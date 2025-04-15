Flexible static residential proxies subscriptions
10 IPs
$3.5
/IP
Total:$35 + VAT billed monthly
25 IPs
$3.0
/IP
Total:$75 + VAT billed monthly
50 IPs
$2.75
/IP
Total:$138 + VAT billed monthly
100 IPs
$2.6
/IP
Total:$260 + VAT billed monthly
200 IPs
$2.5
/IP
Total:$500 + VAT billed monthly
2 GB
$14.0
/GB
Total:$28 + VAT billed monthly
7 GB
$13.0
/GB
Total:$90 + VAT billed monthly
25 GB
$12.0
/GB
Total:$300 + VAT billed monthly
50 GB
$11.0
/GB
Total:$550 + VAT billed monthly
100 GB
$9.5
/GB
Total:$950 + VAT billed monthly
250 GB
$8.5
/GB
Total:$2125 + VAT billed monthly
500 GB
$7.5
/GB
Total:$3750 + VAT billed monthly
25 IPs
$0.5
/IP
Total:$12.5 + VAT billed monthly
50 IPs
$0.48
/IP
Total:$24 + VAT billed monthly
100 IPs
$0.46
/IP
Total:$46 + VAT billed monthly
200 IPs
$0.44
/IP
Total:$88 + VAT billed monthly
500 IPs
$0.42
/IP
Total:$210 + VAT billed monthly
1000 IPs
$0.4
/IP
Total:$400 + VAT billed monthly
2000 IPs
$0.38
/IP
Total:$760 + VAT billed monthly
3000 IPs
$0.36
/IP
Total:$1080 + VAT billed monthly
5000 IPs
$0.35
/IP
Total:$1750 + VAT billed monthly
Need more DISP regular
$3.5
/IP
Total:$35 Chat with us and we’ll find the best solution for you
Pick the right ISP proxy type
Choose shared or dedicated static residential proxy and get unlimited threads and concurrent sessions while keeping your IPs forever.
Dedicated
Pay per GB
Pay per IP
Type
Dedicated
Shared
Shared
Payment
Number of dedicated IPs
Traffic (bandwidth)
Number of IPs
Use cases
- Accessing “mission critical” applications
- Scraping advanced websites
- Managing multiple eCommerce accounts
- Analyzing competitors’ development
- Monitoring SEO performance and SERP rankings
- Traffic-intensive tasks
- Accessing websites that require a consistent identity
- Sneaker copping
- Analyzing competitors’ development
- Monitoring SEO performance and SERP rankings
- Web scraping
- Traffic-intensive tasks
- Accessing websites that require a consistent identity
- Managing multiple eCommerce accounts
- Monitoring SEO performance and SERP rankings
- Web scraping
Locations
- North and South Americas:
US, CA
- Europe:
UK, DE, FR, NL, IT, BE, PL
- APAC:
AU, HK, JP, CN
- North and South Americas:
US, CA
- Europe:
UK, DE, FR, NL, IT, BE, PL
- APAC:
AU, HK, JP
- North and South Americas:
US
- Europe:
UK, DE, FR, BE, PL
- APAC:
JP
Protocols
SOCKS5 & HTTP(s)
SOCKS5 & HTTP(s)
SOCKS5 & HTTP(s)
Frequently asked questions
What is a static IP proxy?
ISP proxies can help with a range of use cases, including:
- Social media marketing. ISP proxies help marketers create and manage multiple accounts without being flagged or banned.
- eCommerce account management. ISP proxies are used to track competitor pricing, bypass geo-restrictions, and access online marketplaces.
- SEO tasks. Marketers employ ISP proxies to gather accurate search engine data, perform keyword research, and track trending specific location keywords.
- Price and travel aggregation. Proxies help collect real-time pricing and availability data from multiple websites.
- AdTech tasks. Advertisers can use static residential proxies to test and optimize ad campaigns, gain competitive intelligence, and prevent ad fraud by identifying fake traffic.
- Web scraping. Businesses can scrape websites with ease by employing ISP proxies. They help bypass anti-scraping measures, collect valuable data, and unlock growth.
What is residential proxy vs. ISP proxy?
A residential proxy is an IP address assigned to a desktop device connected to a residential WiFi network. Residential proxy IP addresses can be rotated with each request or at a selected period.
ISP proxies have fixed (or static) IP addresses. This can be particularly useful for tasks that require a consistent IP address, such as web scraping.
Which is the best residential proxy?
It's tough to say which residential proxy is the ultimate winner. Different proxies help users with different use cases. However, when choosing a residential proxy, check the provider's reputation, the IP pool size, the proxy's speed and uptime, and whether 24/7 customer support is provided. We don’t wanna brag, but we’re awarded the best value provider by Proxyway, and we’ve got all the great features you might ever need, including 24/7 support!
How do I set up static (ISP) residential proxies?
It’s a very easy process, and with our quick start guide, you’re on the path to success in just a few steps.
- Sign up for a Decodo account.
- Select an ISP proxy plan that suits your needs.
- Configure your proxy request. (optional) Sync the request formulation with your app or bot.
- Choose any target and leverage unlimited bandwidth and concurrent sessions.
- Run your tasks without a single worry and keep the same IP forever (or as long as you need!).
