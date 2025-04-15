Unlimited Proxies

Uncover top unlimited bandwidth proxy locations

Access proxies with unlimited bandwidth and effortlessly target 195+ locations at the city, country, and state levels – all with no limits on connection requests.

Discover all locations
United States

United States

7.1M+ IPs

United Kingdom

1.7M+ IPs

Netherlands

400K+ IPs

德国

Germany

2.3M+ IPs

加拿大

Canada

540K+ IPs

法国

France

1.8M+ IPs

Explore unlimited bandwidth proxies pricing

Dedicated ISP proxies

From $2.5 /IP

  • Unlimited-duration sessions

  • Premium ISP providers

  • Locations worldwide

Dedicated datacenter proxies

From $1.6 /IP

  • Unlimited traffic & bandwidth

  • Whitelisted IPs

  • Sequential & Non-sequential IPs

What is an unlimited proxy?

Unlimited proxies offer unlimited bandwidth, which allows you to transfer data freely without restrictions. This ensures seamless access without worrying about data usage limits.

High quality infrastructure

Dive into a massive 125M+ HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 proxy pool with #1 IP quality in the market.

Top-notch proxy performance

Enjoy 99.99% uptime, 99.68% success rate, and <0.3s average response time.

Free tools

Boost your proxy experience and maximize efficiency with easy-to-integrate tools.

How do proxies work?

Select proxy location

Opt for a random selection or pinpoint a specific geo-location.

Choose session type

Pick between sticky or rotating sessions.

Enjoy unrestricted access

Browse the web anonymously and access any target with ease!

Enjoy unmetered proxy features

HTTP(S) & SOCKS5

Use HTTP(S) and SOCKS5, which support multiple protocols like TCP, UDP, SMTP, and FTP.

自动代理池轮换

Sticky & rotating sessions

Try a rotating proxy network to get a new IP with every connection or keep the same IP for up to 24 hours.

高级定位

Advanced targeting

Gain access to 195+ locations worldwide with precise country, city, and ZIP code targeting options.

会话控制

Easy-to-use dashboard

Use the dashboard to manage solutions, track usage, and control your spending with ease.

Seamless integration

Seamless third-party integrations

Effortlessly integrate proxies into popular automation tools or software like traffic bots, SEO tools, and more.

Price intelligence

Flexible pricing

Enjoy savings with the Pay As You Go payment option, a 3-day free trial, and a 14-day money-back option.

Discover popular unlimited proxy use cases

Looking for ways to extract data? Our unlimited proxies are perfect for various websites and use cases.

Web scraping

Web scraping

Gather publicly available web data to uncover insights and track trends effortlessly.

Gaming & streaming

Reduce latency and ensure a smoother gaming and streaming experience.

Market research

99.99% uptime, high speed and industry-leading anonymous HTTP proxy performance.

What people are saying about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best

Best online Customer support I've gotten

Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...

Read more

We almost forgot we're using proxy

Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...

Read more

Perfect and reliable proxy service

I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...

Read more

Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support

The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...

Read more

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Best Value Provider 2024

Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Frequently asked questions

What is an unlimited bandwidth proxy?

An unlimited bandwidth proxy is a proxy, which allows you to use as much data as you need without any restrictions. This means there are no limits on the amount of traffic you can send or receive through the proxy server.

How to use unlimited proxies?

Check out our quick start guide that fully explains the process with practical explanations and detailed instructions. If you have any questions, our live chat is always just a click away!

Are there any restrictions on using unlimited bandwidth proxies?

There’s a fair usage policy that you can find in the FAQ: Getting started section.

What is the difference between residential and datacenter proxies?

The main difference between residential and datacenter proxies is that residential proxies are provided by real Internet Service Providers (ISPs). They often offer higher quality and can bypass restrictions more simply. Datacenter proxies originate from data centers. They’re typically faster, more affordable, and highly scalable, making them perfect for tasks that don’t demand a high level of anonymity.

How many proxies is too many?

The number of proxies that's considered "too many" depends on what you need them for. If you have more proxies than you can manage effectively or if it exceeds your application's limits, it can cause performance problems or lead to account suspensions.

Buy Unlimited Proxies

Fastest time to value with 125M+ IP pool with no restrictions. Try for free!

