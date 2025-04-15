Google Lens Scraper API
Cut time on data collection with a ready-made Google Lens scraper and get real-time structured data from Google Lens with our all-in-one Google Lens API, powered by built-in JS rendering and automated parsing.
Extract data from Google Lens
SERP Scraping API is a powerful data collector that combines a web scraper, a data parser, and a pool of 125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies.
Here are some of the key data points you can extract with it:
- Title of matched content
- Source URL or search result URL
- Domain of the matched source
- Thumbnail image
- Position in search results
What is a Google Lens scraper?
Google Lens scraper is a handy tool that extracts visual search data from Google Lens.
With our Google Lens scraper API, you can send a single API request and receive the data you need in structured JSON or CSV format. Even if a request fails, we’ll automatically retry until the data is delivered, paying only for successful requests.
Designed by our experienced developers, this tool offers you a range of handy features:
Built-in scraper and parser
JavaScript rendering
Easy API integration
Targeting by device and browser type
No CAPTCHAs or IP blocks
Scrape Google Play with Python, Node.js, or cURL
Our Google Play scraper API supports all popular programming languages for hassle-free integration with your business tools.
import requestsurl = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"payload = {"target": "google_lens","query": "https://www.humanesociety.org/sites/default/files/2021-06/hamster-540188.jpg","headless": "html","parse": True}headers = {"accept": "application/json","content-type": "application/json","authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"}response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)print(response.text)
Google Lens API is full of awesomeness
Scrape Google Lens with ease using our powerful API. From flexible output options to built-in proxy integration, we ensure seamless data collection without blocks or CAPTCHAs.
Flexible output options
Get HTML, JSON, or parsed table results to match your scraping preferences.
100% success
Pay only for successfully retrieved data from your Google Lens queries.
Real-time or on-demand results
Choose when you need the data with scheduled or real-time data retrieval.
Advanced anti-bot measures
Avoid detection, CAPTCHAs, and IP bans with built-in browser fingerprints.
Easy integration
Connect our API to your workflows with quick start guides and ready-to-use code samples.
Proxy integration
Scrape without limits with 125M+ residential, mobile, datacenter, and ISP proxies under the hood.
API Playground
Send test requests instantly through our interactive API Playground in the dashboard.
Free trial
Explore our advanced scraping solutions with a 7-day free trial and 1K requests.
Frequently asked questions
How can I use the Google Lens API to perform a visual search with a specific image URL?
To perform a visual search using the Google Lens API and an image URL, begin by sending an API request that includes the image_url parameter. This allows the API to analyze the visual content from that URL and return structured data, including metadata, titles, and descriptions.
Developers commonly use a cURL command or a POST request to collect the data from Google Lens. Here's a simplified example using cURL:
curl -X POST https://lens.googleapis.com/v1/visualSearch \-H "Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY" \-H "Content-Type: application/json" \-d '{"imageUrl": "https://example.com/image.jpg","features": [{"type": "OBJECT_LOCALIZATION"}]}'
The request instructs the API to scan the provided image URL and return the information. The response can include product names, matching URLs, metadata, or other embedded information, which are useful for competitor tracking or price monitoring.
What are some practical examples of using the Google Lens API in different countries?
The Google Lens API features 115M+ residential, static residential (ISP), mobile, and datacenter IPs from 195+ locations, helping you to retrieve results from various locations around the globe. Here are a few examples of region-specific use cases:
- Retail in Japan – use the API to scan product labels and return local retailers offering the item in yen.
- Tourism in Italy – leverage the API to recognize landmarks and provide historical insights in Italian.
- Fashion in France – get information on the trending designers, boutiques, and eCommerce marketplaces.
How do I integrate the Google Lens API into my application for real-time data extraction?
To integrate the Google Lens API for real-time data extraction, you’ll need to set up server-side or client-side logic that handles live image input (via camera or upload), sends the image to the API, and processes the JSON response. Depending on your toolstack, you can use Node.js, Python, or React. Here’s a quick overview of the process:
- Capture or input the image URL.
- Send an image or URL to the API via a POST request.
- Parse the response to extract structured data.
- Display or store the data in your app.
What are the basic parameters needed for a Google Lens API request?
A successful API call to Decodo's Google Lens scraping endpoint requires the following key parameters:
- target – set to "google_lens" to specify the scraping target.
- query – the URL of the image you want to analyze.
- headless – set to "html" to use a headless browser environment.
- parse – set to True if you want structured data returned.
In the request header, you’ll also need:
- authorization – your base64-encoded API key used for authentication.
- content-type – set to "application/json".
These parameters define what the API will process and return, ranging from object labels to relevant metadata extracted from visual search results.
What pricing models are available for Google Lens API usage?
Depending on your usage and specific scraping needs, you can choose the Core or Advanced subscription of our Web Scraping API, starting from just $0.08 per 1K requests. You can also get a tailored subscription by filling out the custom plan form in the dashboard. Decodo offers a 7-day free trial with 1K requests for all users.
Are there any hidden costs associated with using the Google Lens API?
Decodo doesn’t have any hidden costs – you only pay for the successfully retrieved results. And if you’re scaling your web scraping operations, you can upgrade to the bigger plan with just a few clicks.
What should I consider when choosing a Google Lens API provider based on pricing?
The best provider match ultimately depends on your needs and use case. Still, there are a few things you need to evaluate before choosing a Google Lens API provider:
- Free trial availability – check whether the provider offers the ability to test out the Google Lens scraper before committing.
- Hidden fees – check for image retention costs, concurrency limits, or advanced feature charges.
- Scalability – look at how pricing scales as you grow. Some APIs have better rates at higher usage tiers.
- Support services – explore whether 24/7 tech support is available.
- Provider reputation – browse the internet and community forums to ensure the provider is reliable, especially for real-time use cases.
- Rate limiting – some lower-priced plans throttle requests, which might not work for time-sensitive apps.
How does the Google Lens API improve AI models?
The Google Lens API helps to enhance AI models by constantly feeding them real-world data. Every time an image is analyzed, whether it’s a piece of text or a trending product, it provides valuable context and visual patterns that train recognition systems to become more accurate and nuanced.
These interactions generate high-quality training datasets that help refine object detection, text extraction, and contextual labeling algorithms. The more diverse the input images, the better the AI becomes at understanding edge cases, varying lighting conditions, and multilingual content.
Another benefit is the feedback loop. When users interact with results, clicking correct matches or informing the AI-powered tool about hallucinations, behavioral data can be used to retrain and fine-tune models for even better performance.
Finally, high-volume usage of the API across global environments exposes AI models to different cultures, symbols, and languages, making them more reliable and more adaptable over time.
How can the Google Lens API enhance marketing strategies?
The Google Lens API helps marketers connect what people see with what they might want to buy. Automated solutions can identify products in photos or user-generated content, making it easier to tag items or link them to a store page. It also gives useful insights, like which products are getting scanned the most, so campaigns can be adjusted based on real interest. Plus, it can help track how and where competitor products are showing up visually. Overall, it’s a simple way to use image data to support smarter marketing decisions.
