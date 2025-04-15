What Is a Transparent Proxy

How a transparent proxy works

Transparent proxies intercept connections and act as gateways between clients and the Internet. Their clients often don’t notice a transparent proxy between them and the Internet.

Forced proxies identify themselves to the target and make the real IP visible in the HTTP header. Such a proxy does not protect or change your IP, it just authenticates and identifies your connection. Most forced proxies also do this via the outdated HTTP protocol, so your data can become visible to third parties.

If you are on an intercepting proxy server right now (e.g. a public Wi-Fi), check your phone for an icon that indicates an encrypted (secured) connection. In case the network doesn’t have it, you better log off that network ASAP.