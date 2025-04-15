eBay Proxies
Create unlimited multiple accounts, use eBay bidding bots, generate views, and scrape any page on eBay with our proxies. Try free!
14-day money-back option
eBay proxy for all use cases
Rule eBay with proxies
Set up any device, browser, eBay bot or scraper with our network to access unlimited IP addresses from 65+ million residential, mobile, and datacenter proxy pool in every country on the globe.
Randomize your connection or access only proxies from a major city or country to get precise local data. Unblock eBay anywhere you are: register accounts, bid, and watch prices with ease. Avoid blocks and set 27% higher success rates for your eBay scraping today.
Use highly anonymous proxies on eBay
Hide your IP address, protect your identity, and unblock eBay with Decodo. Use a proxy gateway to access eBay without restrictions in your workplace or country.
Avoid IP bans and blocks easily. Our proxies never send any information in the proxy header, so your connection to eBay will stay completely anonymous.
Run an eBay price scraper without blocks
Use real IP addresses of desktop and mobile devices to access actual prices on eBay. Our residential proxy network lets you mask your scraper instantly: use IP whitelisting if you cannot use user:pass to authenticate.
Access the same residential IP address with a sticky session from 1, 10, or 30 minutes, as well as 24h custom sticky sessions, and run unlimited concurrent connections. Scrape eBay like never before.
Scale your eBay bidding bot
Want to automatically bid on eBay from multiple accounts? Register on Decodo and run unlimited parallel eBay accounts or automatically bid against anyone. Your eBay bid bot will never be the same after jacking up with our 65+ million high-quality proxies.
Generate views and use watcher bots on eBay
Want to boost some vanity metrics? Generate unlimited views and run multiple accounts as watcher bots with proxies to stay undetected on eBay.
To ensure the top level of anonymity, get our X browser. This beauty can change your online fingerprints like no one's business. With X browser, you can run multiple eBay accounts without a fear that they will be linked or traced back to the original source. Check a short overview on how to rock eBay account management in this tutorial.
Fastest residential proxies
Pick a plan that suits you. Get ahead with unblockable and stable proxies.
No commitment
$3.5
/GB
Total:
2 GB
$3.0
/GB
Total:$6 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
8 GB
$2.75
/GB
Total:$22 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
25 GB
$2.6
/GB
Total:$65 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
50 GB
$2.45
/GB
Total:$123 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
100 GB
$2.25
/GB
Total:$225 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
250 GB
$2.0
/GB
Total:$500 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
500 GB
$1.75
/GB
Total:$875 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
1,000 GB
$1.5
/GB
Total:$1500 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
With each plan you access
55M+ ethically-sourced IPs
HTTPS & SOCKS5 support
<0.5s average response time
99.68% success rate
Unlimited threads & concurrent sessions
Country, state, city ASN & ZIP code targeting
Rotating and sticky sessions
#1 IP quality in the market
Free 24/7 tech support
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
What people are saying about us
We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best
Best online Customer support I've gotten
Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...
We almost forgot we're using proxy
Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...
Perfect and reliable proxy service
I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...
Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support
The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value Provider 2024
Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.
Featured in:
Frequently Asked Questions
How to use a proxy for eBay?
Set up your device or browser to use a proxy to hide your IP on eBay. Our network uses both IP whitelisting and user:pass authentication methods, so you can pick the one you prefer for your eBay scraper bot.
Why can I only connect to eBay via an anonymous proxy?
eBay is either blocked in your country or you have been banned on eBay. Set up our anonymous rotating proxies to hide your IP and access eBay instantly.
How fast can an eBay bot outbid you?
Bots are automated programs that run numerous tasks at the same time. They act in lightning speed, and no human can outbid an eBay bot. Especially if it is using high quality residential proxies that hide the bot from eBay’s detection algorithms.
How to sell anonymously on eBay?
While you can hide your IP and stay anonymous on eBay with a proxy, you still need to register on the site to become a seller. Refer to eBays Terms of Service for more information.