Craigslist Proxies

Unblock Craigslist, collect data, avoid location restrictions. Our proxies work with all major web browsers and Craigslist auto posters. Stay anonymous on Craigslist now!

Start free trialSign up with Google

14-day money-back option

Craigslist proxies

residential proxies

Use only residential proxies for Craigslist

Residential proxies are IP addresses of real devices. None of the proxies in our pool are related, so they cannot be banned collectively.


Whether you want to scrape data, make multiple posts, avoid location restriction, get around phone verification or avoid getting banned and be anonymous, you need an advanced residential proxy network. With us, you get access to all 55+ million residential IPs and send as many unique connection request as you can.

smartproxy proxies

Use the best Craigslist proxies

Our top-performing residential proxy network clocks in at industry-leading <0.5s average speed and offers the highest success rate in the proxy market – 99.68%.


Integrate our whole proxy pool easily with any browser or tool. Contact us for support – we’re here 24/7!


Want to know more about how to avoid getting your IP blocked by Craigslist? Check our guide on setting proxies for Craigslist.

Craigslist bots

Works with all major Craigslist bots:

  • Clad Genius
  • ClassifiedLiveAds
Over+195+Countries.svg

Huge Craigslist proxy server

Our residential IP pool comprises 55+ million real, unique devices. No site can block our whole network, so you can do exactly what you want on Craigslist without limits!

14-day+money-back.svg

Let your Craigslist bot avoid flagging

Our network lets you change IP addresses with every connection or keep one for up to 24hrs custom sticky sessions. Do not limit your Craigslist bot and use it to the fullest!

City.svg

Target other countries and cities on Craigslist

Use our network’s geo-targeting capabilities and access IP addresses only in certain countries or major cities. Post Craigslist ads in New York and Los Angeles at the same time!

多账户

Post multiple ads on Craigslist without getting flagged

Use unlimited numbers of accounts on Craigslist to post ads from residential IP addresses. You can post to Craigslist in various countries or cities at once.

Get your proxies, it's risk-free!

Enjoy maximum performance without any pressure. Buy any of our proxy plans and take up to 14 days to decide. If you're not impressed, we'll refund you (terms apply).

Register now

Fastest residential proxies – now for less

Pick a plan that suits you. Get ahead with unblockable and stable proxies.

PAY AS YOU GO

No commitment

SAVE 50%

$3.5

/GB

Total:

Buy now

2 GB

SAVE 50%

$3.0

/GB

Total:$6 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial

8 GB

SAVE 50%

$2.75

/GB

Total:$22 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial
MOST POPULAR

25 GB

SAVE 50%

$2.6

/GB

Total:$65 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial

50 GB

SAVE 50%

$2.45

/GB

Total:$123 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial

100 GB

SAVE 50%

$2.25

/GB

Total:$225 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial

250 GB

SAVE 50%

$2.0

/GB

Total:$500 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial

500 GB

SAVE 50%

$1.75

/GB

Total:$875 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Buy now

1,000 GB

SAVE 50%

$1.5

/GB

Total:$1500 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Buy now

With each plan you access

55M+ ethically-sourced IPs

HTTPS & SOCKS5 support

<0.5s average response time

99.68% success rate

Unlimited threads & concurrent sessions

Country, state, city ASN & ZIP code targeting

Rotating and sticky sessions

#1 IP quality in the market

Free 24/7 tech support

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

What people are saying about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best

Best online Customer support I've gotten

Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...

Read more

We almost forgot we're using proxy

Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...

Read more

Perfect and reliable proxy service

I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...

Read more

Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support

The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...

Read more

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Best Value Provider 2024

Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Featured in:

Cybernews
Hackernoon
Techjury
Techradar
Yahoo news
Cybernews
Hackernoon
Techjury
Techradar
Yahoo news

Frequently Asked Questions About Craigslist Proxies

Are Craigslist proxies safe?

Yes. Our proxy network is completely anonymous. Free proxies, on the other hand, might be stealing your data to monetize it. Never use free proxy services to stay safe on Craigslist.

How to get unblocked on Craigslist?

It’s easy – just use a high quality residential proxy.

Can I select proxies from a specific location?

Yes, you can choose to access residential proxies only from certain cities or countries. No extra charge.

What payment methods do you accept?

We accept payments with credit cards, PayPal, Alipay, Google Pay, and Apple Pay. You can also pay with cryptocurrency for all products except ISP proxies and datacenter proxies (Pay per IP option).


All orders are processed by our online reseller Paddle.com which is a Merchant of Record for these orders. To contact Paddle’s support team, reach out via Paddle.net.

Get The Best Craigslist Proxy

Unblock Craigslist, collect data, avoid location restrictions.

Try Now

14-day money-back option

© 2018-2025 decodo.com. All Rights Reserved