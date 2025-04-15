Indeed Scraper API
Effortlessly scrape job listings from Indeed with our powerful Indeed scraper API. Access real-time job data with a 100% success rate and zero CAPTCHAs.
14-day money-back option
Be ahead of the Indeed scraping game
Extract data from Indeed
Our Web Scraping API is a powerful data collector that combines a web scraper, a data parser, and a pool of 125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies. All that power to collect Indeed job data in just a few clicks.
Here are some of the key data points you can extract:
- Job listings
- Company information
- Job descriptions & requirements
- Compensation & benefits data
- Location & employment details
What is an Indeed scraper?
An Indeed scraper is a tool that extracts data from Indeed job listings. With our Indeed scraper API, you can send a single API request and receive the data you need in raw HTML. Even if a request fails, we’ll automatically retry until your data is delivered. You'll only pay for successful requests.
Designed by our experienced developers, this tool offers you a range of handy features:
- Built-in scraper and parser
- JavaScript rendering
- Integrated browser fingerprints
- Easy real-time API integration
- Vast country-level targeting options
- CAPTCHA handling
Scrape Indeed with Python, Node.js, or cURL
Our Indeed scraper API supports all popular programming languages for hassle-free integration with your business tools.
curl --request 'POST' \--url 'https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape' \--header 'Accept: application/json' \--header 'Authorization: Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]' \--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \--data '{"target": "universal","url": "https://indeed.com/","headless": "html"}'
Collect data effortlessly with Indeed scraping API
Scrape Indeed with ease using our powerful API. From integrated browser fingerprints to built-in proxies, we ensure seamless data collection without blocks or CAPTCHAs.
Fast results
Send your request and get real-time HTML results back in just a few moments.
100% success
Get charged only for successfully retrieved results from your Indeed queries.
Real-time or on-demand results
Fetch real-time results instantly or schedule data collection tasks for later.
Advanced anti-bot measures
Use integrated browser fingerprints to avoid detection while collecting real-time data.
Easy integration
Integrate Indeed scraping API in just a few with our quick start guide and code examples.
Proxy integration
Avoid CAPTCHAs, IP blocks, and geo-restrictions with 125M+ IPs under the Indeed scraping API hood.
API Playground
Explore our interactive playground in the dashboard to kickstart your data collection journey.
7-day free trial
Start risk-free with a 7-day free trial and 1K requests for all our scraping solutions.
Find the right Indeed scraping solution for your use case
Explore our Indeed scraper API and choose the solution that best matches your needs.
Core
Advanced
Essential scraping features to unlock targets efficiently
Premium scraping solution with high customizability
Success rate
100%
100%
Anti-bot bypassing
Proxy management
API Playground
Task scheduling
Pre-build scraper
Ready-made templates
Advanced geo-targeting
Premium proxy pool
Unlimited threads & connections
JavaScript rendering
Explore our plans for any Indeed scraping demand
90K requests
$0.32
/1K req
Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly
700K requests
$0.14
/1K req
Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly
2M requests
$0.12
/1K req
Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly
4.5M requests
$0.11
/1K req
Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly
10M requests
$0.1
/1K req
Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly
22.2M requests
$0.09
/1K req
Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly
50M requests
$0.08
/1K req
Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly
23K requests
$1.25
/1K req
Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly
82K requests
$1.2
/1K req
Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly
216K requests
$1.15
/1K req
Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly
455K requests
$1.1
/1K req
Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly
950K requests
$1.05
/1K req
Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly
2M requests
$1.0
/1K req
Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly
4.2M requests
$0.95
/1K req
Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly
With each plan you access
API Playground
Pre-built scraper
Proxy management
Anti-bot bypassing
Geo-targeting
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
What people are saying about us
We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best
Best online Customer support I've gotten
Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...
We almost forgot we're using proxy
Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...
Perfect and reliable proxy service
I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...
Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support
The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value Provider 2024
Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.
Featured in:
Decodo blog
Learn more about scraping, build knowledge on our solutions, or get fresh ideas – our blog is just the perfect place.
Most recent
What Is a Dedicated Proxy? Key Types & Benefits
Ever feel like you're sharing a slow lane on the information highway? Standard proxies act as intermediaries, masking your IP address for privacy or accessing geo-specific web data. But when performance and a clean reputation matter most, dedicated proxies step in as a powerful solution offering exclusive access, speed, and stability tailored to your needs.
Lukas Mikelionis
May 06, 2025
4 min read
Most popular
How to Scrape Google Images: A Step-By-Step Guide
Google Images is arguably the first place anyone uses to find photographs, paintings, illustrations, and any other visual files on the internet. Its vast repository of visual content has become an essential tool for users worldwide. In this guide, we'll delve into the types of data that can be scraped from Google Images, explore the various methods for scraping this information, and demonstrate how to efficiently collect image data using our SERP Scraping API.
Dominykas Niaura
Oct 28, 2024
7 min read
How to Scrape Google Maps: A Step-By-Step Tutorial 2025
Google Maps scraping is the process of using automated tools or scripts to extract information like business names, locations, and reviews from Google Maps. In this blog post, we’ll discuss the benefits of scraping Google Maps with a step-by-step guide on how to do it using Python, and introduce Decodo's ready-made scraper for those who prefer not to code.
Dominykas Niaura
Mar 29, 2024
10 min read
How to Scrape Products from eCommerce Sites: The Ultimate Guide
Since there are over 2.14 billion online shoppers worldwide, understanding how to scrape products from eCommerce websites can give you a competitive edge and help you find relevant data to drive your business forward. In this article, we’ll discuss the 4 fundamental steps to scraping eCommerce sites and how to avoid some of the most common pitfalls.
Martin Ganchev
Oct 02, 2024
4 min read
Google Sheets Web Scraping: An Ultimate Guide for 2025
Google Sheets is a powerful tool that hosts various data management and analysis features. While it usually deals with information already gathered elsewhere, few know that Sheets have built-in functions that can also gather website data on their own! This article will explore the many benefits of using Google Sheets for web scraping and how to build a powerful in-house web scraping machine without ever leaving your browser window.
Zilvinas Tamulis
Jan 26, 2024
6 min read
The Ultimate Guide to Web Scraping Job Postings with Python in 2025
Did you know that there are thousands of job postings scattered across different websites and platforms, making it nearly impossible to keep track of all the opportunities out there? Thankfully, with the power of web scraping and the versatility of Python, you can automate this tedious job search process and land your dream job faster than ever.
Vilius Sakutis
Oct 10, 2024
4 min read
Master VBA Web Scraping for Excel: A 2025 Guide
Excel is an incredibly powerful data management and analysis tool. But did you know that it can also automatically retrieve data for you? In this article, we’ll explore Excel's many features and its integration with Visual Basic for Applications (VBA) to effectively scrape and parse data from the web.
Zilvinas Tamulis
May 27, 2024
7 min read
OnlyFans Scraping: The Complete Guide 2025
In recent years, there has been a significant shift in the way content creators, influencers, and artists connect with their audience and monetize their talents. OnlyFans, a subscription-based social media platform, has emerged as a website that allows creators to share exclusive content directly with their dedicated followers for a subscription fee.
OnlyFans scraping, which involves extracting publicly available data from the website, has sparked an interest. In this blog post, we’ll delve into this scraping world, its possible use cases, and the benefits it offers. Excited to learn more? Buckle up, and let’s begin!
James Keenan
Jan 15, 2024
6 min read
What Is Web Scraping? A Complete Guide to Its Uses and Best Practices
Web scraping is a powerful tool driving innovation across industries, and its full potential continues to unfold with each day. In this guide, we'll cover the fundamentals of web scraping – from basic concepts and techniques to practical applications and challenges. We’ll share best practices and explore emerging trends to help you stay ahead in this dynamic field.
Dominykas Niaura
Jan 29, 2025
10 min read
How to Scrape Hotel Listings: Unlocking the Secrets
Scraping hotel listings is a powerful tool for gathering comprehensive data on accommodations, prices, and availability from various online sources. Whether you're looking to compare rates, analyze market trends, or create a personalized travel plan, scraping allows you to efficiently compile the information you need. In this article, we'll explain how to scrape hotel listings, ensuring you can leverage this data to its fullest potential.
Vilius Sakutis
Oct 10, 2024
3 min read
How to Check if a Website Allows Scraping: Expert Insights
Web scraping is a powerful technique used by businesses and researchers to extract data from websites. Whether you're trying to gather valuable market insights or simply looking to automate repetitive tasks, web scraping can be a game-changer. In this article, we'll explore how you can determine if a website allows scraping.
Martin Ganchev
Oct 01, 2024
5 min read
How to Inspect Element on Any Website
Accessible through Chrome Developer Tools, Safari’s Develop menu, and Firefox Web Developer Tools, the "Inspect Element" is a powerful feature used by web developers, digital marketers, and any ol’ internet users. It allows them to dive into the underlying structure of any website, including its HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, and analyze the page’s structure, test real-time code changes, or collect data for competitive analysis, among other purposes. In this blog post, we’ll explore the benefits of "Inspect Element" and how to use it effectively.
Dominykas Niaura
Sep 13, 2024
10 min read
How to Leverage ChatGPT for Effective Web Scraping
Artificial intelligence is transforming various fields, ushering in new possibilities for automation and efficiency. As one of the leading AI tools, ChatGPT can be especially helpful in the realm of data collection, where it serves as a powerful ally in extracting and parsing information. So, in this blog post, we provide a step-by-step guide to using ChatGPT for web scraping. Additionally, we explore the limitations of using ChatGPT for this purpose and offer an alternative method for scraping the web.
Dominykas Niaura
Feb 28, 2024
8 min read
Frequently asked questions
How does Indeed scraper works?
Indeed scraper is an automated data extraction tool that navigates Indeed's job listings, collecting detailed information about each position. It simulates user behavior while accessing job pages and extracts the data you need, including job titles, descriptions, company names, locations, salaries, and more.
The scraper handles pagination automatically, ensuring comprehensive data collection across multiple result pages. Our Indeed scraping API employs advanced techniques, such as residential proxies and JavaScript rendering, to bypass anti-scraping measures, ensuring reliable and consistent data retrieval.
How many job listings can the Indeed scraper API return?
The Indeed scraper API can return all of the job listings! Collect real-time data from thousands of results for popular job searches.
Our scraper handles pagination efficiently, allowing it to collect data from multiple pages of search results. You can also set a maximum number of items to be scraped using the API, giving you control over the volume of data retrieved.
Can I use the Indeed scraper to track hiring trends?
Absolutely! The Indeed scraper is an excellent tool for tracking hiring trends. By consistently collecting job data over time, you can analyze patterns in job postings, salary ranges, required skills, and more. This information is invaluable for:
- Identifying emerging skills and technologies in demand.
- Monitoring salary trends across industries and locations.
- Tracking the growth or decline of specific job roles.
- Analyzing changes in job requirements and qualifications.
Is it possible to create a custom job database with the Indeed scraper?
Yes, creating a custom job database is one of the primary use cases for the Indeed scraper. The scraper collects job data that can be easily stored and organized in your preferred format, including spreadsheets or custom-built databases. The collected data can later be tailored to your specific needs, including:
- Building a talent pool for quick access to qualified candidates.
- Creating a searchable repository of job listings for various analyses.
- Developing a personalized job recommendation system.
- Tracking and comparing job postings across different time periods.
Do I need coding skills to use the Indeed scraper?
While coding skills can be handy for advanced customization and integration, our Web Scraping API is designed to be user-friendly and accessible even to those who have zero coding knowledge. Many Indeed scraping tools offer intuitive interfaces where you can:
- Set search parameters (job title, location, etc.).
- Initiate the scraping process with a simple click.
- Receive organized data in various formats.
However, for more complex use cases or integration into existing systems, some basic programming knowledge (particularly in Python) can be helpful. But don't worry – comprehensive documentation and 24/7 tech support are here to guide you throughout your data collection journey.
How does Indeed scraper handles IP bans and CAPTCHAs?
Our Indeed scraper employs sophisticated techniques to navigate around IP bans and CAPTCHAs, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted data collection. Under the solution’s hood, you’ll also benefit from:
- Residential proxies. The scraper uses a network of residential IPs, making requests appear as if they're coming from regular users rather than a single server.
- IP rotation. Regularly changing IPs helps avoid detection and prevents bans on any single IP.
- Request rate limiting. The scraper carefully controls the rate of requests to mimic human browsing behavior and avoid triggering anti-bot measures.
- JavaScript rendering. Web Scraping API executes JavaScript, allowing it to interact with the site more naturally and bypassing certain types of CAPTCHAs.
- CAPTCHA solving techniques. Advanced features automatically solve CAPTCHAs, so you can collect data from Indeed without facing anti-bot challenges.
How fast can I get the job data after making a request?
The speed of data retrieval depends on several factors, including the volume of data requested, the complexity of the search, and the current load on Indeed's servers. However, our scraping solutions are designed to deliver results exceptionally fast.
Do you provide customer support?
Yes, Decodo is proud to offer 24/7 tech support that’s always ready to answer all of the questions you might have.
Is it legal to scrape data from Indeed?
It's always advisable to consult with a legal professional to understand the specific implications for your use case and jurisdiction.
How often can I scrape data from Indeed?
The frequency of scraping should be balanced between your data needs and responsible usage to avoid overloading Indeed's servers or triggering anti-scraping measures. Best practices include:
- Implementing reasonable delays between requests.
- Avoiding excessive scraping during peak usage times.
- Respecting any rate limits or guidelines provided by Indeed.
Tools like our Web Scraping API offer scheduling features that allow you to set up regular, automated scraping at specified intervals (e.g., daily or weekly) to keep your data up-to-date while maintaining responsible usage.
How to set up Indeed scraper?
Setting up Decodo’s Web Scraping API is a straightforward process. First, sign up for Decodo and navigate to the Web Scraping API section in the dashboard. Here, you can grab a free trial of our Web Scraping API or choose a subscription.
Then, go to the Web Scraping API Scrapers tab and create a new project. Enter your target URL or select Bulk for multiple queries, choose the parameters, and click Save & Scrape.
That’s it – in just a few minutes, you’ll get your real-time data from Indeed!
How do I integrate the Indeed scraper API into my workflow?
After grabbing a subscription to our Web Scraping API, you’ll be able to access API endpoints. Once you have your credentials, you can start collecting data. The API supports various parameters like search queries, location settings, and language filters. Using an HTTP client like cURL or a programming language such as Python, you can send a request to the Decodo endpoint. The API then retrieves Indeed search results based on the specified parameters.
Get Indeed Scraper API for Your Data Needs
Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.
14-day money-back option