Start using Web Data API with $5 in free credit, up to 10K requests across all endpoints – /scrape, /map, /crawl, and /search. That's enough to map a real site, pull a working data sample, and test your integration end-to-end, not just send a couple of requests before you hit a wall.

Pricing stays flat as you scale. There are no hidden multipliers for JavaScript rendering or protected sites, so the price you test with is close to what you'll pay in production.