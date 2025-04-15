Benefits of Completing ID Verification
As a proud member and the co-founder of the Ethical Web Data Collection Initiative (EWDCI), we’re taking all the necessary steps to ensure our services meet all the highest legality, ethics, ecosystem engagement, and social responsibility standards.
One of the most important steps that allow us to provide high-quality publicly available data collection services is ID verification. It’s a crucial step for users seeking to unlock additional features and targets.
Explore how ID verification can help you access popular target groups, particularly with residential proxies.
Dominykas Niaura
Aug 06, 2024
5 min read
What’s ID verification?
ID verification is a process designed to authenticate the identity of users. By completing ID verification, users ensure the security and integrity of their interactions with the Decodo ecosystem. This process involves submitting valid identification documents, which are then automatically reviewed for authenticity. It helps us ensure that only legitimate users can access our services. This process is crucial for:
- Security and protecting infrastructure against fraudulent activities.
- Compliance and meeting the highest legal and regulatory requirements.
- Trust by providing a reliable community where users feel safe.
You can learn more about the importance and procedure of ID verification in this video.
What benefits do you get by completing ID verification?
By completing ID verification, you can access categories that are blocked by default with residential proxies. These categories include:
Mailing
Gain access to popular mailing platforms, including:
- Outlook
- AOL
- Yahoo
Business
Unlock access to essential business tools and services, such as:
- Uber
- Grammarly
- Adobe
Streaming
Access streaming platforms, including:
- Spotify
- Netflix
- Twitch
You’ll need to complete ID verification to see the full list of targets that will get unblocked.
Note: target group unblocking isn’t available for the trial. Users must have an active or paid plan to unblock targets.
Accessing bigger plans
After your ID verification, you’ll also have access to even the biggest residential proxy plans, including:
- 250 GB
- 500 GB
- 1000 GB
- 2000 GB
- 5000 GB
Also, you'll be able to purchase Enterprise-level subscription for mobile proxies:
- 100 GB
- 250 GB
- 500 GB
And biggest plans for all datacenter proxy types, including Pay/GB, Pay/IP, and dedicated ones.
You can get a bigger subscription or upgrade the current one straight in your dashboard. Just a heads-up – as per our refund policy, Enterprise-level subscriptions are not eligible for refunds.
Bottom line
By completing ID verification, you unlock popular target groups and enhance your publicly available data collection experience. After verifying your identity, access our ID verification hub and explore all of the benefits.
Stay tuned for future updates that will bring even more advantages to verified users!
About the author
Dominykas Niaura
Technical Copywriter
Dominykas brings a unique blend of philosophical insight and technical expertise to his writing. Starting his career as a film critic and music industry copywriter, he's now an expert in making complex proxy and web scraping concepts accessible to everyone.
Connect with Dominykas via LinkedIn
All information on Decodo Blog is provided on an as is basis and for informational purposes only. We make no representation and disclaim all liability with respect to your use of any information contained on Decodo Blog or any third-party websites that may belinked therein.