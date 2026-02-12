ISP Proxies Quick Start Guide

TL;DR: A proxy server acts as an intermediary between your device and the internet, masking your IP address and routing your requests through alternative IPs. Businesses use proxies to bypass geo-restrictions, avoid blocks and CAPTCHAs, scrape web data at scale, verify ads, monitor prices, and maintain online anonymity. With the proxy market projected to reach USD 3.12 billion by 2032, understanding which proxy type fits your needs can make the difference between seamless data collection and constant roadblocks.