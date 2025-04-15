4xx – client error

As you may have already guessed, this type of code indicates a problem on the client side. If you're a user, there's not so much you can do, but if you're a website owner, make sure to avoid these – your SEO won't show great results if you leave 4xx codes unattended.

400 – bad request

This is a very generic status code that shows you that the server can't respond to your request, but the cause is not defined. There can be plenty of reasons why you end up with 400 codes. It may be syntax or incorrect formatting. Recheck your request and include the URL before trying one more time.

401 – unauthorized error

We bet you've met this security guard at least once while trying to access your social media accounts through another device. The code implies that some authorization is needed to fulfill the request.

403 – forbidden

This time, the server identified you but didn't allow you to enter the club. You can still end up there, you just need to change your proxy location or ports. Check if your proxy is working correctly to be 100% sure that this code won't pop up on your screen again.

404 – not found

Probably the most common and, let me guess, the most annoying one. The "Not found" error code means that the website you're trying to reach doesn't exist. Crawlers or bots can't get to the site even if your initial request is correct. If you end up with 404, the URL is incorrect, changed, or just removed. This error code especially catches SEO specialists' attention since it can hurt the health of the page quite a lot. Even though 404 is super-annoying, to some people, it turned out to be an excellent opportunity to grow revenue while increasing organic traffic.

407 – proxy authentication required

You guessed it right – some proxy authentication is needed to perform the request. Most probably, the username or password is incorrect. The code occurs when the crawler does not have the proxy provider, or the IP hasn't been whitelisted. The easy solution is to cross-check your proxy settings by including all the IPs you're planning to use, enter proper credentials, and include the requested information to proceed.

408 – request timeout

The site you're reaching out to didn't respond to a request in time, so the server has timed out. Slow internet can cause such a situation, so try to refresh the page. If this isn't the case, try changing the session type or endpoint.

414 – URI too long

The server is unwilling to proceed with your request since the URI is too long. It can also indicate that the server is suffering an attack, aiming to identify the potential security holes.

429 – too many requests

This proxy error code shows that the same IP address has already made too many requests during the period. In other words, your behavior starts reminding the bot rather than a single individual. Luckily, we have an easy solution for this – using rotating proxies will help you to get a new IP with every connection.

You can fix 407, 414, and other 4xx errors by using proper authentication headers and checking proxy access rules first.