ISP Proxies Quick Start Guide

An ISP (static residential) proxy routes your requests through an internet service provider, which means that you get residential-level trust with datacenter-level stability and the same IP for as long as you need it. This guide covers plans, authentication, parameters, and endpoints.

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What is an ISP proxy?

An ISP proxy is a static residential IP address, issued by an internet service provider, but hosted on datacenter infrastructure. Target websites treat it as a genuine residential connection, while the datacenter hosting keeps it fast, stable, and permanently online. That combination is why ISP proxies are also called static residential proxies.

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How do ISP proxies work?

Your request travels to Decodo's gateway, which forwards it through the ISP IP assigned to you. The target website sees a residential IP that never changes – ideal when a task requires a consistent identity. Choose static sessions to keep the same IP indefinitely, or rotating sessions to change the IP on every request.

Watch ISP proxy setup guide

Experience a simple setup process by following our video guide.

How do I set up ISP proxies?

It’ll only take you 8 steps and about 5 minutes to set up ISP proxies. Each step matches a tab in the Decodo dashboard.

How do I choose a subscription?

Decodo dashboard window showing a ISP proxy plan selection

After creating your account, pick the pricing plan that fits the job. Pay per GB gives you unlimited access to the entire IP pool – you’ll pay for the traffic you use. Pay per IP gives unlimited traffic on a set number of IPs, with a choice between a shared pool and dedicated IPs that belong only to you.

How do I authenticate with a username and password?

Decodo dashboard window showing a ISP proxy plan selection

Open the Authentication tab. Your first proxy user is created automatically. To remove it, click the 3 dots next to the username and select Edit user, then Remove user, and Confirm. To create a new user, click Create user, enter a custom username, and the password will be generated automatically.

How do I authenticate by whitelisting an IP?

Decodo dashboard window showing a ISP proxy plan selection

In the Authentication tab, open Whitelisted IPs. Click + Add IP and enter it manually, or press + Add to whitelist your current IP. Only IPv4 addresses are supported, and the IP must be yours – turn off any proxy or VPN before adding it. Use the three-dot menu to name an entry or the trash icon to remove it.

How do I set a traffic limit?

Decodo dashboard window showing a ISP proxy plan selection

Click the 3 dots next to a user, select Edit user, then Add traffic limit, enter the number of GBs the user can't exceed, and save it. Useful for keeping team members or automated jobs within budget.

How do I select parameters?

Decodo dashboard window showing a ISP proxy plan selection

Open the Proxy setup tab and pick a user – this is where static residential proxy setup happens. Under location, choose Random to draw from the whole pool or select a specific country, state, city, or ASN. Under session type, choose static sessions to keep the same IP or rotating sessions to change the IP with each request. ISP proxies support HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS5 protocols, and endpoint:port configuration.

How do I generate and export endpoints?

Decodo dashboard window showing a ISP proxy plan selection

Set the number of endpoints to generate – the default is 10. Copy a single endpoint or the whole list to your clipboard, or download it in CSV or TXT format for your tools.

How do I track my usage?

Decodo dashboard window showing a ISP proxy plan selection

The Usage statistics tab shows traffic per user over a week, a month, or a custom period, plus cumulative uploads, downloads, and requests. Check it after the first test run to confirm everything routes as expected.

How do I use the proxies in my tools?

Decodo dashboard window showing a ISP proxy plan selection

Apply the endpoint and, if required, the credentials to any application. Decodo's static residential (ISP) proxies integrate with a range of third-party tools – browsers, antidetect setups, and scraping frameworks alike.

How do ISP proxies compare to other proxy types?

ISP (static residential)

Residential

Datacenter

Mobile

IP source

ISP ranges, datacenter-hosted

Real user devices

Cloud servers

Carrier-assigned, phones and tablets

Session control

Sticky or rotating

Static or rotating

Static or rotating

Sticky or rotating

Trust level

High

Highest

Lower on protected targets

Highest

Speed

High

Variable

Highest

Carrier-dependent

Best for

Stable identities: accounts, monitoring, long sessions

Toughest targets, wide geo coverage

Speed and cost at scale

Mobile app testing, advanced targets, multi-accounting

From $0.27/IP
From $2/GB
From $0.2/IP
From $2.25/GB

Most popular ISP proxies use cases

Unbeatable uptime and advanced targeting – match made in heaven for every task.

Price aggregation

Gather real-time pricing from major eCommerce websites with an IP that never changes mid-session – dynamic pricing analysis without re-authentication.

Learn more

Web scraping

Collect public web data from advanced targets without IP bans or CAPTCHAs, on infrastructure that holds 1 identity as long as the job needs.

Learn more

Multi-account management

Run accounts that expect a stable and fast IP – each profile keeps its own dedicated ISP IP indefinitely.

Learn more

What does it cost to get started?

ISP proxy plans are billed by traffic (Pay per GB, whole-pool access) or by IP (Pay per IP, unlimited traffic, shared or dedicated). Every plan includes static and rotating sessions, country, state, city, ASN targeting, and endpoint export at no extra charge, with a 14-day money-back option.

Enterprise

3 IPs

$3.33

/IP

Total:$9.99+ VAT billed monthly

Buy now

10 IPs

$2.9

/IP

Total:$29+ VAT billed monthly

Buy now

20 IPs

$2.8

/IP

Total:$56+ VAT billed monthly

Buy now

50 IPs

POPULAR
SAVE 19%

$2.7

/IP

Total:$135+ VAT billed monthly

Buy now

100 IPs

$2.6

/IP

Total:$260+ VAT billed monthly

Buy now

200 IPs

$2.5

/IP

Total:$500+ VAT billed monthly

Buy now

With each plan, you access:

Premium ASNs

Static IPs with ISP origin

100% dedicated IPs

High bandwidth & concurrency support

No CAPTCHAs or IP bans

Live usage statistics

Global locations

HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

What do people say about Decodo's ISP proxies?

We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ users and the industry's best

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

Decodo-best-usability-award-2025-by-G2

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Decodo-Highest-User-Adoption-2025-award-by-G2

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Decodo-best-value-by-Proxyway-2025-award

Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Learn more about ISP proxies

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Frequently asked questions

What's the difference between ISP and residential proxies?

ISP proxies are static residential IPs hosted in data centers – you keep 1 IP indefinitely at datacenter speed. Residential proxies come from real user devices and rotate by default, which suits the toughest targets. Check out a more detailed comparison of ISP vs. residential proxies.

How do I authenticate ISP proxies?

There are 2 methods: username and password (created in the Authentication tab) or IP whitelisting (add your IPv4 address and skip credentials entirely). Both work with every plan.

Can I keep the same IP forever?

Yes – that's the point of static sessions on ISP proxies. The IP stays yours for as long as the subscription runs; with dedicated Pay per IP plans, nobody else ever uses it.

Should I use static or rotating sessions?

Use static sessions when a task needs 1 consistent identity – logged-in accounts, monitoring, long checkouts. Use rotating sessions when you're collecting data at volume, and each request is independent.

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