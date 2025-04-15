Amazon Review Scraper API
Gather Amazon reviews seamlessly and uncover customer insights with our Amazon Review Scraper API. Instantly access reviews, star ratings, and buyer feedback in your preferred format, minus the CAPTCHAs and IP blocks.
14-day money-back option
Scrape Amazon review data without any hassle
Extract review data from Amazon
Our Amazon Scraping API is a powerful data collector that combines a web scraper, a data parser, and a pool of 125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies. That’s why you can complete Amazon review data scraping in just a few clicks.
Here are some of the key data points you can extract with it:
- Star ratings
- Review timestamps
- Review comments
- Reviewer details
What is an Amazon review scraper?
An Amazon review scraper scraper is a web scraping tool that extracts review details from Amazon. With our Amazon review scraper API, you can send a single API request and receive the data you need in raw HTML, JSON, or table format. Even if a request fails, we’ll automatically retry until the data is delivered. You'll only pay for successful requests.
Designed by our experienced devs, this tool offers you a range of handy features:
- Built-in scraper
- JavaScript rendering
- Integrated browser fingerprints
- Easy real-time API integration
- Vast country-level targeting options
- CAPTCHA handling
Scrape Amazon reviews with Python, Node.js, or cURL
Our Amazon review scraper API supports all popular programming languages for hassle-free integration with your business tools.
import requestsurl = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"payload = {"target": "amazon_reviews","query": "B09H74FXNW","page_from": "1","parse": True}headers = {"accept": "application/json","content-type": "application/json","authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"}response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)print(response.text)
Amazon reviews scraping API is full of awesomeness
Scrape Amazon reviews with ease using our powerful API. From built-in proxies to integrated browser fingerprints, experience seamless data collection without blocks or CAPTCHAs.
Accurate results
Get real-time data in raw HTML, JSON, or parsed table format and improve your product offerings based on reviews.
100% success rate
Pay only for successfully extracted reviews from your Amazon queries.
Real-time or on-demand results
Choose between instant data access or schedule scraping tasks for later.
Advanced anti-bot measures
Leverage built-in browser fingerprints for seamless and uninterrupted review collection.
Easy integration
Set up the Amazon review scraper API with GitHub examples, extensive documentation, and quick start guides.
Proxy integration
Scrape data without a single restriction with 125M+ IPs around the globe.
API Playground
Try Amazon review scraper API before committing with our interactive API Playground.
7-day free trial
Test-drive our scraping solutions with a 7-day free trial and 1K requests.
Find the right Amazon review data scraping solution for you
Explore our Amazon review scraper API offerings and choose the solution that best matches your needs.
Core
Advanced
Essential scraping features to unlock targets efficiently
Premium scraping solution with high customizability
Success rate
100%
100%
Output
HTML
HTML, JSON, CSV
Anti-bot bypassing
Proxy management
API Playground
Task scheduling
Pre-build scraper
Ready-made templates
Advanced geo-targeting
Premium proxy pool
Unlimited threads & connections
JavaScript rendering
Explore our plans for any Amazon review scraping demand
Collect reviews from any Amazon product page and stay ahead of the competition.
90K requests
$0.32
/1K req
Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly
700K requests
$0.14
/1K req
Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly
2M requests
$0.12
/1K req
Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly
4.5M requests
$0.11
/1K req
Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly
10M requests
$0.1
/1K req
Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly
22.2M requests
$0.09
/1K req
Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly
50M requests
$0.08
/1K req
Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly
23K requests
$1.25
/1K req
Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly
82K requests
$1.2
/1K req
Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly
216K requests
$1.15
/1K req
Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly
455K requests
$1.1
/1K req
Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly
950K requests
$1.05
/1K req
Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly
2M requests
$1.0
/1K req
Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly
4.2M requests
$0.95
/1K req
Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly
With each plan you access
API Playground
Pre-built scraper
Proxy management
Anti-bot bypassing
Geo-targeting
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
What people are saying about us
We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best.
Best online Customer support I've gotten
Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...
We almost forgot we're using proxy
Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...
Perfect and reliable proxy service
I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...
Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support
The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value Provider 2024
Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.
Featured in:
Decodo blog
Learn more about scraping, build knowledge on our solutions, or get fresh ideas – our blog is just the perfect place.
Most recent
What Is a Dedicated Proxy? Key Types & Benefits
Ever feel like you're sharing a slow lane on the information highway? Standard proxies act as intermediaries, masking your IP address for privacy or accessing geo-specific web data. But when performance and a clean reputation matter most, dedicated proxies step in as a powerful solution offering exclusive access, speed, and stability tailored to your needs.
Lukas Mikelionis
May 06, 2025
4 min read
Most popular
How to Scrape Amazon ASIN
Imagine you want to collect ASINs (Amazon Standard Identification Numbers) for all the products that appear on Amazon after searching for a specific item. This can be incredibly useful for tasks like market research, competitor analysis, or managing your own product listings. With our Amazon scraper, you can easily gather these ASINs directly from the search results, making the data collection process quick and efficient. In this guide, we’ll show you how to use our ready-made Amazon scraper to extract ASINs and explain how this information can benefit your business.
Dominykas Niaura
Dec 03, 2024
7 min read
How to Scrape Amazon Prices
Amazon is the ultimate shopping platform, serving as a vast database of current, competitive pricing information. For anyone looking to track eCommerce prices, explore trends, or gain insights for competitive analysis, scraping Amazon prices is a powerful way to gather such data. In this guide on how to scrape Amazon prices, we’ll dive into the essential methods and tools available to help you gather pricing data and keep an eye on the latest deals and price changes.
Dominykas Niaura
Nov 15, 2024
8 min read
How to Bypass Amazon CAPTCHAs When Scraping
Amazon CAPTCHAs – advanced anti-bot mechanisms that prevent the robots from visiting the website and slowing down its performance. Whether you're trying to buy a new book or snag that highly coveted gadget, nothing kills the thrill of online shopping quite like the dreaded security obstacle in the form of random numbers and letters, the challenge of choosing all the motorbikes, or choosing which item is not from the same category as the rest of them.
Coming in various forms and sizes, CAPTCHAs can also prevent the bots from collecting valuable data that fuels eCommerce business growth. If you're looking for ways to avoid Amazon CAPTCHAs, implementing specific strategies can help you bypass this frustrating barrier and enhance your shopping experience.
This article will delve into the concept of CAPTCHAs and equip you with effective strategies to shop hassle-free on Amazon.
Martin Ganchev
Oct 10, 2024
5 min read
Scraping Amazon Product Data Using Python: Step-by-Step Guide
This comprehensive guide will teach you how to scrape Amazon product data using Python. Whether you’re an eCommerce professional, researcher, or developer, you’ll learn to create a solution to extract valuable insights from Amazon’s marketplace. By following this guide, you’ll acquire practical knowledge on setting up your scraping environment, overcoming common challenges, and efficiently collecting the needed data.
Zilvinas Tamulis
Mar 27, 2025
15 min read
How to Fix Amazon’s "Sorry, Something Went Wrong on Our End" Error
Have you been on a shopping spree on Amazon and suddenly got stopped in your tracks by the "Sorry, something went wrong on our end" error? The page displays photos of beautiful dogs of Amazon, but neither "sorry" nor the dogs will help with your frustration. This error can interrupt your browsing and purchasing in an instant, so what can you do? In this blog post, we’ll dive into the causes of this error, ways to troubleshoot it, and tips to avoid it in the future so your shopping adventures remain enjoyable.
Dominykas Niaura
Jan 28, 2025
8 min read
Is It Legal to Scrape Amazon?
Have you ever woken up all sweaty in the middle of the night with one question in mind: have I done something wrong by scraping Amazon? Well, you can answer this question in several ways. The good news is that they don’t necessarily give you a one-way ticket to scraping prison!
Just a quick heads up – this article is for informational purposes only and it doesn’t constitute legal advice.
James Keenan
Apr 21, 2021
3 min read
Amazon Price Scraping with Google Sheets
Amazon’s massive product ecosystem makes it a goldmine for price tracking, competitive analysis, and market research. This guide covers methods for Amazon price scraping, from small-scale tracking to enterprise-grade solutions, plus how to import data into Google Sheets for real-time analysis. Whether you’re hunting deals or analyzing eCommerce trends, we’ve got you covered.
Lukas Mikelionis
Mar 14, 2025
9 min read
How to Check if a Website Allows Scraping: Expert Insights
Web scraping is a powerful technique used by businesses and researchers to extract data from websites. Whether you're trying to gather valuable market insights or simply looking to automate repetitive tasks, web scraping can be a game-changer. In this article, we'll explore how you can determine if a website allows scraping.
Martin Ganchev
Oct 01, 2024
5 min read
Frequently asked questions
How can I integrate the Amazon review scraper API into my existing system?
Integrating the Amazon review scraper API into your toolbox is straightforward and requires minimal setup. Our API supports common programming languages, including Python, JavaScript, and PHP, making it easy to integrate within your existing tech stack.
API keys can be used for authentication and requests sent via standard RESTful API calls. Our extensive documentation, quick start guide, and GitHub examples can also guide users through the setup and integration process.
Does the API support real-time Amazon review scraping?
Yes, the eCommerce Scraping API supports real-time Amazon review scraping, allowing users to fetch the latest customer feedback as soon as it's published. Real-time data gathering is useful for businesses that need timely insights into customer sentiment, product trends, or competitor performance.
Additionally, individuals and businesses can schedule automated requests to capture reviews at regular intervals, ensuring continuous data collection. The API's optimized infrastructure ensures minimal delays and consistent response times for real-time use cases.
How does the API handle structured data extraction?
The API captures data from the Amazon product page and retrieves it for the user in raw HTML, JSON, or parsed table format. This makes it easy to analyze and integrate into databases or analytical tools. The API extracts key elements such as review text, star ratings, reviewer details, timestamps, and product metadata.
Structured data in your preferred format eliminates the need to clean and structure the data manually and helps you focus on getting insights. The structured format is compatible with BI tools, CRM systems, and machine learning pipelines for even deeper analysis.
Is the API suitable for large-scale data analysis and machine learning?
Absolutely! Our eCommerce Scraping API is designed to handle high-volume requests, making it ideal for large-scale data analysis and training AI-driven apps. Users can collect thousands or even millions of Amazon reviews to train sentiment analysis models, detect emerging trends, or refine product recommendations.
The API ensures data consistency, providing well-structured information that can be fed directly into machine learning algorithms. With high scalability, users can expand their data collection efforts as their analytical needs grow. Additionally, Decodo’s robust infrastructure guarantees stable performance even under heavy workloads and a perfect 100% success rate.
How does the Amazon review scraper API avoid blocks and CAPTCHAs?
The eCommerce Scraping API employs advanced anti-bot bypassing techniques to avoid CAPTCHAs or IP bans. It uses built-in browser fingerprints and rotating proxies to mimic human-like browsing behavior.
What kind of proxy management does the API use?
The eCommerce Scraping API seamlessly integrates Decodo’s extensive proxy network, which includes over 65M residential, mobile, static residential (ISP), and datacenter IPs. It automatically rotates IP addresses with each request to prevent bans and ensure anonymity. Users don't need to manage proxies manually, as the API dynamically assigns the most suitable IPs based on the target website’s requirements. This built-in proxy management eliminates common scraping obstacles, enabling smooth and reliable data extraction. Additionally, users can configure geo-targeting options to collect localized Amazon reviews.
Does the scraper provide stable performance for large-scale operations?
Yes, our Amazon review scraper is optimized for stability and efficiency, even when handling large-scale data collection. The API's load-balanced infrastructure ensures fast response times and minimal downtime, making it suitable for enterprise-level scraping.
Decodo continuously monitors performance and improves the infrastructure performance to guarantee uninterrupted access to real-time data from even the most challenging targets.
What pricing plans are available for the Amazon review scraper API?
Decodo offers flexible pricing plans tailored to different usage levels, from small-scale research to enterprise-grade data extraction. Pricing is based on the number of successful requests, ensuring that users only pay for the data they retrieve.
Subscription tiers are tied to the number of requests, so you can choose the one that best suits your scraping needs. Also, depending on the targets and features needed, you can grab a cost-effective Core or Advanced solution with a parsing option.
Is there a free trial available?
Yes, Decodo offers a 7-day free trial with 1K requests. The trial allows users to test the eCommerce Scraping API before committing to a paid subscription. It provides full access to the API’s core features, enabling users to run scraping tasks and determine whether this scraping solution suits their needs.
What strategic insights can businesses gain from Amazon review data?
Amazon review data provides valuable insights into customer sentiment, product strengths and weaknesses, and market trends. Businesses can analyze reviews to identify recurring themes in customer feedback, allowing them to refine product development and marketing strategies. Competitive intelligence is another major advantage, as companies can track how their products compare to competitors in terms of ratings and reviews. Sentiment analysis can reveal shifts in customer perception, helping brands respond proactively to emerging issues. Additionally, eCommerce platforms can use this data to optimize pricing, inventory, and customer engagement efforts.
Can Amazon review data be integrated into CRM or analytics tools?
Yes, the API provides structured JSON data that can be easily integrated into CRM systems, business intelligence platforms, and marketing analytics tools. Businesses can automatically feed customer sentiment data into their CRM to improve customer service and sales strategies. Analytical platforms such as Tableau, Power BI, and Google Looker Studio can visualize trends in review data, enabling data-driven decision-making. Integrating review data into machine learning models also enhances predictive analytics for product recommendations and demand forecasting. This seamless integration helps businesses turn raw review data into actionable insights.
Are there tutorials or video guides available?
Yes, Decodo provides comprehensive documentation, step-by-step guides, and video tutorials to assist with API integration. These resources cover everything from basic setup to advanced use cases, ensuring a smooth onboarding experience.
More advanced users can access GitHub repositories and code snippets to test and implement the API quickly. Additionally, our 24/7 tech support team is available to answer technical questions and provide troubleshooting assistance.
Amazon Review Scraper API for Your Data Needs
Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.
14-day money-back option