Back to blog
BIG DATA
DATA COLLECTION

How to Scrape Amazon Reviews

Amazon is the ultimate destination for online shoppers, so naturally, it’s also a goldmine of customer reviews. These reviews offer insights for businesses aiming to understand consumer preferences, researchers analyzing market trends, and shoppers making informed decisions. In this guide, we'll explore the types of data available from Amazon reviews, discuss various methods for scraping this information, and demonstrate how to scrape reviews from Amazon using our eCommerce Scraping API.

Dominykas Niaura

Mar 18, 2025

6 min read

How to Scrape Amazon Reviews

What are Amazon reviews?

Amazon reviews are user-generated feedback provided by customers who have purchased and used products available on Amazon's platform. These reviews play a crucial role in the eCommerce ecosystem by offering insights into product quality, functionality, and user satisfaction. They help potential buyers make informed decisions and enable sellers to understand customer experiences and areas for improvement.

Each Amazon review typically consists of several key data points:

  • Review ID. A unique identifier assigned to each review.
  • Title. A brief headline summarizing the review, often including the star rating and a concise opinion.
  • Author. The username or display name of the customer who wrote the review.
  • Rating. The star rating given by the reviewer on a scale from 1 to 5.
  • Content. The main body of the review where the customer shares their detailed thoughts and experiences.
  • Timestamp. The date and location when and where the review was posted.
  • Profile ID. A unique identifier associated with the reviewer's Amazon profile.
  • Verified purchase status. Indicates whether the reviewer purchased the product through Amazon, adding credibility to the review.
  • Helpful count. The number of other users who found the review helpful.
  • Product attributes. Specific details about the product variant being reviewed, such as color, size, or style.

These components allow customer sentiment analysis, competitor monitoring, product performance tracking, and gaining insights into consumer behavior. By examining these data points, businesses can identify trends, address issues, and enhance their products or services to better meet customer needs.

Scraping Amazon customer reviews: best methods

Amazon reviews scraping typically involves using a service, automated tools, or software to programmatically extract customer review data from Amazon's product pages. Here’s a list of the best ways you can get Amazon reviews data:

1. Buying datasets from third-party services

One option for obtaining Amazon review data is to use third-party services that offer pre-collected datasets. There are several companies that specialize in aggregating large volumes of data from various sources, including eCommerce platforms like Amazon.

By purchasing these datasets, you can access extensive review information without the need to build your own scraper or manage the complexities of data extraction.

These services often provide the data in structured, ready-to-use formats, which can save you significant time and resources. Also, if it’s a reputable provider, this data is collected ethically and in compliance with all relevant laws and Amazon’s terms of service.

2. Building a custom solution

If you have unique requirements or prefer complete control over the data extraction process, building your own scraper might be a great option. Developing a custom scraper allows you to tailor the functionality to your specific needs, such as targeting particular data fields, handling complex webpage structures, or integrating the scraper into existing systems.

Building a custom scraper involves programming a tool to navigate Amazon's website, interact with its dynamic elements, and extract specific data like customer reviews. Using Python with Selenium is a popular approach because Selenium automates web browsers, allowing you to handle JavaScript-rendered content and simulate user interactions.

An important factor to consider is the importance of high-quality proxies in a custom scraper setup. Amazon implements anti-scraping measures like IP blocking and rate limiting, so employing reliable proxies helps distribute your requests and reduces the risk of detection.

3. Using web scraping tools

Another effective method for collecting Amazon review data is to use specialized scraper APIs that provide real-time, structured information. These APIs are specifically designed to handle the intricacies of web scraping, such as navigating dynamic web pages, managing request rates, and parsing complex HTML structures.

By making API calls, you can retrieve up-to-date review data in formats like JSON or CSV, which you can easily integrate into your applications or analysis tools. Many of these services also offer features like automatic IP rotation and CAPTCHA solving to reduce the risk of being blocked by anti-scraping measures.

At Decodo, we offer our eCommerce Scraping API for this purpose. It’s a full-stack solution that features a pool of 125M+ proxies, bypasses anti-bot protection, and has flexible output options, real-time or on-demand results, task scheduling, ready-made scraping templates, and more.

Get Amazon reviews scraper

Claim your 7-day free trial of our eCommerce Scraping API and explore full features with unrestricted access.

Easy way to scrape Amazon for product reviews

Since web scraping tools strike a balance between intuitive use and customization options, let's explore how easy it is to scrape Amazon product reviews without the need for technical expertise or extensive coding using our eCommerce Scraping API.

1. Get eCommerce Scraping API

Log in to your Decodo dashboard, select eCommerce as the Target group, and opt for the Advanced subscription type, or claim a 7-day free trial to test our service.

2. Find the ready-made scraper

A ready-made scraper is a pre-configured template within our Scraping API that offers target-specific scraping with appropriate parameter options and parsing capabilities. Follow these steps:

  1. Navigate to the Scraper tab.
  2. Click on Choose Target to select a specific scraping template.
  3. Choose Amazon Reviews.

You now have the scraper set to target Amazon reviews!

3. Configure your scraping request

Enter your query, which should be the product’s ASIN (Amazon Standard Identification Number). It’s a 10-character alphanumeric string that can be found in the product page’s URL. You can enable the Bulk parameter to target several queries simultaneously.

Then, select parameters like website domain, device type, browser, and pagination.

As an example, we’ll use the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite product and choose the .com domain, Desktop device, Chrome browser, and page number 1.

4. Send your request and export the response

Once you’ve set up your scraping parameters, click the Send Request button. You can also schedule your task by saving your scraper and then choosing the Schedule scraper button, which can be found by clicking on the three dots icon. This way, you can have the response delivered to your email address, webhook, or Google Drive at intervals that suit you – hourly, daily, weekly, monthly, or a custom rate.

Alternatively, you can copy the request code in cURL, Node.js, or Python and integrate it into your development environment. Check our documentation to adjust the parameters to suit your needs. Our request code in Python looks like this:

import requests
  
url = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"
  
payload = {
      "target": "amazon_reviews",
      "query": "B0CFPJYX7P",
      "domain": "com",
      "device_type": "desktop_chrome",
      "page_from": "1",
      "parse": True
}
  
headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}
  
response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)
  
print(response.text)

After clicking Send Request, you’ll receive the response in JSON or table format shortly. You can copy this data or export it in JSON or CSV format.

With our scraper, you can access comprehensive data from Amazon reviews, including the review ID number, title, rating, author's name, review content, date of the review, author's profile ID, verification status of the purchase, the number of users who found the review helpful, and the specific product version being reviewed.

Amazon Reviews ready-made scraper result

Bottom line

We’ve shown how to scrape Amazon product reviews with eCommerce Scraping API’s ready-made scraper in a matter of minutes. It streamlines data extraction, delivering real-time reviews without technical challenges. By collecting a substantial number of Amazon reviews, you’ll be able to analyze customer opinions and market trends that can help you refine your strategies to your advantage.

Scrape Amazon reviews with our API

Streamline your Amazon review data collection with a 7-day free trial of eCommerce Scraping API.

About the author

Dominykas Niaura

Technical Copywriter

Dominykas brings a unique blend of philosophical insight and technical expertise to his writing. Starting his career as a film critic and music industry copywriter, he's now an expert in making complex proxy and web scraping concepts accessible to everyone.


Connect with Dominykas via LinkedIn

All information on Decodo Blog is provided on an as is basis and for informational purposes only. We make no representation and disclaim all liability with respect to your use of any information contained on Decodo Blog or any third-party websites that may belinked therein.

Can we scrape user reviews data from Amazon?

Yes, it's possible to collect user review data from Amazon using various methods, such as web scraping tools or APIs. It’s important to do so responsibly and ensure that your data collection methods comply with applicable laws.

How to legally scrape Amazon reviews?

Ensure that you are accessing only publicly available data, avoid excessive requests that could strain the website’s servers, and use the data responsibly while adhering to copyright and data protection laws. Consulting legal counsel is advisable to ensure full compliance with relevant regulations for your specific use case.

How to scrape reviews from Amazon?

You can collect Amazon reviews by using data providers or APIs designed to deliver review data. Our eCommerce Scraping API offers convenient ready-made scrapers that simplify the process of gathering product reviews from Amazon.

What are the advantages of Amazon review scraping services?

Amazon review scraping services provide valuable customer insights without the need to build your own data extraction tools. They offer structured, ready-to-use data, saving time and ensuring compliance with legal and policy standards.

What are ready-made scrapers?

Ready-made scrapers are pre-configured tools within our Scraping APIs, designed for easy and quick data collection. They eliminate the need for extensive technical knowledge, custom scraper development, and proxy management, making them ideal for users seeking a low/no-code solution. By using ready-made scrapers, you can access and structure large data sets efficiently.

Related articles

How to scrape Google Images
BIG DATA
DATA COLLECTION

How to Scrape Google Images: A Step-By-Step Guide

Google Images is arguably the first place anyone uses to find photographs, paintings, illustrations, and any other visual files on the internet. Its vast repository of visual content has become an essential tool for users worldwide. In this guide, we'll delve into the types of data that can be scraped from Google Images, explore the various methods for scraping this information, and demonstrate how to efficiently collect image data using our SERP Scraping API.

Dominykas Niaura

Oct 28, 2024

7 min read

How to scrape Google Maps
PYTHON
DATA COLLECTION

How to Scrape Google Maps: A Step-By-Step Tutorial 2025

Google Maps scraping is the process of using automated tools or scripts to extract information like business names, locations, and reviews from Google Maps. In this blog post, we’ll discuss the benefits of scraping Google Maps with a step-by-step guide on how to do it using Python, and introduce Decodo's ready-made scraper for those who prefer not to code.

Dominykas Niaura

Mar 29, 2024

10 min read

© 2018-2025 decodo.com. All Rights Reserved