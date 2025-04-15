How to use ChatGPT for web scraping

ChatGPT can’t directly scrape web data; it can only access URLs by using the browser tool within its capabilities on the GPT-4 model and summarize the content of webpages. However, this tool serves as a valuable assistant for web scraping tasks by helping to produce scripts and algorithms tailored to specific data extraction needs.

Users must provide detailed prompts with the necessary information for ChatGPT to generate effective web scraping code. Then, the code can be repeatedly tested and refined using ChatGPT until it evolves into an optimally functioning script.

In our case, we can build a price monitoring code that could be part of a market research or price aggregation project. Follow our step-by-step guide to leveraging ChatGPT for your web scraping needs below.

Locate the elements to scrape

Before we start scraping, we need to choose a website that holds the data that interests us and identify which elements of the web page we want to collect. This involves inspecting the HTML structure of the website to find the tags, classes, or IDs associated with the data we’d like to extract.

Let’s scrape the sample website Books to Scrape. Say we’d like to retrieve the book titles and prices in the philosophy category. Our target URL would then be this: https://books.toscrape.com/catalogue/category/books/philosophy_7/index.html