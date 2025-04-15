Back to blog
Benefits of Completing ID Verification

As a proud member and the co-founder of the Ethical Web Data Collection Initiative (EWDCI), we’re taking all the necessary steps to ensure our services meet all the highest legality, ethics, ecosystem engagement, and social responsibility standards.

One of the most important steps that allow us to provide high-quality publicly available data collection services is ID verification. It’s a crucial step for users seeking to unlock additional features and targets.

Explore how ID verification can help you access popular target groups, particularly with residential proxies.

Dominykas Niaura

Aug 06, 2024

5 min read

What’s ID verification?

ID verification is a process designed to authenticate the identity of users. By completing ID verification, users ensure the security and integrity of their interactions with the Decodo ecosystem. This process involves submitting valid identification documents, which are then automatically reviewed for authenticity. It helps us ensure that only legitimate users can access our services. This process is crucial for:

  • Security and protecting infrastructure against fraudulent activities.
  • Compliance and meeting the highest legal and regulatory requirements.
  • Trust by providing a reliable community where users feel safe.

You can learn more about the importance and procedure of ID verification in this video.

What benefits do you get by completing ID verification?

By completing ID verification, you can access categories that are blocked by default with residential proxies. These categories include:

Mailing

Gain access to popular mailing platforms, including:

  • Outlook
  • AOL
  • Yahoo

Business

Unlock access to essential business tools and services, such as:

  • Uber
  • Grammarly
  • Adobe

Streaming

Access streaming platforms, including:

  • Spotify
  • Netflix
  • Twitch

You’ll need to complete ID verification to see the full list of targets that will get unblocked.

Note: target group unblocking isn’t available for the trial. Users must have an active or paid plan to unblock targets.

Accessing bigger plans

After your ID verification, you’ll also have access to even the biggest residential proxy plans, including:

  • 250 GB
  • 500 GB
  • 1000 GB
  • 2000 GB
  • 5000 GB

Also, you'll be able to purchase Enterprise-level subscription for mobile proxies:

  • 100 GB
  • 250 GB
  • 500 GB

And biggest plans for all datacenter proxy types, including Pay/GB, Pay/IP, and dedicated ones.

You can get a bigger subscription or upgrade the current one straight in your dashboard. Just a heads-up – as per our refund policy, Enterprise-level subscriptions are not eligible for refunds.

Bottom line

By completing ID verification, you unlock popular target groups and enhance your publicly available data collection experience. After verifying your identity, access our ID verification hub and explore all of the benefits.

Stay tuned for future updates that will bring even more advantages to verified users!

About the author

Technical Copywriter

Dominykas brings a unique blend of philosophical insight and technical expertise to his writing. Starting his career as a film critic and music industry copywriter, he's now an expert in making complex proxy and web scraping concepts accessible to everyone.


Connect with Dominykas via LinkedIn

Frequently asked questions

Why was my ID verification process declined?

While we provide an easy ID verification process, there are a few cases when the ID verification could be declined, including:

  • Geographical restrictions. We don’t provide services for users from Russia or Belarus. Learn more about suspended locations in our FAQs.
  • Age restrictions. To access our services, users must be over 18 years old. More about age restrictions can be found in our FAQs.
  • Document authenticity. We decline all ID verification requests when we identify the submission of fake documents.

How long does the ID verification process take?

The ID verification process is usually instant if there are no issues with the submitted document. However, in some cases, additional time may be required for review. Notably, the reviewing process won’t lock users out of their dashboard, and they can continue using our services while their documents are being reviewed.

What if I've registered on behalf of a business?

Companies can provide information about their businesses, like a business certificate, company number, company name, and any additional details to unlock blocked categories without completing ID verification. To access blocked targets, contact [email protected] for the evaluation.

