Scrape Google Shopping API

Get all the real-time product data that you need. Collect massive amounts of data without worrying about pesky CAPTCHAs or IP bans. And hey, if you're feeling fancy, we even let you target down to the city level.

Free trialSign up with Google

14-day money-back option

Get real-time product data with Google Shopping API

SERP Scraping API is a tool that enables you to collect real-time product data, such as pricing and reviews, from Google SERP, including Google Shopping results. This API delivers data from SERPs from any location, device, and browser. 

E-Commerce.svg

Be a product market expert

Our easy-to-use tool allows you to quickly access and analyze large amounts of product data from Google Shopping, giving you a competitive edge. The best part is that it combines proxies, a scraper, and a parser, so you don't need other tools to collect the data and use it to make informed decisions.

eCommerce.svg

Make the most from Google Shopping

With SERP Scraping API, you can collect:

  • Google Shopping search results;
  • Any product details based on the supplied item ID;
  • Titles and descriptions;
  • The competitors’ product prices;
  • Product reviews.
Try now

API request example

Easily get Google Shopping results with this ready-to-use code in Python. Don't forget to use your authentication details and consult our help documentation for more info.

import requests
  
url = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"
  
payload = {
      "target": "google_shopping_search",
      "query": "pizza",
      "page_from": "1",
      "num_pages": "10",
      "parse": True,
      "google_results_language": "en"
}
  
headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}
  
response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)
  
print(response.text)

How does SERP Scraping API work?

Getting started with SERP Scraping API

Google Shopping API features

Any country, state, or city

Localized results

Our SERP Scraping API can deliver results from any location in the world. Requests can be tailored to include geo-location on a country, city, or U.S. state level.

No+blocks+or+CAPTCHAs.svg

Effortless CAPTCHA solving

Decodo’s APIs deliver data without downtime, thanks to our proxy management and retry system, for a 100% success rate on all requests.

Seamless product data collection

Our robust solution retrieves and delivers pricing, descriptions, titles, reviews, and other relevant product details from Google Shopping.

Easy integration icon

Simple integration

With our API, you don't have to worry about developing and maintaining your own scraper. We take care of the maintenance so you can use your resources wisely.

Google Shopping API is full of awesomeness

+success+rate.svg

100% success rate

Full-stack solution

Results in raw HTML and JSON

Any country, state, or city

Any country, state, or city

JavaScript rendering

JavaScript rendering

99.99% uptime

99.99% uptime

Advanced proxy rotation

No+blocks+or+CAPTCHAs.svg

No blocks or CAPTCHAs

Awarded+24+7+support.svg

Awarded 24/7 support

Real-time integration

Audit websites

Proxy-like integration

Green search icon

High scalability

Google Shopping API use cases

Price Monitoring

Price Monitoring Decodo's API provides up-to-date, trustworthy pricing data from Google Shopping to help you stay ahead of the competition.

Anti-Counterfeiting

Anti-Counterfeiting SERP Scraping API will help you safeguard your products from being illegally reproduced and sold in Google Shopping.

SERP Scraping API plans

90K requests

$0.32

/1K req

Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

700K requests

POPULAR
SAVE 56%

$0.14

/1K req

Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

2M requests

SAVE 63%

$0.12

/1K req

Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

4.5M requests

SAVE 66%

$0.11

/1K req

Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

10M requests

SAVE 69%

$0.1

/1K req

Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

22.2M requests

SAVE 72%

$0.09

/1K req

Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

50M requests

SAVE 75%

$0.08

/1K req

Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

23K requests

$1.25

/1K req

Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

82K requests

POPULAR
SAVE 4%

$1.2

/1K req

Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

216K requests

SAVE 8%

$1.15

/1K req

Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

455K requests

SAVE 12%

$1.1

/1K req

Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

950K requests

SAVE 16%

$1.05

/1K req

Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

2M requests

SAVE 20%

$1.0

/1K req

Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

4.2M requests

SAVE 24%

$0.95

/1K req

Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

With each plan you access

API Playground

Pre-built scraper

Proxy management

Anti-bot bypassing

Geo-targeting

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

What people are saying about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best

Best online Customer support I've gotten

Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...

Read more

We almost forgot we're using proxy

Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...

Read more

Perfect and reliable proxy service

I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...

Read more

Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support

The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...

Read more

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Best Value Provider 2024

Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Featured in:

Cybernews
Hackernoon
Techjury
Techradar
Yahoo news
Cybernews
Hackernoon
Techjury
Techradar
Yahoo news

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Decodo’s Google Shopping API?

It’s a tool delivering scraped results from Google based on the requests sent by our users. Users can customize their requests to include parameters such as location, device, browser, and many others. The API then retrieves the data in HTML or JSON format.

How do I use Google Shopping API?

To scrape Google Shopping data, sign up for a free trial or choose a plan. Then, authenticate and select your desired integration method: real-time or proxy-like. Afterward, submit a request with the target domain and any additional parameters. Send a POST request to receive the data in HTML or JSON format, depending on your preferences and the target.

© 2018-2025 decodo.com. All Rights Reserved