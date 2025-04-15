Redfin Scraper API

Need Redfin property data for your business growth? Our API helps you gather accurate listing details, prices, and market insights without the roadblocks of CAPTCHAs, IP bans, and geo-restrictions.

Extract data from Redfin

Our Web Scraping API is a powerful data collector that combines a web scraper, a data parser, and a pool of 125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies. All that power to collect Redfin data in just a few clicks.

Here are some of the key data points you can extract from Redfin:

  • Property listings and details
  • Property images and descriptions
  • Agents and contact information

What is a Redfin scraper?

A Redfin scraper is a solution that extracts data from the Redfin platform. With our scraper, you can send a single API request and receive the data you need in raw HTML format. Even if a request fails, we’ll automatically retry until your data is delivered. You'll only pay for successful requests.

Designed by our experienced developers, this tool offers you a range of handy features:

  • Built-in scraper and parser
  • JavaScript rendering
  • Integrated browser fingerprints
  • Easy real-time API integration
  • Vast country-level targeting options
  • CAPTCHA handling

Scrape Redfin with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our Redfin scraper API supports all popular programming languages for hassle-free integration with your business tools.

curl --request 'POST' \
        --url 'https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape' \
        --header 'Accept: application/json' \
        --header 'Authorization: Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]' \
        --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
        --data '
    {
      "target": "universal",
      "url": "https://www.redfin.com/",
      "headless": "html"
    }
'

Collect data effortlessly with Redfin scraping API

Scrape Redfin with ease using our powerful API. From integrated browser fingerprints to built-in proxies, we ensure seamless data collection without blocks or CAPTCHAs.

Fast results

Retrieve accurate data from Redfin in HTML with a single request.

100% success

Pay only for successfully extracted data from Redfin.

Real-time or on-demand results

Choose between real-time data access or scheduled scraping tasks for later.


Advanced anti-bot measures

Navigate through protection mechanisms using built-in browser fingerprints.

Easy integration

Plug Redfin scraper API into your workflows with our comprehensive guides and examples.

Proxy integration

Access data without facing CAPTCHAs with 125M+ IPs under the scraper’s hood.

API Playground

Send your first requests in our API Playground, available in the dashboard.

Free trial

Start scraping risk-free with a 7-day free trial and 1K requests.

Find the right Redfin scraping solution for your use case

Explore our Redfin scraper API and choose the solution that best matches your needs.

Core

Advanced

Essential scraping features to unlock targets efficiently

Premium scraping solution with high customizability

Success rate

100%

100%

Anti-bot bypassing

Proxy management

API Playground

Task scheduling

Pre-build scraper

Ready-made templates

Advanced geo-targeting

Premium proxy pool

Unlimited threads & connections

JavaScript rendering

With each plan you access

API Playground

Pre-built scraper

Proxy management

Anti-bot bypassing

Geo-targeting

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Decodo blog

Build knowledge on our solutions, or pick up some fresh ideas for your next project – our blog is just the perfect place.

Frequently asked questions

How does Redfin data scraper work?

The Redfin data scraper sends automated requests to Redfin’s website, retrieving real estate data such as property listings, prices, and property insights. It processes data dynamically, ensuring that even JavaScript-heavy elements are retrieved successfully. The scraper leverages a 125M+ IP pool and advanced anti-bot measures to avoid detection, allowing users to extract data in just a few clicks.

Can I scrape Redfin data at scale?

Scraping Redfin data at scale is easy with the proper infrastructure in place. The Redfin scraper API is designed to handle large-scale data extraction by utilizing rotating IPs and advanced anti-bot mechanisms. Users can extract thousands of listings or historical pricing trends without interruptions. Whether for real estate market analysis, investment insights, or competitive research, the API ensures high scalability for all projects.

Is it legal to scrape data from Redfin?

It's always advisable to consult with a legal professional to understand the specific implications for your use case and jurisdiction.

How can I use the Redfin scraper API for my business?

Businesses can leverage the Redfin scraper API for various applications, including real estate market research, property valuation modeling, investment analysis, competitive benchmarking, and lead generation. Real estate professionals can also track price trends, identify emerging opportunities, and analyze competitor listings. Property investors can build datasets to forecast market movements, while real estate tech companies can integrate scraped data into applications for property searches, neighborhood insights, and price comparisons.

How is your Redfin Scraper API different from competitors?

Our Web Scraping API stands out from the competition thanks to its built-in proxy management and ability to handle JavaScript-heavy pages with headless browser technology. Unlike many scrapers that struggle with Redfin’s dynamic content and anti-bot measures, this API ensures seamless data extraction by mimicking human browsing behavior.

What programming languages are supported?

The Redfin scraper API supports multiple programming languages, making it accessible to developers with different tech stacks. You can integrate our API into your workflows with Python, JavaScript (Node.js), Java, Ruby, PHP, and other languages that support HTTP requests.

What are the pricing options for the Redfin scraper API?

Pricing for the Redfin scraper API varies depending on usage volume, features, and customization needs. You can start with a 7-day free trial and 1K requests and then choose the subscription that best suits your web scraping collection needs.

Can I scrape Redfin data for specific locations?

You can retrieve data from different locations with the Location parameter when making a new request to our Web Scraping API.

What if my request fails?

If a request fails, the Redfin scraper API automatically retries using rotating proxies and anti-bot measures. Failures due to CAPTCHAs, rate limits, or temporary server errors are handled with adaptive scraping strategies. Remember that you’re only paying for successful requests!

Where can I find tutorials for Redfin scraper API?

Explore our step-by-step guides on our blog, watch video tutorials, follow quick start guides, and documentation to learn how to scrape different targets without facing various restrictions.

Can I customize the Redfin scraper API for my needs?

Yes! Our scraping APIs are highly customizable and can be tailored to your specific scraping needs. Tweak your HTTP method, location, website domain, device type, and other parameters on the go.

Get Redfin Scraper API for Your Data Needs

Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.

