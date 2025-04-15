How to Send a cURL GET Request

What is a cURL GET request

cURL’s inception dates back to 1996. It’s a command-line tool and library for transferring data with URLs that quickly became an indispensable tool due to its user-friendliness, convenience, no-setup-required nature, and the fact that it comes pre-installed on many systems.

Various HTTP request methods facilitate different types of communication. Some of the key HTTP methods cURL can use include:

POST. Sends data to a server to create or update a resource. Often used for submitting form data or uploading files. (-X POST)

PUT. Applied for updating or replacing an existing resource on the server. It's similar to POST but idempotent, meaning repeating the request doesn't have additional effects. (-X PUT)

DELETE. Requests that the specified resource be deleted. (-X DELETE)

HEAD. Retrieves only the HTTP headers of a response, not the body. It's useful for getting metadata about a resource, like its size or last-modified date. (-I)

PATCH. Used for making partial updates to a resource. Unlike PUT, which typically replaces the whole resource, PATCH modifies only specified parts. (-X PATCH)

OPTIONS. Employed to describe the communication options for the target resource. It can help determine what HTTP methods are supported by the server. (-X OPTIONS)

Meanwhile, a GET request is an HTTP method primarily used to request data from a specified resource, such as a web page or an API endpoint. It’s the default method used by cURL when no other method is specified. GET requests are for retrieving information without affecting the resource's state. They’re idempotent, meaning multiple identical requests yield the same result.

Unlike its counterpart, the POST method, which sends data to a server (often for things like submitting form data), a GET request is all about receiving data. It’s the most common method used for retrieving information from the web.