Scrape Google Shopping API
Get all the real-time product data that you need. Collect massive amounts of data without worrying about pesky CAPTCHAs or IP bans. And hey, if you're feeling fancy, we even let you target down to the city level.
14-day money-back option
Get real-time product data with Google Shopping API
SERP Scraping API is a tool that enables you to collect real-time product data, such as pricing and reviews, from Google SERP, including Google Shopping results. This API delivers data from SERPs from any location, device, and browser.
Be a product market expert
Our easy-to-use tool allows you to quickly access and analyze large amounts of product data from Google Shopping, giving you a competitive edge. The best part is that it combines proxies, a scraper, and a parser, so you don't need other tools to collect the data and use it to make informed decisions.
Make the most from Google Shopping
With SERP Scraping API, you can collect:
- Google Shopping search results;
- Any product details based on the supplied item ID;
- Titles and descriptions;
- The competitors’ product prices;
- Product reviews.
API request example
Easily get Google Shopping results with this ready-to-use code in Python. Don't forget to use your authentication details and consult our help documentation for more info.
import requestsurl = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"payload = {"target": "google_shopping_search","query": "pizza","page_from": "1","num_pages": "10","parse": True,"google_results_language": "en"}headers = {"accept": "application/json","content-type": "application/json","authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"}response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)print(response.text)
How does SERP Scraping API work?
Google Shopping API features
Localized results
Our SERP Scraping API can deliver results from any location in the world. Requests can be tailored to include geo-location on a country, city, or U.S. state level.
Effortless CAPTCHA solving
Decodo’s APIs deliver data without downtime, thanks to our proxy management and retry system, for a 100% success rate on all requests.
Seamless product data collection
Our robust solution retrieves and delivers pricing, descriptions, titles, reviews, and other relevant product details from Google Shopping.
Simple integration
With our API, you don't have to worry about developing and maintaining your own scraper. We take care of the maintenance so you can use your resources wisely.
Google Shopping API is full of awesomeness
100% success rate
Full-stack solution
Results in raw HTML and JSON
Any country, state, or city
JavaScript rendering
99.99% uptime
Advanced proxy rotation
No blocks or CAPTCHAs
Awarded 24/7 support
Real-time integration
Proxy-like integration
High scalability
Google Shopping API use cases
Price Monitoring Decodo's API provides up-to-date, trustworthy pricing data from Google Shopping to help you stay ahead of the competition.
Anti-Counterfeiting SERP Scraping API will help you safeguard your products from being illegally reproduced and sold in Google Shopping.
SERP Scraping API plans
90K requests
$0.32
/1K req
Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly
700K requests
$0.14
/1K req
Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly
2M requests
$0.12
/1K req
Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly
4.5M requests
$0.11
/1K req
Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly
10M requests
$0.1
/1K req
Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly
22.2M requests
$0.09
/1K req
Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly
50M requests
$0.08
/1K req
Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly
23K requests
$1.25
/1K req
Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly
82K requests
$1.2
/1K req
Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly
216K requests
$1.15
/1K req
Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly
455K requests
$1.1
/1K req
Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly
950K requests
$1.05
/1K req
Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly
2M requests
$1.0
/1K req
Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly
4.2M requests
$0.95
/1K req
Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly
With each plan you access
API Playground
Pre-built scraper
Proxy management
Anti-bot bypassing
Geo-targeting
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
What people are saying about us
We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best
Best online Customer support I've gotten
Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...
We almost forgot we're using proxy
Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...
Perfect and reliable proxy service
I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...
Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support
The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value Provider 2024
Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.
Featured in:
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Decodo’s Google Shopping API?
It’s a tool delivering scraped results from Google based on the requests sent by our users. Users can customize their requests to include parameters such as location, device, browser, and many others. The API then retrieves the data in HTML or JSON format.
How do I use Google Shopping API?
To scrape Google Shopping data, sign up for a free trial or choose a plan. Then, authenticate and select your desired integration method: real-time or proxy-like. Afterward, submit a request with the target domain and any additional parameters. Send a POST request to receive the data in HTML or JSON format, depending on your preferences and the target.