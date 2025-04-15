Indeed Scraper API

Effortlessly scrape job listings from Indeed with our powerful Indeed scraper API. Access real-time job data with a 100% success rate and zero CAPTCHAs.

Be ahead of the Indeed scraping game

Extract data from Indeed

Our Web Scraping API is a powerful data collector that combines a web scraper, a data parser, and a pool of 125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies. All that power to collect Indeed job data in just a few clicks.

Here are some of the key data points you can extract:

  • Job listings
  • Company information
  • Job descriptions & requirements
  • Compensation & benefits data
  • Location & employment details

What is an Indeed scraper?

An Indeed scraper is a tool that extracts data from Indeed job listings. With our Indeed scraper API, you can send a single API request and receive the data you need in raw HTML. Even if a request fails, we’ll automatically retry until your data is delivered. You'll only pay for successful requests.

Designed by our experienced developers, this tool offers you a range of handy features:

  • Built-in scraper and parser
  • JavaScript rendering
  • Integrated browser fingerprints
  • Easy real-time API integration
  • Vast country-level targeting options
  • CAPTCHA handling

Scrape Indeed with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our Indeed scraper API supports all popular programming languages for hassle-free integration with your business tools.

Documentation
curl --request 'POST' \
        --url 'https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape' \
        --header 'Accept: application/json' \
        --header 'Authorization: Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]' \
        --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
        --data '
    {
      "target": "universal",
      "url": "https://indeed.com/",
      "headless": "html"
    }
'

Collect data effortlessly with Indeed scraping API

Scrape Indeed with ease using our powerful API. From integrated browser fingerprints to built-in proxies, we ensure seamless data collection without blocks or CAPTCHAs.

Green code icon

Fast results

Send your request and get real-time HTML results back in just a few moments.

Green 100 percent success icon

100% success

Get charged only for successfully retrieved results from your Indeed queries.

Real-time or on demand results 

Real-time or on-demand results

Fetch real-time results instantly or schedule data collection tasks for later.


Protection icon

Advanced anti-bot measures

Use integrated browser fingerprints to avoid detection while collecting real-time data.

Easy integration icon

Easy integration

Integrate Indeed scraping API in just a few with our quick start guide and code examples.

Integration icon

Proxy integration

Avoid CAPTCHAs, IP blocks, and geo-restrictions with 125M+ IPs under the Indeed scraping API hood.

API green icon

API Playground

Explore our interactive playground in the dashboard to kickstart your data collection journey.

Free trial green icon

7-day free trial

Start risk-free with a 7-day free trial and 1K requests for all our scraping solutions.

Find the right Indeed scraping solution for your use case

Explore our Indeed scraper API and choose the solution that best matches your needs.

SERP-Scraping-API-icon.svg

Core

Web-Scraping-API-icon.svg

Advanced

Essential scraping features to unlock targets efficiently

Premium scraping solution with high customizability

Success rate

100%

100%

Anti-bot bypassing

Proxy management

API Playground

Task scheduling

Pre-build scraper

Ready-made templates

Advanced geo-targeting

Premium proxy pool

Unlimited threads & connections

JavaScript rendering

Frequently asked questions

How does Indeed scraper works?

Indeed scraper is an automated data extraction tool that navigates Indeed's job listings, collecting detailed information about each position. It simulates user behavior while accessing job pages and extracts the data you need, including job titles, descriptions, company names, locations, salaries, and more.

The scraper handles pagination automatically, ensuring comprehensive data collection across multiple result pages. Our Indeed scraping API employs advanced techniques, such as residential proxies and JavaScript rendering, to bypass anti-scraping measures, ensuring reliable and consistent data retrieval.

How many job listings can the Indeed scraper API return?

The Indeed scraper API can return all of the job listings! Collect real-time data from thousands of results for popular job searches.

Our scraper handles pagination efficiently, allowing it to collect data from multiple pages of search results. You can also set a maximum number of items to be scraped using the API, giving you control over the volume of data retrieved.

Can I use the Indeed scraper to track hiring trends?

Absolutely! The Indeed scraper is an excellent tool for tracking hiring trends. By consistently collecting job data over time, you can analyze patterns in job postings, salary ranges, required skills, and more. This information is invaluable for:

  • Identifying emerging skills and technologies in demand.
  • Monitoring salary trends across industries and locations.
  • Tracking the growth or decline of specific job roles.
  • Analyzing changes in job requirements and qualifications.

Is it possible to create a custom job database with the Indeed scraper?

Yes, creating a custom job database is one of the primary use cases for the Indeed scraper. The scraper collects job data that can be easily stored and organized in your preferred format, including spreadsheets or custom-built databases. The collected data can later be tailored to your specific needs, including:

  • Building a talent pool for quick access to qualified candidates.
  • Creating a searchable repository of job listings for various analyses.
  • Developing a personalized job recommendation system.
  • Tracking and comparing job postings across different time periods.

Do I need coding skills to use the Indeed scraper?

While coding skills can be handy for advanced customization and integration, our Web Scraping API is designed to be user-friendly and accessible even to those who have zero coding knowledge. Many Indeed scraping tools offer intuitive interfaces where you can:

  • Set search parameters (job title, location, etc.).
  • Initiate the scraping process with a simple click.
  • Receive organized data in various formats.

However, for more complex use cases or integration into existing systems, some basic programming knowledge (particularly in Python) can be helpful. But don't worry – comprehensive documentation and 24/7 tech support are here to guide you throughout your data collection journey.

How does Indeed scraper handles IP bans and CAPTCHAs?

Our Indeed scraper employs sophisticated techniques to navigate around IP bans and CAPTCHAs, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted data collection. Under the solution’s hood, you’ll also benefit from:

  • Residential proxies. The scraper uses a network of residential IPs, making requests appear as if they're coming from regular users rather than a single server.
  • IP rotation. Regularly changing IPs helps avoid detection and prevents bans on any single IP.
  • Request rate limiting. The scraper carefully controls the rate of requests to mimic human browsing behavior and avoid triggering anti-bot measures.
  • JavaScript rendering. Web Scraping API executes JavaScript, allowing it to interact with the site more naturally and bypassing certain types of CAPTCHAs.
  • CAPTCHA solving techniques. Advanced features automatically solve CAPTCHAs, so you can collect data from Indeed without facing anti-bot challenges.

How fast can I get the job data after making a request?

The speed of data retrieval depends on several factors, including the volume of data requested, the complexity of the search, and the current load on Indeed's servers. However, our scraping solutions are designed to deliver results exceptionally fast.

Do you provide customer support?

Yes, Decodo is proud to offer 24/7 tech support that’s always ready to answer all of the questions you might have.

Is it legal to scrape data from Indeed?

It's always advisable to consult with a legal professional to understand the specific implications for your use case and jurisdiction.


How often can I scrape data from Indeed?

The frequency of scraping should be balanced between your data needs and responsible usage to avoid overloading Indeed's servers or triggering anti-scraping measures. Best practices include:

  • Implementing reasonable delays between requests.
  • Avoiding excessive scraping during peak usage times.
  • Respecting any rate limits or guidelines provided by Indeed.

Tools like our Web Scraping API offer scheduling features that allow you to set up regular, automated scraping at specified intervals (e.g., daily or weekly) to keep your data up-to-date while maintaining responsible usage.


How to set up Indeed scraper?

Setting up Decodo’s Web Scraping API is a straightforward process. First, sign up for Decodo and navigate to the Web Scraping API section in the dashboard. Here, you can grab a free trial of our Web Scraping API or choose a subscription.

Then, go to the Web Scraping API Scrapers tab and create a new project. Enter your target URL or select Bulk for multiple queries, choose the parameters, and click Save & Scrape.

That’s it – in just a few minutes, you’ll get your real-time data from Indeed!

How do I integrate the Indeed scraper API into my workflow?

After grabbing a subscription to our Web Scraping API, you’ll be able to access API endpoints. Once you have your credentials, you can start collecting data. The API supports various parameters like search queries, location settings, and language filters. Using an HTTP client like cURL or a programming language such as Python, you can send a request to the Decodo endpoint. The API then retrieves Indeed search results based on the specified parameters.

