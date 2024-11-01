Web Data API to Scrape, Crawl, Map, and Search The Web
Decodo's Web Data API is a single API that scrapes pages, maps sites, crawls them, and returns search results, with proxies, JavaScript rendering, and anti-bot handling built in.
Try an example
Trusted by:
100+
ready-made templates
99.99%
success rate
200
requests per second
125M+
IPs worldwide
Up to 10K
free requests
Four web data endpoints, a single API key
Point our Web Data API at any website and get clean data, we'll handle the proxies, parsing, and retries.
LLM-ready output, no cleanup required
Get structured Markdown or JSON stripped of nav bars, cookie banners, and ad clutter, ready to drop straight into a RAG pipeline or an LLM's context window.
AI Integrations
Native MCP Server support plus LangChain and LlamaIndex integrations, an agent calls Decodo directly as a tool, no custom wrapper code needed.
- Start for free
One API, four endpoints
Scrape a page, map a site, crawl it end to end, or search the live web, all under a single key. Everything an agent needs to explore the web, not just fetch one URL.
- AI agents: Give AI agents access to fresh web data for real-time research.
- AI workflows: Bring web data into AI applications, RAG pipelines, and automated workflows.
Reach any target, from anywhere
Enough free credit to build something real
Start using Web Data API with $5 in free credit, up to 10K requests across all endpoints – /scrape, /map, /crawl, and /search. That's enough to map a real site, pull a working data sample, and test your integration end-to-end, not just send a couple of requests before you hit a wall.
Pricing stays flat as you scale. There are no hidden multipliers for JavaScript rendering or protected sites, so the price you test with is close to what you'll pay in production.
No card required
$5 free credit
No pricing multipliers
Plug live web data into any agent with MCP Server
Decodo ships an official MCP Server and CLI, so your agent can scrape, map, crawl, and search with a single config line. Decodo is also officially listed in GitHub's MCP Registry, which makes it easy to find and plug into your existing setup.
Once connected, Decodo's MCP Server gives your agent web search and scraping tools it can call on its own. It can run a Google search to find relevant sources, map a site to locate the right URLs, crawl the pages it needs, and scrape the details it's after. Results come back in formats agents handle well, like Markdown or parsed, structured data, so your model spends its context on the content instead of HTML.
MCP
CLI
Agent Skills
Popular targets for mapping, crawling, searching, and scraping
Skip the selectors and collect public data from search engines, eCommerce sites, and almost any other website online. Pick a target below, or start with our ready-made scraping templates.
- All
Simple, usage-based pricing
Scale as your projects grow and only pay for successful requests.
10 req/s
$0
/month
Up to 5K crawls or 10K pages scraped
10 req/s
$19
/month
Up to 19K crawls or 38K pages scraped
25 req/s
$49
/month
Up to 65K crawls or 122K pages scraped
50 req/s
$99
/month
Up to 141K crawls or 330K pages scraped
100 req/s
$249
/month
Up to 383K crawls or 1.2M pages scraped
Need more?
Chat with us and we’ll find the best solution for you
With each plan, you access:
JavaScript rendering
99.99% success rate
HTML, Markdown, XHR, plus JSON, CSV, PNG where supported
One-click AI integrations
LLM-ready Markdown format
100+ pre-built templates
Single API key for all endpoints
/scrape, /search, /map, /crawl
24/7 tech support
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
Frequently asked questions
What formats does the API return?
Every /scrape call can return HTML, JSON, CSV, or Markdown – pick the format your agent or pipeline consumes best.
How does Decodo handle anti-bot protection?
Requests route through a 125M+ IP residential and datacenter pool with automatic rotation, headless rendering, and fingerprint management – maintained by us, invisible to you.
Is there a free plan for the Web Data API?
Yes. The starter plan includes up to 10K requests per month, all four endpoints, and every pre-built template. No credit card required.
How do AI agents connect?
Decodo ships an official MCP Server, listed in GitHub's MCP Registry, plus integrations for LangChain, n8n, and OpenClaw. One API key covers everything.
What happens when a request fails?
Failed requests are retried automatically across the proxy pool. You only pay for successful responses.