Google Trends Scraper API
Monitor trending topics by location and collect real-time data from Google Trends completely free from CAPTCHAs or IP bans. Access clean, structured data in HTML or JSON.
125M+
IPs worldwide
100%
success rate
∞
requests
100+
ready-made templates
7-day
free trial
Be ahead of the Google Trends scraping game
Extract data from Google Trends
Web Scraping API is a powerful data collector that combines a web scraper and a pool of 125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies.
Here are some of the key data points you can extract with it:
- Trending search queries by country or region
- Real-time trending topics
- Interest over time for specific keywords
- Interest by location
- Related topics and queries
- Search category filtering (e.g., Web Search, Image Search, YouTube Search, Google Shopping)
What is a Google Trends scraper?
A Google Trends scraper is a solution that automatically extracts data from Google Trends.
With our Google Trends Scraping API, you can send a single API request and receive the data you need in HTML or JSON format. Even if a request fails, we’ll automatically retry until the data is delivered. You'll only pay for successful requests.
Designed by our experienced developers, this tool offers you a range of handy features:
Built-in scraper and parser
JavaScript rendering
Easy API integration
Vast country-level targeting options
No CAPTCHAs or IP blocks
Scrape Google Trends with Python, Node.js, or cURL
Our Google Trends scraper API supports all popular programming languages for hassle-free integration with your business tools.
import requestsurl = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"payload = {"target": "google_trends_explore","query": "seo optimization"}headers = {"accept": "application/json","content-type": "application/json","authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"}response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)print(response.text)
Unlock web data with Google Trends scraper API
Scrape Google Trends with ease using our powerful API. From flexible output options to built-in proxy integration, we ensure seamless data collection without blocks or CAPTCHAs.
Flexible output options
Choose between HTML and structured JSON format to match your data needs.
100% success
Only pay for data successfully retrieved from Google Trends, zero failed requests.
Real-time or on-demand results
Decide when you want your data: fetch it instantly, or schedule scraping tasks for later.
Advanced anti-bot measures
Bypass detection and CAPTCHAs with built-in browser fingerprinting.
Easy integration
Connect our APIs to your tools effortlessly with our quick start guides and code examples.
Proxy integration
Avoid blocks and geo-restrictions limits with 125M+ IPs under the API’s hood.
API Playground
Send your first requests straight in the dashboard’s API Playground.
Free trial
Test our scraping solutions with a 7-day free trial and 1K requests.
Find the right Google Trends data scraping solution for you
Explore our Google Trends scraper API offerings and choose the solution that suits you best – from Core scrapers to Advanced solutions.
Core
Advanced
Success rate
100%
100%
Payment
No. of requests
No. of requests
Advanced geo-targeting
US, CA, GB, DE, FR, NL, JP, RO
Worldwide
Requests per second
30+
Unlimited
API playground
Proxy management
Pre-build scraper
Anti-bot bypassing
Task scheduling
Premium proxy pool
Ready-made templates
JavaScript rendering
Explore our plans for any Google Trends scraping demand
Start collecting real-time data from Google Trends and stay ahead of the competition.
90K requests
$0.32
/1K req
Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly
700K requests
$0.14
/1K req
Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly
2M requests
$0.12
/1K req
Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly
4.5M requests
$0.11
/1K req
Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly
10M requests
$0.1
/1K req
Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly
22.2M requests
$0.09
/1K req
Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly
50M requests
$0.08
/1K req
Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly
23K requests
$1.25
/1K req
Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly
82K requests
$1.2
/1K req
Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly
216K requests
$1.15
/1K req
Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly
455K requests
$1.1
/1K req
Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly
950K requests
$1.05
/1K req
Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly
2M requests
$1.0
/1K req
Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly
4.2M requests
$0.95
/1K req
Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly
With each plan you access
API Playground
Pre-built scraper
Proxy management
Anti-bot bypassing
Geo-targeting
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
What people are saying about us
We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best
Best online Customer support I've gotten
Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...
We almost forgot we're using proxy
Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...
Perfect and reliable proxy service
I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...
Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support
The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value Provider 2024
Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.
Trusted by:
Decodo blog
Build knowledge on our solutions and improve your workflows with step-by-step guides, expert tips, and developer articles.
Most recent
What Is a Dedicated Proxy? Key Types & Benefits
Ever feel like you're sharing a slow lane on the information highway? Standard proxies act as intermediaries, masking your IP address for privacy or accessing geo-specific web data. But when performance and a clean reputation matter most, dedicated proxies step in as a powerful solution offering exclusive access, speed, and stability tailored to your needs.
Lukas Mikelionis
May 06, 2025
4 min read
Most popular
Residential vs Datacenter Proxies: Which Should You Choose?
At first glance, residential and datacenter proxies may seem the same. Both types act as intermediaries that hide your IP address, allowing you to access restricted websites and geo-blocked content. However, there are some important differences between residential and datacenter proxies that you should know before making a decision. We’re happy to walk you through the differences so you can choose what's right for you.
Vilius Sakutis
Dec 19, 2023
7 min read
How to Scrape Google Maps: A Step-By-Step Tutorial 2025
Google Maps scraping is the process of using automated tools or scripts to extract information like business names, locations, and reviews from Google Maps. In this blog post, we’ll discuss the benefits of scraping Google Maps with a step-by-step guide on how to do it using Python, and introduce Decodo's ready-made scraper for those who prefer not to code.
Dominykas Niaura
Mar 29, 2024
10 min read
Google Sheets Web Scraping: An Ultimate Guide for 2025
Google Sheets is a powerful tool that hosts various data management and analysis features. While it usually deals with information already gathered elsewhere, few know that Sheets have built-in functions that can also gather website data on their own! This article will explore the many benefits of using Google Sheets for web scraping and how to build a powerful in-house web scraping machine without ever leaving your browser window.
Zilvinas Tamulis
Jan 26, 2024
6 min read
Manage Your Business Reputation with SERP Scraping API
A widely available internet leaves the door open for people to find information about everything. For example, everyone can check a business's online presence before trusting it. So, everything that could be found online about your brand helps your potential audience evaluate if you’re legit.
Statistics only prove that – 9 out of 10 online shoppers admit that reviews influence their buying decisions. It stands to reason – checking unbiased opinions helps avoid low-value products and potential scams. And who wants that? So, for businesses analyzing their customers’ reviews becomes a not-to-miss-out factor.
However, reviews are just one part of the game. Brand reputation management consists of various elements that form the customers' perception of the company. If it’s still a gray area for you, this blog post could be your starting point.
Ella Moore
Jun 20, 2022
7 min read
How to Scrape Google Without Getting Blocked
Nowadays, web scraping is essential for any business interested in gaining a competitive edge. It allows quick and efficient data extraction from a variety of sources and acts as an integral step toward advanced business and marketing strategies.
If done responsibly, web scraping rarely leads to any issues. But if you don’t follow data scraping best practices, you become more likely to get blocked. Thus, we’re here to share with you practical ways to avoid blocks while scraping Google.
James Keenan
Feb 20, 2023
8 min read
What Is SERP Analysis And How To Do It?
SERP (Search Engine Results Page) analysis involves examining search engine results for specific keywords to understand website rankings. It helps identify the content, format, and optimization strategies used by top-ranking pages and uncovers opportunities for improving rankings. In this blog post, we’re exploring what SERP analysis is, how to conduct it, and how it can help you.
James Keenan
Feb 20, 2023
7 min read
How to Use Google Trends for SEO
For many SEO masters out there, it’s no surprise that using Google Trends for keyword research is a common practice. But, as it turns out, it goes way beyond just keyword research – there’re quite a few ways you can hire it to boost your SEO efforts.
So, let’s take a closer look at how Google Trends work. We’ll show you how savvy SEO managers use Google Trends to boost their rankings. Shall we begin?
James Keenan
Feb 20, 2023
9 min read
How to Scrape Google News With Python
Keeping up with everything happening around the world can feel overwhelming. With countless news sites competing for your attention using catchy headlines, it’s hard to find what you need among celebrity tea and what the Kardashians were up to this week. Fortunately, there’s a handy tool called Google News that makes it easier to stay informed by helping you filter out the noise and focus on essential information. Let’s explore how you can use Google News together with Python to get the key updates delivered right to you.
Zilvinas Tamulis
Mar 13, 2025
15 min read
How to Scrape Google Search Data
Business success is driven by data, and few data sources are as valuable as Google’s Search Engine Results Page (SERP). Collecting this data can be complex, but various tools and automation techniques make it easier. This guide explores practical ways to scrape Google search results, highlights the benefits of such efforts, and addresses common challenges.
Dominykas Niaura
Dec 30, 2024
7 min read
How to Scrape Google Images: A Step-By-Step Guide
Google Images is arguably the first place anyone uses to find photographs, paintings, illustrations, and any other visual files on the internet. Its vast repository of visual content has become an essential tool for users worldwide. In this guide, we'll delve into the types of data that can be scraped from Google Images, explore the various methods for scraping this information, and demonstrate how to efficiently collect image data using our SERP Scraping API.
Dominykas Niaura
Oct 28, 2024
7 min read
Frequently asked questions
Is there an official Google Trends API, and how does your solution compare to it?
There’s no official Google Trends API from Google. While Google offers limited access via Google Trends' public web interface and integrations with Google Ads or through the unofficial pytrends library, these solutions often encounter errors and retrieve inconsistent data.
Our Web Scraping API is an advanced alternative to the Google Trends API, allowing users to collect real-time data from websites without CAPTCHAs or IP bans. With over 125M rotating proxies and advanced anti-bot features, you can power up your projects and scrape real-time data from Google Trends.
Can I schedule automated or recurring data extraction tasks with the API?
Yes! Our Web Scraping API allows you to schedule on-demand scraping tasks directly from the dashboard. Whether you need to monitor emerging trends hourly, track search interests daily, or generate weekly market reports, Decodo helps you gather real-time data from Google Trends.
What output formats are supported, and how can I access the scraped data?
Decodo’s Google Trends scraper supports multiple output formats, including:
- JSON – for easy API integration and parsing;
- HTML – raw format if you prefer custom parsing or front-end rendering;
All scraped data is available directly in the dashboard and can be exported in your preferred format.
What customer support options are available for the Google Trends scraper API?
Decodo provides 24/7 tech support via LiveChat. For users with Enterprise plans, a dedicated account manager is also available to offer tailored setup tips and best practices on scraping Google Trends.
Is there documentation or tutorials to help me get started with the Google Trends scraper API?
Absolutely! Decodo offers comprehensive documentation, including:
- Quick start guides for easy Web Scraping API setup;
- Code examples in multiple languages;
- A searchable knowledge base and FAQ section;
- An interactive API Playground for hands-on testing.
Can I get a dedicated account manager or personalized onboarding?
Yes, enterprise clients and high-volume users get a dedicated account manager to streamline their setup process. From integration with third-party tools to custom configurations, our team is ready to help you efficiently collect data from Google Trends and other targets.
What real-time data capabilities does your Google Trends scraper offer?
Decodo’s scraping API provides real-time access to Google Trends data, helping you to monitor emerging search topics, breakout trends, and location-based interest shifts as they happen.
Whether you're tracking global news reactions or product-related search surges, the API delivers current data with low latency, making it ideal for newsrooms, marketing campaigns, and brand monitoring.
Can your Google Trends scraper handle large-scale or high-volume requests?
Yes, our scraping solutions are built with scalability in mind. With a distributed server infrastructure, concurrent query support, and automatic load balancing, Decodo can process thousands of requests per minute without rate limiting.
Thanks to the 125M+ proxy pool and automated IP rotation, users can run large-scale, high-volume scrapes across multiple countries and time ranges with consistent success.
What are the benefits of using a cloud-based Google Trends scraping tool?
A cloud-based scraping solution like Decodo’s Web Scraping API eliminates the need for in-house infrastructure. Here’s what you’re getting with our Google Trends scraper:
- High uptime with active monitoring;
- IP protection and seamless proxy rotation;
- Automatic software updates and feature rollouts;
- Scalable architecture to handle sudden traffic spikes;
- Easy scraping process and zero CAPTCHAs or IP bans.
Is it legal to scrape Google Trends?
It’s recommended to consult legal counsel to align with your region-specific regulations and the use case, and to follow the website’s Terms and Conditions.
What pricing models are available for Google Trends scraper APIs?
You can get started for free of charge with a 7-day trial and 1K requests. After the test run, you can choose a subscription that suits your scraping scale and needs. Start from just $0.08/1K requests and easily upgrade to a bigger plan as your real-time data needs grow.
How can I compare the costs of different Google Trends scraper APIs?
When evaluating scraping APIs, consider:
- Price per 1K requests;
- Features included in the subscription like proxy rotation, scheduling, and real-time support;
- Support options;
- Output flexibility;
- API limits or hidden throttling.
How can businesses use Google Trends data to improve their market research?
Businesses can leverage Google Trends data to:
- Identify emerging trends in their niche;
- Track consumer interest in products or services over time;
- Benchmark brand visibility against competitors;
- Adjust marketing strategies based on search demand shifts;
- Support product launches with geographic or seasonal data.
Can Google Trends data be integrated into business intelligence tools for deeper analysis?
Yes, the structured output from Decodo’s scraper can be integrated into business intelligence (BI) tools like Power BI, Tableau, Looker Studio, or custom dashboards. This helps teams to build interactive visualizations, generate actionable reports, and align strategic planning with search behavior data.
Can I provide feedback or request new features for the Google Trends scraper API?
Yes! You can use our feedback form straight in the dashboard to leave suggestions or request new features. Also, users can reach out to our 24/7 tech support.
Are there user testimonials or case studies available?
If you want to explore user testimonials, you can read reviews on forums like G2 or Trustpilot. There are use cases and case studies available in our menu, under the Use Cases tab.
Google Trends Scraper API for Your Data Needs
Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.
14-day money-back option