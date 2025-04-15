Defining cURL and Terminal

cURL

cURL or client URL (also written as curl) is a neat piece of free and open-source software that allows you to collect and transfer data by using the URL syntax. cURL is a widely used tool, popular for its flexibility and adaptability – it can run on almost all platforms.

This software also supports more than 20 protocols (HTTP, HTTP(S), etc.), proxies, SSL connections, FTP uploads – you name it. You can even use cURL to download images from the internet or authenticate users. It’s a pretty versatile tool.

If you’re looking to get knee-deep in cURL knowledge, we have a great blog post that covers it all. From history to usage and installation (only if needed, all new Mac OS, Linux, and Windows already have it installed), everything is there – check it out.

Advantages of using cURL