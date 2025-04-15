Buy Sticky Residential Proxies

Maintain seamless workflow continuity with sticky residential proxies, engineered to preserve a consistent IP address for extended and uninterrupted sessions.

Worldwide sticky coverage

Explore sticky residential proxy locations, perfect solution for accessing geo-restricted content or managing multiple accounts online. Our sticky proxy server keeps the same IP for a custom session duration. Choose reliability and virtually travel to any location in the world.

Explore sticky residential proxy use cases

Whether you need to collect data or want to manage multiple eCommerce accounts, sticky residential proxies are the best match for every use case.

Scraping.svg

Web scraping

Gather real-time data from even the most advanced targets without a single restriction.

搜索引擎优化

SEO monitoring

Conduct keyword research, analyze your competitors, and monitor SERP rankings.

Multi-accounting

Build new audiences and manage multiple social media or eCommerce accounts.

Sparkle.svg

AI training

Train AI models, including LLMs, SLMs, or GPTs with fresh and accurate data from the web.

AdTech

Leverage targeted advertising, verify your campaigns, and eliminate bot traffic.

Price aggregation

Access real-time pricing information and keep track of competitors’ price changes.

What’s the difference between rotating and sticky sessions?

Rotating sessions change the IP address after every request or at set intervals, ensuring high anonymity. In contrast, sticky sessions retain the same IP for a specific duration, enabling stable connections for tasks requiring persistent identity.

Frequently asked questions

What is a sticky residential proxy server?

A sticky residential proxy server provides users with a consistent residential IP address for a custom duration, typically ranging from a few to up to 30 minutes. Unlike rotating proxies that change IPs with every connection, a sticky residential proxy maintains the same IP, creating a more stable and authentic online connection.

What are the benefits of sticky residential IPs?

Sticky residential IPs allow users to maintain the same IP address for an extended duration, typically a few minutes or hours. This is beneficial for tools like web scraper, tasks like accessing geo-restricted content, and managing multiple social media or eCommerce accounts without frequently changing IPs, which could raise flags or present various challenges, like CAPTCHAs.

They offer higher reliability and stability for tasks that require a consistent identity. Since sticky residential proxies mimic real users, they reduce the risk of being detected or blocked by websites.

What is the difference between static and sticky proxies?

Static proxies maintain the same IP address indefinitely unless manually changed, making them ideal for consistent identity verification or long-term tasks. Sticky proxies, on the other hand, maintain an IP for a set duration (e.g., 10 minutes) and then rotate to a new one. While static proxies are great for tasks requiring a persistent IP, sticky proxies combine the benefits of stability for shorter tasks with the flexibility of eventual IP rotation, helping avoid detection on websites.

What is a sticky vs. dynamic proxy?

Sticky proxies hold the same IP address for a specific period before rotating to a new one. This makes them useful for tasks requiring stability over short durations. Dynamic proxies, however, rotate IP addresses frequently. Depending on the setup, they can even change the IP with every request, providing a high level of anonymity and reducing the risk of IP bans.

Sticky proxies are better for session persistence, while dynamic proxies are ideal for high-volume tasks like web scraping with varying IPs.

