Navigate to the Proxy setup tab. Select a user (if you have more than one), and then you’ll be able to customize your proxy parameters.

Under the location menu, opt for "Random," to select IPs from our pools randomly, or choose a specific city, country, or state. If you set the location to "USA", you can also enter a ZIP code.

Under the session type menu, choose sticky sessions and keep the same IP until the session expires (1, 10, 30, 60 minutes or a custom value of up to 24 hours) or rotating sessions to change IP with each new request.

Next, choose your preferred protocol. Our residential proxies support connections using HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS5, and endpoint:port configuration.

You can enter a number of endpoints you’d like to be generated. The default value is set to 10. Copy a specific part or one entire endpoint to your clipboard, or download the list in CSV or TXT format.