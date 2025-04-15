ZoomInfo Scraper API
Quickly gather business data and contact details with our ZoomInfo scraper API. Access real-time company profiles, key decision-makers, and market insights, minus the CAPTCHAs, IP bans, and restrictions.
Extract data from ZoomInfo
Our Web Scraping API is a powerful data collector that combines a web scraper, a data parser, and a pool of 125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies. All that power to collect ZoomInfo business data in just a few clicks.
Here are some of the key data points you can extract from ZoomInfo:
- Company details
- Description
- Organizational structure
- Highlights
- Company insights
What is a ZoomInfo scraper?
A ZoomInfo scraper is a solution that extracts data from the ZoomInfo platform. With our scraper API, you can send a single API request and receive the data you need in raw HTML format. Even if a request fails, we’ll automatically retry until your data is delivered. You'll only pay for successful requests.
Designed by our experienced developers, this tool offers you a range of handy features:
- Built-in scraper and parser
- JavaScript rendering
- Integrated browser fingerprints
- Easy real-time API integration
- Vast country-level targeting options
- CAPTCHA handling
Scrape ZoomInfo with Python, Node.js, or cURL
Our ZoomInfo scraper API supports all popular programming languages for hassle-free integration with your business tools.
curl --request 'POST' \--url 'https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape' \--header 'Accept: application/json' \--header 'Authorization: Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]' \--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \--data '{"target": "universal","url": "https://www.zoominfo.com/","headless": "html"}'
Collect data effortlessly with ZoomInfo scraping API
Scrape ZoomInfo with ease using our powerful API. From integrated browser fingerprints to built-in proxies, we ensure seamless data collection without blocks or CAPTCHAs.
Fast results
Make a single request and receive accurate data from ZoomInfo in HTML.
100% success
Get charged only for successfully retrieved data from ZoomInfo.
Real-time or on-demand results
Schedule scraping tasks for later or get real-time data with just a click.
Advanced anti-bot measures
Bypass even the most advanced protection mechanisms with built-in browser fingerprints.
Easy integration
Start collecting data fast with our quick start guides and code examples.
Proxy integration
Overcome CAPTCHAs, IP bans, and geo-restrictions with built-in 125M+ IPs.
API Playground
Test drive ZoomInfo scraper with API Playground in the dashboard.
Free trial
Find the right ZoomInfo scraping solution for your use case
Explore our ZoomInfo scraper API and choose the solution that best matches your needs.
Core
Advanced
Essential scraping features to unlock targets efficiently
Premium scraping solution with high customizability
Success rate
100%
100%
Anti-bot bypassing
Proxy management
API Playground
Task scheduling
Pre-build scraper
Ready-made templates
Advanced geo-targeting
Premium proxy pool
Unlimited threads & connections
JavaScript rendering
Frequently asked questions
Is scraping ZoomInfo legal?
It's always advisable to consult with a legal professional to understand the specific implications for your use case and jurisdiction.
What type of company tech stack data can I extract with the ZoomInfo scraper?
The ZoomInfo scraper API allows you to access various publicly available data points. You can gather data on the company’s revenue, overview, highlights, and tech stack.
What are the common use cases for the ZoomInfo scraper API?
The ZoomInfo scraper API is widely used for sales prospecting, lead enrichment, market research, competitive intelligence, and trend analysis. Businesses leverage scraped data to build detailed prospect lists, enhance CRM databases with updated company insights, and track changes in competitor technology stacks. Marketing teams use the API to identify companies using specific software solutions, while researchers analyze industry trends based on technology adoption patterns. Additionally, businesses rely on scraped data for account-based marketing (ABM) campaigns, ensuring highly targeted outreach efforts.
Is the ZoomInfo scraper API suitable for competitive analysis?
Yes, the ZoomInfo scraper API comes in handy for competitive analysis. It allows businesses to track competitors’ technology stacks and analyze company growth based on their tech adoption. By extracting real-time data, companies can identify shifts in the competitive landscape, detect emerging market players, and adjust their strategies accordingly. Sales and marketing teams use this intelligence to target companies that recently adopted competing products, helping them craft more compelling outreach campaigns.
Does the ZoomInfo scraper API handle JavaScript-heavy pages?
Yes, the ZoomInfo scraper API is designed to handle JavaScript-heavy pages, ensuring accurate data extraction. It leverages headless browser technology to render dynamic content, execute scripts, and retrieve data that traditional scrapers may miss. By simulating real user interactions, the scraper bypasses common anti-scraping techniques and captures information embedded in JavaScript frameworks such as React, Angular, and Vue.js.
What is session persistence and do you support it?
Session persistence refers to maintaining the same user session across multiple scraping requests, allowing for consistent data retrieval and reduced detection risks. The ZoomInfo scraper API supports session persistence by using sticky IPs and maintaining cookies, headers, and authentication tokens across requests. This feature is essential for tracking changes over time, accessing personalized content, and avoiding frequent CAPTCHAs.
What happens if a request fails?
If a request fails, the ZoomInfo scraper API automatically retries the request using different proxy IPs and optimized configurations to maximize success rates. The system is designed to handle common scraping obstacles such as CAPTCHAs, rate limits, and temporary server errors. If repeated attempts are unsuccessful, users receive detailed error messages explaining the failure, along with recommended actions to resolve the issue. Keep in mind that when using Web Scraping API, you only pay for successful results!
What are the pricing options for the ZoomInfo scraper API?
The ZoomInfo scraper API offers flexible pricing based on usage, allowing individuals and businesses to choose the plan that best fits their data extraction needs. You can get started with a 7-day free trial with 1K requests and then choose a subscription that matches your usage.
Get ZoomInfo Scraper API for Your Data Needs
Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.
