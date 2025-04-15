Amazon Price Scraper API

Keep tabs on competitors, spot market fluctuations, and extract clean Amazon pricing data without the hassle. No CAPTCHAs to solve, no blocks to worry about – just valuable insights with our Amazon price scraper API.

Scrape Amazon prices with ease

Extract data from Amazon

Our Amazon Scraping API is a powerful data collector that combines a web scraper, a data parser, and a pool of 125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies. That’s how you can complete your Amazon price scraping tasks without CAPTCHAs or IP bans.

Here are some of the key product data points you can extract with it:

  • Prices
  • Titles
  • URLs
  • Discounts and special offers

What is an Amazon price scraper?

An Amazon price scraper is a tool for extracting data from Amazon’s eCommerce marketplace. With our Amazon price scraping API, you can send a single API request and receive the data you need in raw HTML, JSON, or table format. Even if a request fails, we’ll retry until the data is delivered – you're only paying for successful requests.

Designed by our experienced developers, this tool offers you a range of handy features:

  • Built-in scraper
  • JavaScript rendering
  • Integrated browser fingerprints
  • Easy real-time API integration
  • Vast country- and US ZIP code-level targeting options
  • CAPTCHA handling

Scrape Amazon prices with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our Amazon price scraper API supports all popular programming languages for hassle-free integration with your business tools.

const scrape = async() => {
  const response = await fetch("https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape", {
    method: "POST",
    body: JSON.stringify({
      "target": "amazon_pricing",
      "query": "B09H74FXNW",
      "page_from": "1",
      "parse": true
    }),
    headers: {
      "Content-Type": "application/json",
      "Authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
    },
  }).catch(error => console.log(error));


  console.log(await response.json())
}


scrape()

Amazon price scraping API is full of awesomeness

Scrape Amazon prices with ease using our powerful API. From built-in proxies to integrated browser fingerprints, experience seamless data collection without blocks or CAPTCHAs.

Green code icon

Accurate results

Get real-time data in raw HTML, JSON, or table format and adjust your pricing to stay ahead of the competition.

Green 100 percent success icon

100% success rate

Pay only for successfully retrieved results from your Amazon pricing queries.


Real-time or on demand results 

Real-time or on-demand results

Choose between real-time results or schedule data delivery for later.

Protection icon

Advanced anti-bot measures

Leverage built-in browser fingerprints for seamless data collection.

Easy integration icon

Easy integration

Set up the Amazon price scraper API with code examples on GitHub, extensive documentation, and our quick start guide.

Integration icon

Proxy integration

Avoid IP bans and CAPTCHAs while collecting data with 125M+ proxies under the scraper’s hood.

API green icon

API Playground

Try before you buy – test drive our API with our interactive API Playground in the dashboard.

Free trial green icon

7-day free trial

Get started risk-free with a 7-day free trial and 1K requests.

Find the right Amazon price scraping solution for you

Explore our Amazon price scraper API offerings and choose the solution that best matches your needs.

SERP-Scraping-API-icon.svg

Core

Web-Scraping-API-icon.svg

Advanced

Essential scraping features to unlock targets efficiently

Premium scraping solution with high customizability

Success rate

100%

100%

Output

HTML

HTML, JSON, CSV

Anti-bot bypassing

Proxy management

API Playground

Task scheduling

Pre-build scraper

Ready-made templates

Advanced geo-targeting

Premium proxy pool

Unlimited threads & connections

JavaScript rendering

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Frequently asked questions

How does the Amazon price scraper API work?

The Amazon price scraper API automates the process of extracting pricing and product data from Amazon. Users send requests specifying parameters like product ASINs or keywords, and the API returns data in raw HTML, JSON, or table format.

Our eCommerce Scraping API leverages proxies, advanced CAPTCHA-solving techniques, and JavaScript rendering to bypass Amazon’s anti-bot measures and ensure successful data retrieval. These techniques eliminate the need to build your own scraper, making it easier to collect data from Amazon.

How can I integrate the Amazon price scraper API with my existing systems?

Integrating the Amazon price scraper API into your workflow is straightforward:

  1. Choose a subscription or get started with a 7-day free trial.
  2. In the Scraper tab, choose the Amazon Pricing target.
  3. Adjust the parameters according to your needs.
  4. Click Send Request to send your request. Once the task is complete, the ready-to-digest data will be presented.
  5. You can copy or download the response in JSON or CSV.

The API can also be integrated with analytics platforms, databases, business intelligence, and any other third-party tools.


How can I use the Amazon price scraper API for competitive analysis?

The Amazon price scraper API allows individuals and businesses to track competitors' pricing strategies in real time. You can extract data and:

  • Monitor price fluctuations and adjust the product pricing dynamically.
  • Identify competitors’ discounting strategies and promotional trends.
  • Compare product listings, ratings, and availability across different sellers.
  • Detect changes in product descriptions, images, and specifications.

Is scraping Amazon legal?

Just like any other web scraping activity, scraping data from Amazon’s website must be done in compliance with relevant laws and regulations. These may include Intellectual Property laws, Data Protection laws, Contract laws, and others, depending on the nature of the data collected.

How is the Amazon price scraper API priced?

Depending on your web scraping needs, you can choose from Core and Advanced subscriptions for our eCommerce Scraping API. You choose a subscription with a preferred number of requests, starting from just $0.1/1K requests – keep in mind you’ll only pay for the successful results.

You can also test-drive our Amazon price scraping solution with a 7-day free trial and 1K requests.

Is there a free trial for the Amazon price scraper API?

Yes, providers like Decodo offer a free trial so users can test the API before committing. You can activate your 7-day free trial for eCommerce Scraping API, which also includes a range of ready-made scrapers for collecting real-time data from Amazon.

How does the Amazon price scraper API ensure accurate data collection?

The API leverages several mechanisms to maintain high data accuracy:

  • Real-time data retrieval ensures up-to-date pricing and availability information.
  • Automatic error handling detects and corrects inconsistencies in scraped data.
  • Data validation mechanisms cross-reference results to filter out incorrect or duplicate entries.
  • Geo-targeting techniques extract location-specific pricing for international marketplaces.

How does the Amazon price scraper API handle bulk data scraping while maintaining data quality?

Bulk scraping requires a scalable infrastructure to ensure speed and accuracy. The Amazon price scraper API allows you to gather large volumes of data without restrictions by leveraging rotating proxies that distribute requests across multiple IPs and advanced load balancing techniques that dynamically adjust request frequency.

Do I need coding experience to use the Amazon price scraper API?

While coding experience helps with advanced API integrations, our eCommerce Scraping API can be used by users with zero coding knowledge.

A straightforward interface and extensive documentation will allow you to set up your Amazon price scraper in just a few clicks. And with a range of ready-made scraping templates, you’ll be able to collect data from Amazon even faster.

How does the Amazon price scraper API overcome CAPTCHA challenges?

Amazon implements CAPTCHAs to block automated scraping, but the API bypasses these using:

  • Automated CAPTCHA bypassing allows data collection without facing restrictions.
  • Headless browsers simulate real user behavior.
  • Human-like request patterns mimic real browsing activity to reduce bot detection.

How do proxies help in Amazon scraping?

Proxies are essential for scraping Amazon at scale. They:

  • Prevent IP bans by rotating IPs to distribute requests and avoid detection.
  • Enable geo-targeting and help extract localized data from different Amazon locales.
  • Improve success rates, reducing CAPTCHAs by mimicking real user behavior.

Our high-quality residential, static residential (ISP), and mobile proxies are the best match for accessing Amazon and collecting data without facing restrictions.


Can I customize the scraping process for specific Amazon data?

Yes, the Amazon price scraper API has a range of customization options, allowing you to tweak the scraping parameters to fit your specific needs:

  1. Choose whether to retrieve raw data or parsed results with an Advanced subscription.
  2. Select website domain.
  3. Choose the device type and browser.
  4. Pick a zip code or a country code.

What are the most common use cases for an Amazon price scraper API?

Businesses leverage the eCommerce Scraping API for various data-driven use cases:

  • Tracking product price fluctuations and helping businesses adjust their pricing strategies accordingly.
  • Compare prices, offers, and product availability across different sellers.
  • Market research becomes more efficient with the API, allowing businesses to identify trends and popular products.
  • Retail arbitrage benefits from detecting price differences across regions, creating reselling opportunities.
  • Brand protection by monitoring unauthorized sellers and counterfeit products.
  • Dynamic pricing by automating price adjustments based on competitor data.
  • Enhancing eCommerce analytics by providing structured Amazon data for better decision-making.

Amazon Price Scraper API for Your Data Needs

Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.

