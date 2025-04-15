Buy Sticky Residential Proxies
What’s the difference between rotating and sticky sessions?
Rotating sessions change the IP address after every request or at set intervals, ensuring high anonymity. In contrast, sticky sessions retain the same IP for a specific duration, enabling stable connections for tasks requiring persistent identity.
Frequently asked questions
What is a sticky residential proxy server?
A sticky residential proxy server provides users with a consistent residential IP address for a custom duration, typically ranging from a few to up to 30 minutes. Unlike rotating proxies that change IPs with every connection, a sticky residential proxy maintains the same IP, creating a more stable and authentic online connection.
What are the benefits of sticky residential IPs?
Sticky residential IPs allow users to maintain the same IP address for an extended duration, typically a few minutes or hours. This is beneficial for tools like web scraper, tasks like accessing geo-restricted content, and managing multiple social media or eCommerce accounts without frequently changing IPs, which could raise flags or present various challenges, like CAPTCHAs.
They offer higher reliability and stability for tasks that require a consistent identity. Since sticky residential proxies mimic real users, they reduce the risk of being detected or blocked by websites.
What is the difference between static and sticky proxies?
Static proxies maintain the same IP address indefinitely unless manually changed, making them ideal for consistent identity verification or long-term tasks. Sticky proxies, on the other hand, maintain an IP for a set duration (e.g., 10 minutes) and then rotate to a new one. While static proxies are great for tasks requiring a persistent IP, sticky proxies combine the benefits of stability for shorter tasks with the flexibility of eventual IP rotation, helping avoid detection on websites.
What is a sticky vs. dynamic proxy?
Sticky proxies hold the same IP address for a specific period before rotating to a new one. This makes them useful for tasks requiring stability over short durations. Dynamic proxies, however, rotate IP addresses frequently. Depending on the setup, they can even change the IP with every request, providing a high level of anonymity and reducing the risk of IP bans.
Sticky proxies are better for session persistence, while dynamic proxies are ideal for high-volume tasks like web scraping with varying IPs.
