Scrape Google Autocomplete API

Get access to the most delicious data from Google Autocomplete with our SERP Scraping API. Make data-based decisions and rise to the top of the search results. 

Stay on top of query suggestions with Google Autocomplete API

Google Autocomplete API is a tool providing search query predictions data in bulk. By utilizing it for SEO, businesses can get their website to rank higher. And for that, they need large volumes of data. That’s where Decodo’s SERP Scraping API steps in: it allows companies to scrape Google suggestions with a 100% success rate for a scraperific experience.

Google search autocomplete

Learn hot search topics

Looking to collect real-time data in bulk at a 100% success rate? Whether you're a savvy marketer wishing to improve your SEO strategy or a business owner willing to stay ahead of the competition, our API has got you covered. 

It combines 125M+ high-quality proxies and a powerful scraper, so you can trust that the Google autocomplete data will be delivered straight to your digital doorstep.

Google search results

Give your SEO game a boost

Scrape Google query suggestions and get the inside scoop on what keywords your competitors are up to. Run the localized research to learn what people in specific areas are searching for – SERP Scraping API has a city-level targeting option with 195+ locations worldwide.

What companies use Google Autocomplete API for

Keyword tracking

Scrape large volumes of keyword data to track your SEO performance accurately. Use live data to monitor your query rankings and discover valuable long-tail keywords.

Sentiment analysis

Find out what related terms appear when users search for your company. Use this information to gain valuable insights and strategically adjust your marketing efforts.

API request example

To try our API, use the Python request code below with your username and password to get Google keyword suggestions based on your query. Be sure to check out our help documentation for more info.

import requests
  
url = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"
  
payload = {
      "target": "google_suggest",
      "query": "pizza"
}
  
headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}
  
response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)
  
print(response.text)
How does SERP Scraping API work?

Google Autocomplete API features

Save money

You'll only be charged for 100% successfully scraped results, so you can be sure you'll get quality data without overpaying.

Customize requests

Google autosuggest predictions vary by country. Decodo delivers search results on a city, country, or U.S. state level.

Set up effortlessly

Our API is easy to integrate and use. Forget IP bans – we'll handle maintenance so you can focus on data analysis.

Get real-time data

The SERP Scraping API returns real-time search predictions helping you spot the most trending queries.

Google Autocomplete API is full awesomeness

Flexible output options

Choose between raw HTML or parsed JSON results to fit your needs.

Guaranteed 100% success

Enjoy cost-effective results with our API – we charge only for success.

Real-time or on demand results

Choose between synchronous or asynchronous requests for your targets.

Easy integration

Set up with code examples on GitHub, Postman collections and our quick start guide.

Advanced anti-bot protection

Integrates browser fingerprints for seamless data collection.

Proxy integration

Built-in 125M+ proxies ensure you’ll avoid blocks and CAPTCHAs while collecting data.

API Playground

Try before you buy – test drive our API with our interactive API Playground.

7-day free trial

Get started with 1K requests for 7 days with our risk-free trial.

SERP Scraping API plans

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Decodo’s Google Autocomplete API?

The SERP Scraping API is a useful tool that lets you scrape the suggestions that search engines display as you type your query. Customizable request options allow you to quickly retrieve the data you need from any location, device, or browser.

How to get started with Google Autocomplete API?

Simply select your preferred plan on our dashboard – you can try it for 7-days, free of charge. Enter your credentials, choose your desired search engine, and click "Generate" to see the cURL code in action. Or, if you're feeling adventurous, check out our help docs for examples in other programming languages like Python and JavaScript.

