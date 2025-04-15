What Is a Dedicated Proxy? Key Types & Benefits

What is a dedicated proxy?

A dedicated proxy is an Internet Protocol (IP) address assigned for the exclusive use of a single client. This differs from shared proxies, where multiple users use the same IP address simultaneously, which can lead to performance inconsistencies or access restrictions because of shared usage and reputation.

This exclusivity is ideal for users and businesses needing consistent performance, heightened security, and a stable online identity without worrying about the restrictions. Rotating proxies, on the other hand, provide a pool of IPs that change frequently, which suits different use cases requiring high IP diversity rather than stability.

How do dedicated proxies work?

Using a dedicated proxy is straightforward from a user perspective, but understanding the mechanics helps appreciate its value: