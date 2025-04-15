Scrape Google Autocomplete API
Get access to the most delicious data from Google Autocomplete with our SERP Scraping API. Make data-based decisions and rise to the top of the search results.
14-day money-back option
Stay on top of query suggestions with Google Autocomplete API
Google Autocomplete API is a tool providing search query predictions data in bulk. By utilizing it for SEO, businesses can get their website to rank higher. And for that, they need large volumes of data. That’s where Decodo’s SERP Scraping API steps in: it allows companies to scrape Google suggestions with a 100% success rate for a scraperific experience.
Learn hot search topics
Looking to collect real-time data in bulk at a 100% success rate? Whether you're a savvy marketer wishing to improve your SEO strategy or a business owner willing to stay ahead of the competition, our API has got you covered.
It combines 125M+ high-quality proxies and a powerful scraper, so you can trust that the Google autocomplete data will be delivered straight to your digital doorstep.
Give your SEO game a boost
Scrape Google query suggestions and get the inside scoop on what keywords your competitors are up to. Run the localized research to learn what people in specific areas are searching for – SERP Scraping API has a city-level targeting option with 195+ locations worldwide.
What companies use Google Autocomplete API for
Keyword tracking
Scrape large volumes of keyword data to track your SEO performance accurately. Use live data to monitor your query rankings and discover valuable long-tail keywords.
Sentiment analysis
Find out what related terms appear when users search for your company. Use this information to gain valuable insights and strategically adjust your marketing efforts.
API request example
To try our API, use the Python request code below with your username and password to get Google keyword suggestions based on your query. Be sure to check out our help documentation for more info.
import requestsurl = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"payload = {"target": "google_suggest","query": "pizza"}headers = {"accept": "application/json","content-type": "application/json","authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"}response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)print(response.text)
Google Autocomplete API features
Save money
You'll only be charged for 100% successfully scraped results, so you can be sure you'll get quality data without overpaying.
Customize requests
Google autosuggest predictions vary by country. Decodo delivers search results on a city, country, or U.S. state level.
Set up effortlessly
Our API is easy to integrate and use. Forget IP bans – we'll handle maintenance so you can focus on data analysis.
Get real-time data
The SERP Scraping API returns real-time search predictions helping you spot the most trending queries.
Google Autocomplete API is full awesomeness
Flexible output options
Choose between raw HTML or parsed JSON results to fit your needs.
Guaranteed 100% success
Enjoy cost-effective results with our API – we charge only for success.
Real-time or on demand results
Choose between synchronous or asynchronous requests for your targets.
Easy integration
Set up with code examples on GitHub, Postman collections and our quick start guide.
Advanced anti-bot protection
Integrates browser fingerprints for seamless data collection.
Proxy integration
Built-in 125M+ proxies ensure you’ll avoid blocks and CAPTCHAs while collecting data.
API Playground
Try before you buy – test drive our API with our interactive API Playground.
7-day free trial
Get started with 1K requests for 7 days with our risk-free trial.
SERP Scraping API plans
90K requests
$0.32
/1K req
Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly
700K requests
$0.14
/1K req
Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly
2M requests
$0.12
/1K req
Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly
4.5M requests
$0.11
/1K req
Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly
10M requests
$0.1
/1K req
Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly
22.2M requests
$0.09
/1K req
Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly
50M requests
$0.08
/1K req
Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly
23K requests
$1.25
/1K req
Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly
82K requests
$1.2
/1K req
Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly
216K requests
$1.15
/1K req
Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly
455K requests
$1.1
/1K req
Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly
950K requests
$1.05
/1K req
Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly
2M requests
$1.0
/1K req
Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly
4.2M requests
$0.95
/1K req
Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly
With each plan you access
API Playground
Pre-built scraper
Proxy management
Anti-bot bypassing
Geo-targeting
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
What people are saying about us
We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best
Best online Customer support I've gotten
Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...
We almost forgot we're using proxy
Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...
Perfect and reliable proxy service
I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...
Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support
The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value Provider 2024
Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.
Featured in:
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Decodo’s Google Autocomplete API?
The SERP Scraping API is a useful tool that lets you scrape the suggestions that search engines display as you type your query. Customizable request options allow you to quickly retrieve the data you need from any location, device, or browser.
How to get started with Google Autocomplete API?
Simply select your preferred plan on our dashboard – you can try it for 7-days, free of charge. Enter your credentials, choose your desired search engine, and click "Generate" to see the cURL code in action. Or, if you're feeling adventurous, check out our help docs for examples in other programming languages like Python and JavaScript.