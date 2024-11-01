AI Partnerships & Integrations Manager
We are seeking an AI Partnerships & Integrations Manager (AI Ecosystem) to define and execute Decodo’s integration strategy across the rapidly evolving AI market. In this role, you will identify, pitch, and onboard AI tool providers—such as agent frameworks, coding assistants, and marketplaces—to embed our Web Data API as a native capability. Collaborating closely with Product, Engineering, and Marketing teams, you will lead integrations from initial scoping through post-launch co-marketing, using usage and revenue metrics to scale high-impact partnerships.
About us:
At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.
Your responsibilities:
- Formulate and own Decodo's technical partnership strategy for the AI market, prioritizing targets based on reach, effort, and ecosystem gaps.
- Identify, pitch, and close partnerships with AI tool providers—including agent frameworks, coding tools, and marketplaces—to establish the Web Data API as a built-in solution.
- Lead integration projects end-to-end alongside Product and Engineering, scoping requirements and ensuring successful technical launches.
- Drive integration performance post-launch by coordinating listings, documentation, joint tutorials, and co-marketing campaigns with the Product Marketing and Content teams.
- Evaluate usage metrics, activation rates, and self-service revenue per integration to make data-driven decisions on where to double down.
- Act as our internal authority on the AI tools market, continuously testing new tools hands-on and advising Product and Marketing on emerging trends and integration opportunities.
Your experience or skills:
- Strong technical background with a proven record of working in-depth on APIs, data, or infrastructure products.
- 2+ years of experience in partnerships, business development, developer relations, or product marketing, including software integrations you have personally driven to launch.
- Hands-on fluency with AI tools, using AI assistants, agents, and automation platforms daily, with a clear understanding of how third-party capabilities are integrated within them.
- Demonstrated ability to run cross-functional projects independently, aligning product, marketing, and engineering teams to deliver results without a predefined playbook.
- Fluent English with confident communication skills, enabling you to effectively pitch technical founders and product teams.
Nice to have:
- Experience building or shipping an integration, plugin, MCP server, or open-source project.
- An established network among AI builders, framework maintainers, AI startups, or developer communities.
- Familiarity with marketplaces or partner programs (e.g., app stores, cloud marketplaces, integration directories).
- Background or experience in other marketing disciplines.
Salary:
Gross salary: 2500 - 4900 EUR/month. Keep in mind that we are open to discuss a different salary based on your skills and competencies.
Perks & Benefits
Well-being
Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.
Career growth
We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.
Building memories
From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.
Learning & development
We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!
Hybrid work
Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.
Flexible Hours
Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.
Vacation Boost
Loyalty pays off. Literally, the longer you work with us, the more vacation days you get! Add that sweet extra day to your existing ones.