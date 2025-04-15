How can someone find your IP?

See, your IP holds certain info about you. People can find and use it for their purposes. Let's take a look at the most common ways to do that.

By borrowing your device

There are plenty of free websites that can tell you what's your IP. Someone can borrow your gadget and find out your IP in seconds.

From an email

Chill out - most internet and email providers today no longer reveal the IP of someone sending an email. However, some of them might still show it. For instance, Yahoo! and Microsoft Outlook still have IPs in the email header.

By tapping into your wireless network

If your home network isn't secure, a stranger can tap into your wireless network and find your IP. BTW, if you let guests use your network by providing the password, they'll know your IP too.

From web server logs

Look at it this way - IP is like a digital pass to connect online. So, every time you visit a website, you provide your IP. A website server can always review all the IPs if they only want to.

In internet forums

Joining a forum to share ideas or to contribute to discussion sounds cool. But it's important to follow the rules of the forum - otherwise, an administrator will identify your IP and ban you.

By torrenting files

When you download content from torrent sites, every member of the swarm can check the list of peers and see your IP.

By using free proxies

If you follow our blog, you probably already know that free public proxies can cause you a lot of trouble. Apart from poor performance, they often don't hide your IP address from other users exploiting them - and if a malicious actor intercepts your traffic, you may have some serious regrets.