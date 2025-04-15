Google Trends Scraper API

Monitor trending topics by location and collect real-time data from Google Trends completely free from CAPTCHAs or IP bans. Access clean, structured data in HTML or JSON.

Be ahead of the Google Trends scraping game

Extract data from Google Trends

Web Scraping API is a powerful data collector that combines a web scraper and a pool of 125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies.

Here are some of the key data points you can extract with it:

  • Trending search queries by country or region
  • Real-time trending topics
  • Interest over time for specific keywords
  • Interest by location
  • Related topics and queries
  • Search category filtering (e.g., Web Search, Image Search, YouTube Search, Google Shopping)

What is a Google Trends scraper?

A Google Trends scraper is a solution that automatically extracts data from Google Trends.

With our Google Trends Scraping API, you can send a single API request and receive the data you need in HTML or JSON format. Even if a request fails, we’ll automatically retry until the data is delivered. You'll only pay for successful requests.

Designed by our experienced developers, this tool offers you a range of handy features:


Built-in scraper and parser

JavaScript rendering

Easy API integration

Vast country-level targeting options

No CAPTCHAs or IP blocks

Google Trends scraper

Scrape Google Trends with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our Google Trends scraper API supports all popular programming languages for hassle-free integration with your business tools.

import requests


url = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"


payload = {
      "target": "google_trends_explore",
      "query": "seo optimization"
}


headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}


response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)


print(response.text)

Unlock web data with Google Trends scraper API

Scrape Google Trends with ease using our powerful API. From flexible output options to built-in proxy integration, we ensure seamless data collection without blocks or CAPTCHAs.

Flexible output options

Choose between HTML and structured JSON format to match your data needs.

100% success

Only pay for data successfully retrieved from Google Trends, zero failed requests.

Real-time or on-demand results

Decide when you want your data: fetch it instantly, or schedule scraping tasks for later.

Advanced anti-bot measures

Bypass detection and CAPTCHAs with built-in browser fingerprinting.

Easy integration

Connect our APIs to your tools effortlessly with our quick start guides and code examples.

Proxy integration

Avoid blocks and geo-restrictions limits with 125M+ IPs under the API’s hood.

API Playground

Send your first requests straight in the dashboard’s API Playground.

Free trial

Test our scraping solutions with a 7-day free trial and 1K requests.

Find the right Google Trends data scraping solution for you

Explore our Google Trends scraper API offerings and choose the solution that suits you best – from Core scrapers to Advanced solutions.

Core

Advanced

Success rate

100%

100%

Payment

No. of requests

No. of requests

Advanced geo-targeting

US, CA, GB, DE, FR, NL, JP, RO

Worldwide

Requests per second

30+

Unlimited

API playground

Proxy management

Pre-build scraper

Anti-bot bypassing

Task scheduling

Premium proxy pool

Ready-made templates

JavaScript rendering

Explore our plans for any Google Trends scraping demand

Start collecting real-time data from Google Trends and stay ahead of the competition.

Decodo blog

Build knowledge on our solutions and improve your workflows with step-by-step guides, expert tips, and developer articles.

Frequently asked questions

Is there an official Google Trends API, and how does your solution compare to it?

There’s no official Google Trends API from Google. While Google offers limited access via Google Trends' public web interface and integrations with Google Ads or through the unofficial pytrends library, these solutions often encounter errors and retrieve inconsistent data.


Our Web Scraping API is an advanced alternative to the Google Trends API, allowing users to collect real-time data from websites without CAPTCHAs or IP bans. With over 125M rotating proxies and advanced anti-bot features, you can power up your projects and scrape real-time data from Google Trends.


Can I schedule automated or recurring data extraction tasks with the API?

Yes! Our Web Scraping API allows you to schedule on-demand scraping tasks directly from the dashboard. Whether you need to monitor emerging trends hourly, track search interests daily, or generate weekly market reports, Decodo helps you gather real-time data from Google Trends.

What output formats are supported, and how can I access the scraped data?

Decodo’s Google Trends scraper supports multiple output formats, including:


  • JSON – for easy API integration and parsing;
  • HTML – raw format if you prefer custom parsing or front-end rendering;

All scraped data is available directly in the dashboard and can be exported in your preferred format.


What customer support options are available for the Google Trends scraper API?

Decodo provides 24/7 tech support via LiveChat. For users with Enterprise plans, a dedicated account manager is also available to offer tailored setup tips and best practices on scraping Google Trends.

Is there documentation or tutorials to help me get started with the Google Trends scraper API?

Absolutely! Decodo offers comprehensive documentation, including:


  • Quick start guides for easy Web Scraping API setup;
  • Code examples in multiple languages;
  • A searchable knowledge base and FAQ section;
  • An interactive API Playground for hands-on testing.

Can I get a dedicated account manager or personalized onboarding?

Yes, enterprise clients and high-volume users get a dedicated account manager to streamline their setup process. From integration with third-party tools to custom configurations, our team is ready to help you efficiently collect data from Google Trends and other targets.

What real-time data capabilities does your Google Trends scraper offer?

Decodo’s scraping API provides real-time access to Google Trends data, helping you to monitor emerging search topics, breakout trends, and location-based interest shifts as they happen.


Whether you're tracking global news reactions or product-related search surges, the API delivers current data with low latency, making it ideal for newsrooms, marketing campaigns, and brand monitoring.


Can your Google Trends scraper handle large-scale or high-volume requests?

Yes, our scraping solutions are built with scalability in mind. With a distributed server infrastructure, concurrent query support, and automatic load balancing, Decodo can process thousands of requests per minute without rate limiting.


Thanks to the 125M+ proxy pool and automated IP rotation, users can run large-scale, high-volume scrapes across multiple countries and time ranges with consistent success.


What are the benefits of using a cloud-based Google Trends scraping tool?

A cloud-based scraping solution like Decodo’s Web Scraping API eliminates the need for in-house infrastructure. Here’s what you’re getting with our Google Trends scraper:


  • High uptime with active monitoring;
  • IP protection and seamless proxy rotation;
  • Automatic software updates and feature rollouts;
  • Scalable architecture to handle sudden traffic spikes;
  • Easy scraping process and zero CAPTCHAs or IP bans.

Is it legal to scrape Google Trends?

It’s recommended to consult legal counsel to align with your region-specific regulations and the use case, and to follow the website’s Terms and Conditions.

What pricing models are available for Google Trends scraper APIs?

You can get started for free of charge with a 7-day trial and 1K requests. After the test run, you can choose a subscription that suits your scraping scale and needs. Start from just $0.08/1K requests and easily upgrade to a bigger plan as your real-time data needs grow.

How can I compare the costs of different Google Trends scraper APIs?

When evaluating scraping APIs, consider:


  • Price per 1K requests;
  • Features included in the subscription like proxy rotation, scheduling, and real-time support;
  • Support options;
  • Output flexibility;
  • API limits or hidden throttling.

How can businesses use Google Trends data to improve their market research?

Businesses can leverage Google Trends data to:


  • Identify emerging trends in their niche;
  • Track consumer interest in products or services over time;
  • Benchmark brand visibility against competitors;
  • Adjust marketing strategies based on search demand shifts;
  • Support product launches with geographic or seasonal data.

Can Google Trends data be integrated into business intelligence tools for deeper analysis?

Yes, the structured output from Decodo’s scraper can be integrated into business intelligence (BI) tools like Power BI, Tableau, Looker Studio, or custom dashboards. This helps teams to build interactive visualizations, generate actionable reports, and align strategic planning with search behavior data.

Can I provide feedback or request new features for the Google Trends scraper API?

Yes! You can use our feedback form straight in the dashboard to leave suggestions or request new features. Also, users can reach out to our 24/7 tech support.

Are there user testimonials or case studies available?

If you want to explore user testimonials, you can read reviews on forums like G2 or Trustpilot. There are use cases and case studies available in our menu, under the Use Cases tab.

