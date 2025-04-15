Sticky proxies hold the same IP address for a specific period before rotating to a new one. This makes them useful for tasks requiring stability over short durations. Dynamic proxies, however, rotate IP addresses frequently. Depending on the setup, they can even change the IP with every request, providing a high level of anonymity and reducing the risk of IP bans.

Sticky proxies are better for session persistence, while dynamic proxies are ideal for high-volume tasks like web scraping with varying IPs.