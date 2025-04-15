Amazon Product Scraper API

Extract Amazon product data instantly with our Amazon product scraper API. Access real-time pricing, ASINs, reviews, and more with zero CAPTCHAs or blocks.

Scrape Amazon product details without any hassle

Extract product details from Amazon

Our Amazon Scraping API is a powerful data collector that combines a web scraper, a data parser, and a pool of 125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies. That’s why you can complete Amazon product details scraping in just a few clicks.

Here are some of the key data points you can extract with it:

  • Product details
  • Product reviews
  • Product images
  • Pricing information
What is an Amazon product scraper?

An Amazon product scraper scraper is a web scraping tool that extracts product details from Amazon. With our Amazon product scraper API, you can send a single API request and receive the data you need in raw HTML, structured JSON, or table format. Even if a request fails, we’ll automatically retry until the data is delivered. You'll only pay for successful requests.

Designed by our experienced developers, this tool offers you a range of handy features:

  • Built-in scraper
  • JavaScript rendering
  • Integrated browser fingerprints
  • Easy real-time API integration
  • Vast country- and US ZIP code-level targeting options
  • CAPTCHA handling

Scrape Amazon product data with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our Amazon scraping API supports all popular programming languages for hassle-free integration with your business tools.

payload = {
      "target": "amazon_product",
      "query": "B09H74FXNW",
      "parse": True,
      "autoselect_variant": false
}
  
headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}
  
response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)
  
print(response.text)

Amazon product scraping API is full of awesomeness

Scrape Amazon product details with ease using our powerful API. From built-in proxies to integrated browser fingerprints, experience seamless data collection without blocks or CAPTCHAs.

Accurate results

Retrieve real-time data in raw HTML, JSON, or table format and fine-tune your product offerings.

Guaranteed 100% success

Pay only for successfully extracted results from your Amazon pricing queries.

Real-time or on demand results 

Real-time or on-demand results

Choose between instant data retrieval or scheduled data delivery.

Advanced anti-bot measures

Employ built-in browser fingerprints for smooth and uninterrupted data collection.

Easy integration

Set up the Amazon product scraper API effortlessly with GitHub code examples, extensive documentation, and a quick start guide.

Proxy integration

Bypass IP bans and CAPTCHAs with access to 125M+ proxies powering the scraper.

API Playground

Try our API before committing with the interactive API Playground in the dashboard.

7-day free trial

Start risk-free with a 7-day free trial and 1K requests.

Find the right Amazon product data scraping solution for you

Explore our Amazon product scraper API offerings and choose the solution that best matches your needs.

Core

Advanced

Essential scraping features to unlock targets efficiently

Premium scraping solution with high customizability

Success rate

100%

100%

Output

HTML

HTML, JSON, CSV

Anti-bot bypassing

Proxy management

API Playground

Task scheduling

Pre-build scraper

Ready-made templates

Advanced geo-targeting

Premium proxy pool

Unlimited threads & connections

JavaScript rendering

From $0.1/1k req
From $1.2/1k req

Explore our plans for any Amazon product scraping demand

Collect real-time data from any Amazon product page and stay ahead of the competition.

90K requests

$0.32

/1K req

Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly

700K requests

SAVE 56%

$0.14

/1K req

Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly

2M requests

SAVE 63%

$0.12

/1K req

Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly

4.5M requests

SAVE 66%

$0.11

/1K req

Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly

10M requests

SAVE 69%

$0.1

/1K req

Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly

22.2M requests

SAVE 72%

$0.09

/1K req

Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly

50M requests

SAVE 75%

$0.08

/1K req

Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly

23K requests

$1.25

/1K req

Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly

82K requests

SAVE 4%

$1.2

/1K req

Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly

216K requests

SAVE 8%

$1.15

/1K req

Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly

455K requests

SAVE 12%

$1.1

/1K req

Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly

950K requests

SAVE 16%

$1.05

/1K req

Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly

2M requests

SAVE 20%

$1.0

/1K req

Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly

4.2M requests

SAVE 24%

$0.95

/1K req

Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly

With each plan you access

API Playground

Pre-built scraper

Proxy management

Anti-bot bypassing

Geo-targeting

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Frequently asked questions

Does the Amazon product scraper API support bulk request handling?

Yes, the Amazon product scraper API is designed to handle bulk requests. Users can enable the bulk upload parameter to target multiple queries simultaneously, helping users extract large volumes of Amazon product data with just a few clicks.

To collect data in bulk, choose the eCommerce Scraping API Advanced subscription, tweak the parameters in the Scraper tab, and toggle the Bulk feature on. Then, enter each query in a separate line and click Send request. After a few moments, the data will be delivered in the same window.

How does the API handle CAPTCHA challenges and anti-bot protections?

Our eCommerce Scraping API features advanced anti-bot measures to ensure seamless data collection from any Amazon product page. With built-in browser fingerprints and a diverse pool of over 65M proxies, it effectively mimics human browsing behavior, ultimately reducing the likelihood of triggering CAPTCHAs or IP blocks. This expert-tested approach ensures high success rates in scraping even the most advanced targets, Amazon included.

Can I target specific Amazon marketplaces using geotargeting?

Yes, the eCommerce Scraping API offers extensive geotargeting capabilities, allowing users to collect data from specific Amazon marketplaces across different regions. Users can enter a ZIP code or a country code and then select a website domain to gather data from different Amazon marketplaces.

Do you offer pre-built templates?

Yes! Users can leverage our pre-made scrapers for various targets, like Amazon, Google, Target, Walmart, Bing, and more. With just a few clicks, users can gather real-time data from even the most advanced websites with little to no coding knowledge.

What data formats does the API support for easy integration?

eCommerce Scraping API delivers data in raw HTML, JSON, and table formats, and you can export the response in your preferred format – HTML, JSON, or CSV. The data in these formats can then be integrated into analysis, reporting, or any other third-party tools.

How do I choose the best Amazon scraping tool?

The best way to choose an Amazon scraping solution is by testing different APIs. Providers like Decodo offer a 7-day free trial with access to the key scraping API features, so you can check whether the data quality, retrieval speed, and additional parameters match your needs. You should also evaluate the tool's ability to handle bulk requests, effectiveness in bypassing anti-bot measures, geotargeting availability, pre-built templates, and compatibility with your preferred data formats.

Additionally, consider the tool's integration capabilities, pricing, and whether the 24/7 support is available.

How does the Amazon product scraper API ensure data quality?

Amazon product scraper API ensures high data quality through advanced features. With JavaScript rendering, a diverse proxy pool, and built-in scrapers and parsers, API accurately processes complex Amazon product pages, extracting precise and reliable data.

Is Amazon scraping legal?

When gathering data from Amazon's website through web scraping, ensure your activities comply with applicable legal frameworks. This includes respecting intellectual property rights, adhering to data protection regulations, following contractual obligations, and observing other relevant laws based on the specific data you're collecting.

Does the API prevent duplicate or incorrect data extraction?

The eCommerce Scraping API utilizes advanced scraping and parsing techniques to deliver accurate and reliable data. While the API itself focuses on data extraction, implementing additional data validation and deduplication processes within your systems can further enhance data quality, ensuring that the information collected is unique and correct.

Does the Amazon product scraper API offer a no-code solution?

Yes, the API offers user-friendly features that are great for users with varying levels of technical expertise. With pre-made scrapers and easy integration options, users can extract data without advanced coding knowledge. Also, you can leverage our quick start guides, extensive documentation, and 24/7 tech support to gather data from Amazon or any other website online.

Is there a browser extension for Amazon product scraper?

While the API itself doesn’t function as a browser extension, you can download our Chrome Proxy Extension or Firefox Add-on that bring the essential proxy features directly into your browser. These extensions can enhance your browsing experience and help you switch between different IPs conveniently.

What pricing plans are available for the Amazon product scraper API?

Our eCommerce Scraping API offers flexible pricing plans that match your needs. Starting from as low as $0.1 for 1K requests, the pricing structure allows users to scale their data extraction activities cost-effectively.

Higher-tier plans provide additional features and benefits, catering to rapidly growing businesses with more advanced web scraping needs.

The best part? You can try out our eCommerce Scraping API for free with a 7-day trial and 1K requests – get started today.

Is there a free trial available?

Yes, Decodo offers a 7-day free trial for the Amazon product scraper API, including 1K requests. This trial period allows users to test drive the API's capabilities and experience fast real-time data collection.

How can businesses use Amazon scrapers for competitive analysis?

Amazon scrapers help businesses monitor competitors by extracting data on product listings, prices, and promotions. Using this information, companies can identify market trends, adjust their pricing strategies, and enhance their product offerings to maintain a competitive edge. Continuous monitoring of competitors' activities allows eCommerce companies to respond proactively to market changes, ultimately driving growth and profitability.

How can Amazon scrapers assist in market research and trend analysis?

Amazon scrapers provide businesses with valuable insights into consumer behavior, product demand, and emerging trends. Based on data on best-selling products, customer reviews, and price fluctuations, companies can identify market gaps and adjust their strategies accordingly. This data-driven approach helps businesses make informed decisions about product development, inventory management, and marketing campaigns. Additionally, tracking seasonal trends and competitor movements allows businesses to stay ahead of industry shifts and capitalize on new opportunities.

Amazon Product Scraper API for Your Data Needs

Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.

14-day money-back option

