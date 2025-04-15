Amazon Review Scraper API

Gather Amazon reviews seamlessly and uncover customer insights with our Amazon Review Scraper API. Instantly access reviews, star ratings, and buyer feedback in your preferred format, minus the CAPTCHAs and IP blocks.

Scrape Amazon review data without any hassle

Extract review data from Amazon

Our Amazon Scraping API is a powerful data collector that combines a web scraper, a data parser, and a pool of 125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies. That’s why you can complete Amazon review data scraping in just a few clicks.

Here are some of the key data points you can extract with it:

  • Star ratings
  • Review timestamps
  • Review comments
  • Reviewer details
What is an Amazon review scraper?

An Amazon review scraper scraper is a web scraping tool that extracts review details from Amazon. With our Amazon review scraper API, you can send a single API request and receive the data you need in raw HTML, JSON, or table format. Even if a request fails, we’ll automatically retry until the data is delivered. You'll only pay for successful requests.

Designed by our experienced devs, this tool offers you a range of handy features:

  • Built-in scraper
  • JavaScript rendering
  • Integrated browser fingerprints
  • Easy real-time API integration
  • Vast country-level targeting options
  • CAPTCHA handling
Scrape Amazon reviews with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our Amazon review scraper API supports all popular programming languages for hassle-free integration with your business tools.

import requests
  
url = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"
  
payload = {
      "target": "amazon_reviews",
      "query": "B09H74FXNW",
      "page_from": "1",
      "parse": True
}
  
headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}
  
response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)
  
print(response.text)

Amazon reviews scraping API is full of awesomeness

Scrape Amazon reviews with ease using our powerful API. From built-in proxies to integrated browser fingerprints, experience seamless data collection without blocks or CAPTCHAs.

Green code icon

Accurate results

Get real-time data in raw HTML, JSON, or parsed table format and improve your product offerings based on reviews.

Green 100 percent success icon

100% success rate

Pay only for successfully extracted reviews from your Amazon queries.


Real-time or on demand results 

Real-time or on-demand results

Choose between instant data access or schedule scraping tasks for later.

Protection icon

Advanced anti-bot measures

Leverage built-in browser fingerprints for seamless and uninterrupted review collection.

Easy integration icon

Easy integration

Set up the Amazon review scraper API with GitHub examples, extensive documentation, and quick start guides.

Integration icon

Proxy integration

Scrape data without a single restriction with 125M+ IPs around the globe.

API green icon

API Playground

Try Amazon review scraper API before committing with our interactive API Playground.

Free trial green icon

7-day free trial

Test-drive our scraping solutions with a 7-day free trial and 1K requests.

Find the right Amazon review data scraping solution for you

Explore our Amazon review scraper API offerings and choose the solution that best matches your needs.

SERP-Scraping-API-icon.svg

Core

Web-Scraping-API-icon.svg

Advanced

Essential scraping features to unlock targets efficiently

Premium scraping solution with high customizability

Success rate

100%

100%

Output

HTML

HTML, JSON, CSV

Anti-bot bypassing

Proxy management

API Playground

Task scheduling

Pre-build scraper

Ready-made templates

Advanced geo-targeting

Premium proxy pool

Unlimited threads & connections

JavaScript rendering

From $0.1/1k req
From $1.2/1k req

Explore our plans for any Amazon review scraping demand

Collect reviews from any Amazon product page and stay ahead of the competition.

90K requests

$0.32

/1K req

Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly

POPULAR
SAVE 56%

$0.14

/1K req

Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly

SAVE 63%

$0.12

/1K req

Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly

SAVE 66%

$0.11

/1K req

Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly

SAVE 69%

$0.1

/1K req

Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly

SAVE 72%

$0.09

/1K req

Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly

SAVE 75%

$0.08

/1K req

Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly

$1.25

$1.25

/1K req

SAVE 4%

$1.2

/1K req

Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly

SAVE 8%

$1.15

/1K req

Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly

SAVE 12%

$1.1

/1K req

Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly

SAVE 16%

$1.05

/1K req

Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly

SAVE 20%

$1.0

/1K req

Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly

SAVE 24%

$0.95

/1K req

Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly

With each plan you access

API Playground

Pre-built scraper

Proxy management

Anti-bot bypassing

Geo-targeting

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Frequently asked questions

How can I integrate the Amazon review scraper API into my existing system?

Integrating the Amazon review scraper API into your toolbox is straightforward and requires minimal setup. Our API supports common programming languages, including Python, JavaScript, and PHP, making it easy to integrate within your existing tech stack.

API keys can be used for authentication and requests sent via standard RESTful API calls. Our extensive documentation, quick start guide, and GitHub examples can also guide users through the setup and integration process.

Does the API support real-time Amazon review scraping?

Yes, the eCommerce Scraping API supports real-time Amazon review scraping, allowing users to fetch the latest customer feedback as soon as it's published. Real-time data gathering is useful for businesses that need timely insights into customer sentiment, product trends, or competitor performance.

Additionally, individuals and businesses can schedule automated requests to capture reviews at regular intervals, ensuring continuous data collection. The API's optimized infrastructure ensures minimal delays and consistent response times for real-time use cases.

How does the API handle structured data extraction?

The API captures data from the Amazon product page and retrieves it for the user in raw HTML, JSON, or parsed table format. This makes it easy to analyze and integrate into databases or analytical tools. The API extracts key elements such as review text, star ratings, reviewer details, timestamps, and product metadata.

Structured data in your preferred format eliminates the need to clean and structure the data manually and helps you focus on getting insights. The structured format is compatible with BI tools, CRM systems, and machine learning pipelines for even deeper analysis.

Is the API suitable for large-scale data analysis and machine learning?

Absolutely! Our eCommerce Scraping API is designed to handle high-volume requests, making it ideal for large-scale data analysis and training AI-driven apps. Users can collect thousands or even millions of Amazon reviews to train sentiment analysis models, detect emerging trends, or refine product recommendations.

The API ensures data consistency, providing well-structured information that can be fed directly into machine learning algorithms. With high scalability, users can expand their data collection efforts as their analytical needs grow. Additionally, Decodo’s robust infrastructure guarantees stable performance even under heavy workloads and a perfect 100% success rate.

How does the Amazon review scraper API avoid blocks and CAPTCHAs?

The eCommerce Scraping API employs advanced anti-bot bypassing techniques to avoid CAPTCHAs or IP bans. It uses built-in browser fingerprints and rotating proxies to mimic human-like browsing behavior.

What kind of proxy management does the API use?

The eCommerce Scraping API seamlessly integrates Decodo’s extensive proxy network, which includes over 65M residential, mobile, static residential (ISP), and datacenter IPs. It automatically rotates IP addresses with each request to prevent bans and ensure anonymity. Users don't need to manage proxies manually, as the API dynamically assigns the most suitable IPs based on the target website’s requirements. This built-in proxy management eliminates common scraping obstacles, enabling smooth and reliable data extraction. Additionally, users can configure geo-targeting options to collect localized Amazon reviews.

Does the scraper provide stable performance for large-scale operations?

Yes, our Amazon review scraper is optimized for stability and efficiency, even when handling large-scale data collection. The API's load-balanced infrastructure ensures fast response times and minimal downtime, making it suitable for enterprise-level scraping.

Decodo continuously monitors performance and improves the infrastructure performance to guarantee uninterrupted access to real-time data from even the most challenging targets.

What pricing plans are available for the Amazon review scraper API?

Decodo offers flexible pricing plans tailored to different usage levels, from small-scale research to enterprise-grade data extraction. Pricing is based on the number of successful requests, ensuring that users only pay for the data they retrieve.

Subscription tiers are tied to the number of requests, so you can choose the one that best suits your scraping needs. Also, depending on the targets and features needed, you can grab a cost-effective Core or Advanced solution with a parsing option.

Is there a free trial available?

Yes, Decodo offers a 7-day free trial with 1K requests. The trial allows users to test the eCommerce Scraping API before committing to a paid subscription. It provides full access to the API’s core features, enabling users to run scraping tasks and determine whether this scraping solution suits their needs.

What strategic insights can businesses gain from Amazon review data?

Amazon review data provides valuable insights into customer sentiment, product strengths and weaknesses, and market trends. Businesses can analyze reviews to identify recurring themes in customer feedback, allowing them to refine product development and marketing strategies. Competitive intelligence is another major advantage, as companies can track how their products compare to competitors in terms of ratings and reviews. Sentiment analysis can reveal shifts in customer perception, helping brands respond proactively to emerging issues. Additionally, eCommerce platforms can use this data to optimize pricing, inventory, and customer engagement efforts.

Can Amazon review data be integrated into CRM or analytics tools?

Yes, the API provides structured JSON data that can be easily integrated into CRM systems, business intelligence platforms, and marketing analytics tools. Businesses can automatically feed customer sentiment data into their CRM to improve customer service and sales strategies. Analytical platforms such as Tableau, Power BI, and Google Looker Studio can visualize trends in review data, enabling data-driven decision-making. Integrating review data into machine learning models also enhances predictive analytics for product recommendations and demand forecasting. This seamless integration helps businesses turn raw review data into actionable insights.

Are there tutorials or video guides available?

Yes, Decodo provides comprehensive documentation, step-by-step guides, and video tutorials to assist with API integration. These resources cover everything from basic setup to advanced use cases, ensuring a smooth onboarding experience.

More advanced users can access GitHub repositories and code snippets to test and implement the API quickly. Additionally, our 24/7 tech support team is available to answer technical questions and provide troubleshooting assistance.

Amazon Review Scraper API for Your Data Needs

Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.

