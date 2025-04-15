Why online business reputation matters

Let's say you run a local physical business and don't plan to increase its online visibility. No matter how local you are, chances are your potential customers still search for your products or services online. By doing that, they look not only for detailed information about pricing, shipping, or payment methods but some evidence on whether they should trust you or not.

The online world has already changed various markets’ landscapes by making businesses visible on multiple platforms. There’s both a cool thing – more people can hear about you, and a bad thing – if you mess up, a bigger audience will witness your failure. Whether positive or negative news about your company is floating around, it affects your brand image whether or not you’re aware of that. Make sure to boost your exposure by using unique web design. You may get some ideas from Austin website designers.

And even if your business is not operating online, that doesn’t mean that talking about you is not buzzin’ around. If you want to manage it and start taking it seriously, online reputation management comes into play.

The real value behind business reputation management

Reputation is the result of how your company acts and how people perceive its behavior. If you’re not the sitting-on-the-fence type, you can impact your online reputation. Here’re some actions which can fall under the business reputation management umbrella:

Monitoring and responding to bad customer comments;

Immediately reacting to online mentions;

Quickly posting appropriate reactions to public remarks to fight defamation.

85% of consumers trust customers’ reviews as much as they would personal recommendations.

trust customers’ reviews as much as they would personal recommendations. 71% of customers are keen to tell their family and friends about a company after having a positive experience on the brand’s social media accounts.

Every additional star on Yelp leads to increased revenue by 5 – 9% .

Additionally, business reputation management can help you improve your company because: