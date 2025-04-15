Justdial Scraper API
Extract data from Justdial
Our Web Scraping API is a powerful data collector that combines a web scraper, a data parser, and a pool of 125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies. All that power to collect Justdial job data in just a few clicks.
Here are some of the key data points you can extract from Justdial:
- Business listings
- Contact details
- Business locations
- Customer reviews and ratings
What is a Justdial scraper?
A Justdial scraper is a solution that extracts data from the Justdial platform. With our scraper API, you can send a single API request and receive the data you need in raw HTML format. Even if a request fails, we’ll automatically retry until your data is delivered. You'll only pay for successful requests.
Designed by our experienced developers, this tool offers you a range of handy features:
- Built-in scraper and parser
- JavaScript rendering
- Integrated browser fingerprints
- Easy real-time API integration
- Vast country-level targeting options
- CAPTCHA handling
Scrape Justdial with Python, Node.js, or cURL
Our Justdial scraper API supports all popular programming languages for hassle-free integration with your business tools.
curl --request 'POST' \--url 'https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape' \--header 'Accept: application/json' \--header 'Authorization: Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]' \--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \--data '{"target": "universal","url": "https://www.justdial.com/","headless": "html"}'
Collect data effortlessly with Justdial scraping API
Scrape Justdial with ease using our powerful API. From integrated browser fingerprints to built-in proxies, we ensure seamless data collection without blocks or CAPTCHAs.
Fast results
Send your request and get real-time results in HTML format.
100% success
Pay only for successfully extracted data from the Justdial platform.
Real-time or on-demand results
Collect data on the go or schedule scraping tasks for later.
Advanced anti-bot measures
Avoid detection while collecting data with built-in browser fingerprints.
Easy integration
Add Justdial scraper API to your workflows with our quick start guide and code examples.
Proxy integration
Overcome CAPTCHAs, IP bans, and geo-restrictions with 125M+ IPs under the scraper’s hood.
API Playground
Start your scraping journey in our API Playground, available in the dashboard.
7-day free trial
Kickstart data extraction with a 7-day free trial and 1K requests.
Find the right Justdial scraping solution for your use case
Explore our Justdial scraper API and choose the solution that best matches your needs.
Frequently asked questions
How does Justdial scraper API works?
Justdial scraper API automates data extraction from Justdial, allowing users to collect business listings, contact details, and other publicly available information. When a request is sent to the API with specific search parameters such as location, category, or keyword, it retrieves structured data in real time or on demand.
The API overcomes anti-scraping challenges, such as CAPTCHAs, with advanced proxy rotation, handles session persistence, and mimics real user behavior with browser fingerprints. The API then delivers the data in HTML, which can be parsed into a readable format for seamless integration with your databases, CRMs, or analytics tools.
Is web scraping legal on Justdial?
It's always advisable to consult with a legal professional to understand the specific implications for your use case and jurisdiction.
How do I ensure the data I scrape from Justdial is accurate?
To get the most accurate information, we recommend collecting real-time data while refining search parameters by location or industry category. Cross-checking results from multiple requests reduces errors, and setting up automated monitoring keeps databases current. Using API filters to sort and retrieve only the most relevant data further enhances accuracy.
What are the main use cases for Justdial scraping?
Justdial data scraping is valuable for lead generation, market research, business directory enrichment, price monitoring, local SEO optimization, and AI-driven business intelligence. Businesses and individuals use scraped data to extract contact details for sales outreach, analyze market trends and competitor activity, and enhance existing business databases with fresh information. Agencies track service pricing and special offers, while digital marketers optimize local ad campaigns. Additionally, structured Justdial data can power AI and machine learning models for business intelligence applications.
Can I scrape Justdial data in real time?
Yes, Justdial scraper API supports real-time data extraction, enabling users to retrieve up-to-the-minute business details instantly. This is especially useful for use cases where fresh data is vital, such as lead generation, competitor monitoring, and local business tracking. The API also provides an option to schedule scraping tasks at specific intervals, ensuring continuous data updates without manual intervention.
Can the Justdial scraper handle large-scale data extraction?
The Justdial scraper API is designed for scalability, allowing users to extract thousands or even millions of records without performance issues. It leverages a vast proxy network of over 65M residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter IPs to avoid bans and geo-restrictions. Load balancing and rate-limiting mechanisms further ensure smooth data extraction, making the API suitable for high-volume data extraction projects.
How do you ensure high success rates and prevent blocking while scraping?
Justdial scraper API maintains high success rates through advanced anti-blocking measures. It employs IP rotation, dynamically switching between residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies to avoid detection. Browser fingerprinting techniques help mimic human behavior, reducing the likelihood of being flagged as a bot. Session management ensures continuity by maintaining cookies and headers, while automatic retries handle failed requests.
Is there a free trial available? What are the limits of the trial?
A 7-day free trial is available, offering 1K requests across all scraping solutions. This allows users to test the APIs’ capabilities, integration process, and data retrieval accuracy before committing to a paid subscription. Just a heads up – 14-day money-back is not applicable when a free trial is used.
What security measures are in place to protect my data?
The API employs multiple security layers to protect user data. End-to-end encryption ensures secure API requests and responses, while authentication through API keys prevents unauthorized access. Data anonymization safeguards user identities, and strict compliance with data privacy regulations guarantees ethical data handling. The system doesn’t store sensitive scraping data beyond necessary operational logs, ensuring user privacy.
What kind of technical support do you offer?
Decodo offers 24/7 tech support through LiveChat and email. You can also access our detailed quick start guides and documentation.
Do you offer onboarding help for new users?
We’re always here to help you! Kickstart your web scraping journey with our awarded 24/7 tech support, step-by-step video tutorials, quick start guides, code examples, and easy-to-understand documentation on each of our solutions.
