet. Essentially, this is the same approach search engines use to index websites, which is analyzing page content and following links to map out the entire web.
How web crawlers work
A practical example is Google’s search engine:
- Starting point – Google’s crawler, often referred to as “Googlebot,” begins with a list of known URLs.
- Discovery – it visits each URL, analyzes the content, and follows internal and external links to uncover new pages.
- Indexing – televant data, such as keywords and metadata, is then indexed for easy retrieval.
- Continuous update – the crawler revisits sites periodically to check for new or updated content, ensuring the index stays current.
This approach creates a massive database of web pages. When someone types a query in Google, the search engine quickly sifts through its index rather than scanning the web in real-time, which delivers relevant results almost instantly.
What is web scraping?
So what is web scraping used for, then? Well, if you want to download the information gathered, you'd want to go for web scraping. Web scraping (sometimes referred to as web data extraction) is more of a targeted process.
While web crawling aims to gather and index a broad range of webpages, web scraping zeroes in on specific datasets from particular URLs. This makes it perfect for collecting product details, price information, or user-generated content, especially if you already know where to look.
How web scrapers work
Imagine a scenario where an e-commerce researcher wants to compare product prices:
- Target definition – the researcher chooses a set of product pages (e.g., an online marketplace).
- Request & fetch – a web scraper sends requests to those pages and fetches the corresponding HTML.
- Parsing – the tool then parses the HTML, extracting fields like product names, prices, and reviews.
- Data output – finally, the extracted information is structured into a usable format (CSV, JSON, or a database).
For more advanced or large-scale scraping, specialized tools handle challenges like IP blocks, CAPTCHAs, or JavaScript-rendered pages. For example, a Scraping API can automatically collect search engine results for ranking analysis, while an Amazon scraper might focus on product listings, prices, and reviews.
Key differences between web crawling and web scraping
Although web crawling and web scraping are often used together, they serve distinct purposes and work in different ways. Here's a clear side-by-side comparison of what sets them apart:
Criteria
Web crawling
Web scraping
Purpose
Systematically discover and index as many pages as possible.
Target specific data from known or chosen URLs.
Data collected
Page URLs, structure, metadata (for indexing).
Discrete fields like product info, prices, or user-generated content.
Use cases
Search engine indexing, broad site mapping, content audits.
Price monitoring, lead generation, data extraction for analytics.
Tools used
Crawlers (e.g., Googlebot) or specialized spider frameworks.
Scraping scripts, browser automation tools, or paid APIs.
When to use crawling vs. scraping
There might be situations where you’ll use both web crawling and web scraping to accomplish a single goal, for instance, first mapping a set of web pages and then extracting specific data from each.
With both combined, you can gather extensive sets of information from major websites using a crawler and then extract and download the specific data you need with a scraper afterward. However, choosing the right approach depends largely on your end goals and the data you want to collect.
Use cases for web crawling
- SEO audits – crawlers systematically index all pages on a website, helping you detect broken links, missing meta tags, and other SEO issues.
- Competitor website monitoring – by scheduling regular crawls of competitor domains, you can keep track of changes in site structure, content additions, or rebranding efforts.
- News aggregation – if you need to discover newly published articles for content curation, a crawler can identify fresh URLs without requiring a manual search each time.
Use cases for web scraping
- Price monitoring & intelligence – perfect for eCommerce comparison; automatically gather pricing details to stay competitive.
- Ad verification – validate how and where ads appear on different websites globally.
- Brand protection – spot unauthorized references to your products or services and monitor for brand misuse.
- Market research – gather user reviews, track consumer trends, or compile sentiment data for deeper insights.
- Lead generation – extract business contact information from directories or social platforms to feed your sales funnel.
- Content aggregation – pull targeted information (articles, product specs, etc.) for specialized research or news sites.
- Academic research – build large datasets for scientific studies by scraping relevant journals or archives in bulk.
- Sports statistics gathering – automate the retrieval of performance metrics, league standings, and player stats.
- Product reviews and ratings – understand consumer sentiment by collecting ratings and feedback across multiple marketplaces.
What software should you use?
Another big difference between the two is the software used:
Web crawling tools
Crawling requires specialized software to systematically traverse websites, collect URLs, and map out site structures. Popular solutions include custom-developed spiders using languages like Python or Node.js, as well as open-source frameworks. Many of these tools feature scheduling options, filtering rules, and detailed logs to help you manage large-scale indexing projects with ease.
Web scraping tools
When the goal is to extract targeted fields, a variety of scraping tools and APIs come into play. Simple scripts with browser automation (like Selenium) can fetch specific data, while advanced platforms offer robust handling of CAPTCHAs, rotating proxies, and JavaScript-heavy pages. Specialized scraping APIs can automate the entire data retrieval process, delivering structured datasets in formats ready for analysis or integration into business workflows.
If you don’t have much coding experience, we'd recommend going with ParseHub or Octoparse, if you prefer Python, try Scrapy or Beautiful Soup. And if you're more into NodeJS, look into Cheerio and Puppeteer.
Why would you want to use a crawling tool
If you want to audit your own website, check for broken links and generally do some SEO guru magic, you might want to look into Screaming Frog, a SEO crawler. With the software crawling your website, it can detect 404 errors, analyse your metadata, find duplicates – all in all, collect all information possible.
When it comes to monitoring your own website or mapping out a competitor’s, a crawling tool like this provides a systematic approach to uncovering hidden issues and insights. Here are a few compelling reasons:
SEO audits
- Check for broken links to identify 404 errors and other dead-end pages that hurt user experience and search rankings.
- Review meta tags and detect missing or duplicate title tags and descriptions, ensuring that each page is properly optimized for search engines.
- Find duplicate content that can dilute SEO authority or confuse site visitors.
Example tool: Screaming Frog, which methodically crawls your site to highlight these issues and more.
Competitor website monitoring
- Track changes and gain a snapshot of how your competitor’s site evolves over time: new product pages, altered pricing, or updated blog posts.
- Analyze structure to see how they arrange content, which pages receive the most internal links, and where they’re focusing efforts.
Content indexing & site mapping
- For search engines it helps to gain a high-level view of how your site (or another site) might appear to crawlers like Googlebot.
- For internal organization it allows to better understand your site’s navigation flow and identify potential orphan pages that are hard for users or crawlers to reach.
What Google says about web crawling
Google openly discusses how its main crawler, Googlebot, operates and offers guidelines to webmasters for optimizing crawl behavior. Key points include:
- Googlebot is Google’s primary web crawling system that continuously scans the internet, following links to discover new or updated content.
- A site’s robots.txt file and meta tags (e.g., meta name="robots") let webmasters control which pages Googlebot can crawl or index.
- Google adjusts how frequently it crawls a site based on factors like server response time. Webmasters can fine-tune this rate in Google Search Console if crawling starts to affect server performance.
- Google primarily uses the mobile version of a page for indexing and ranking. Ensuring mobile compatibility is essential to maintaining visibility in search results.
- Submitting an XML sitemap helps Googlebot find and index your most important URLs more efficiently, reducing the chance that key pages go undiscovered.
Why use scrapers
Scraping solutions can be applied in countless ways, particularly where precise data extraction is required rather than a broad crawl of pages. Here are a few structured examples:
Price monitoring (Amazon example)
- Market intelligence research – if you plan to sell an item on Amazon, you need to understand your competitors’ pricing. A scraper systematically retrieves product details (titles, prices, reviews) from listings, giving you insights to set optimal price points.
- Dynamic adjustments – continuous price tracking allows you to react quickly to competitor changes and maintain competitive margins.
Ad verification (localized ads & affiliate links)
- Residential proxies for testing – by combining a scraper with residential proxies, you can confirm whether ads appear correctly across different regions, languages, or devices.
- Optimizing CPA & affiliate programs – checking affiliate links in various markets helps you ensure that users see the intended promotions, preserving both trust and revenue.
Brand protection (detecting content theft)
- Monitoring unauthorized usage – scrapers can scan websites and forums for mentions of your brand or copyrighted materials.
- Proactive takedowns – by finding infringing content early, you can take quick action to protect your brand image and intellectual property.
Google’s stance on web scraping
While Google is known for its own large-scale web crawling capabilities, it maintains specific guidelines and policies around scraping and data usage:
Google’s policies
- Prohibits certain scraping activities that violate site owners’ rights or bypass security measures.
- Implements advanced anti-bot tech (e.g., reCAPTCHA) to protect its services and users.
- Spam policies highlight practices that could lead to penalties.
Google’s use of scraped data
- The company frequently uses publicly available data for AI training, leading to discussions about copyright and fair use.
- Debates on data usage raise questions around permission, attribution, and moral rights.
Best practices
- Respect robots.txt directives and meta tags regarding indexing.
- Use APIs where possible to avoid potential conflicts and improve efficiency.
Main challenges & things to consider
Collecting data at scale isn’t straightforward. Whether you’re crawling entire domains or scraping specific datasets, you’re likely to encounter:
- IP blocking – Websites may block repeated requests from a single IP, forcing you to use proxy rotation.
- CAPTCHAs & anti-bot measures – Tools like Google reCAPTCHA are designed to filter out automated requests.
- Dynamic content – JavaScript-heavy or AJAX-based pages can be tougher to parse, requiring headless browsers or specialized APIs.
Experts tips & tricks
Conducting large-scale crawling or scraping efficiently often requires smart tactics and the right tools:
Optimizing scraping infrastructure
- Leverage rotating proxies to distribute requests and avoid IP-based blocks.
- Use headless browsers (e.g., Puppeteer, Playwright) for complex JavaScript pages.
- Consider distributed scraping setups to handle high-volume tasks in parallel.
Avoiding detection & blocks
- Rotate user agents, throttle request rates, and manage cookies to mimic real user behavior.
- Bypass CAPTCHAs with third-party solving services or in-house solutions.
- Maintain session persistence where needed to handle logins or multi-step forms.
Best tools for large-scale scraping
- Scrapy – a powerful Python framework for structured crawling.
- Selenium – automates browser actions, great for dynamic content.
- Puppeteer & Playwright – headless Chrome/Chromium-based automation for JavaScript-heavy sites.
- Proxy management solutions – integrates IP rotation, geo-targeting, and advanced configuration.
Data storage & processing
- Store results in databases, JSON, or CSV for easy manipulation.
- Utilize cloud storage for scalability and straightforward access by distributed teams.
Bottom line
Web crawling and web scraping have become indispensable tools for collecting and analyzing online data. While web crawling systematically maps out the internet, web scraping extracts specific information from targeted sources. Understanding their differences and applications allows businesses, researchers, and developers to make informed decisions when selecting the best approach for their needs. Whether indexing content for search engines or gathering actionable insights from web pages, leveraging the right technique ensures efficient data extraction in an increasingly data-driven world
Try residential proxies for free
Collect real-time data and rotate your IPs with a free 3-day trial of our residential proxies.
About the author
Justinas Tamasevicius
Head of Engineering
Justinas Tamaševičius is Head of Engineering with over two decades of expertize in software development. What started as a self-taught passion during his school years has evolved into a distinguished career spanning backend engineering, system architecture, and infrastructure development.
Connect with Justinas via LinkedIn.
All information on Decodo Blog is provided on an as is basis and for informational purposes only. We make no representation and disclaim all liability with respect to your use of any information contained on Decodo Blog or any third-party websites that may belinked therein.