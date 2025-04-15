Benefits of Completing ID Verification

As a proud member and the co-founder of the Ethical Web Data Collection Initiative (EWDCI), we’re taking all the necessary steps to ensure our services meet all the highest legality, ethics, ecosystem engagement, and social responsibility standards.

One of the most important steps that allow us to provide high-quality publicly available data collection services is ID verification. It’s a crucial step for users seeking to unlock additional features and targets.

Explore how ID verification can help you access popular target groups, particularly with residential proxies.