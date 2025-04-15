What is web crawling?

In simple terms, web crawling is what search engines do: going through the web, looking for any information, and clicking on every link available.

It's an automated process that uses specialized algorithms to find and collect as much information as possible from the internet. Essentially, this is the same approach search engines use to index websites, which is analyzing page content and following links to map out the entire web.

How web crawlers work

A practical example is Google’s search engine:

Starting point – Google’s crawler, often referred to as “Googlebot,” begins with a list of known URLs. Discovery – it visits each URL, analyzes the content, and follows internal and external links to uncover new pages. Indexing – televant data, such as keywords and metadata, is then indexed for easy retrieval. Continuous update – the crawler revisits sites periodically to check for new or updated content, ensuring the index stays current.

This approach creates a massive database of web pages. When someone types a query in Google, the search engine quickly sifts through its index rather than scanning the web in real-time, which delivers relevant results almost instantly.

What is web scraping?

So what is web scraping used for, then? Well, if you want to download the information gathered, you'd want to go for web scraping. Web scraping (sometimes referred to as web data extraction) is more of a targeted process.

While web crawling aims to gather and index a broad range of webpages, web scraping zeroes in on specific datasets from particular URLs. This makes it perfect for collecting product details, price information, or user-generated content, especially if you already know where to look.

How web scrapers work

Imagine a scenario where an e-commerce researcher wants to compare product prices:

Target definition – the researcher chooses a set of product pages (e.g., an online marketplace). Request & fetch – a web scraper sends requests to those pages and fetches the corresponding HTML. Parsing – the tool then parses the HTML, extracting fields like product names, prices, and reviews. Data output – finally, the extracted information is structured into a usable format (CSV, JSON, or a database).

For more advanced or large-scale scraping, specialized tools handle challenges like IP blocks, CAPTCHAs, or JavaScript-rendered pages. For example, a Scraping API can automatically collect search engine results for ranking analysis, while an Amazon scraper might focus on product listings, prices, and reviews.

Key differences between web crawling and web scraping

Although web crawling and web scraping are often used together, they serve distinct purposes and work in different ways. Here's a clear side-by-side comparison of what sets them apart: