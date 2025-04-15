What is the difference between Python errors and exceptions?

The terms errors and exceptions are used interchangeably when talking about Python. They refer to any kind of mistake or issue that prevents the code from running successfully. While they’ll often mean the same thing, there are a few differences between them.

Errors refer to a broad definition of issues when running Python code. They can range from simple mistakes where you’ve forgotten to put a bracket to runtime errors that indicate a bigger problem, like a missing library. An error prevents your script from running smoothly, so if you didn’t get the desired result, you probably got an error.

Exceptions refer to runtime errors in particular. They are events that occur during the execution of a program that disrupt the normal flow of the program’s instructions. Unlike errors, they don’t mean that the code must stop completely. Python offers the ability to write further instructions to handle the exception and continue running the program smoothly.