Trust Built Into Every Single Step
Your business deserves infrastructure-level protection. Learn how Decodo makes security, compliance, and ethics non-negotiable.
14-day money-back option
Trusted by:
Our commitment to security & compliance
Decodo is built for teams that need scale without compromising on trust. Our setup follows recognized industry practices and internal frameworks, supported continuous internal infrastructure monitoring.
Trust is at the core of our daily operations
Security by design
We architect security into every solution from the ground up, including development guidelines and product security requirements, not as a layer added afterward.
Data protection
We protect personal data through compliance, strong security, data subject rights, vendor oversight, breach response, transparency, and privacy by design.
Ethical proxy sourcing
Residential IPs are sourced through trusted partners, with users who opt in voluntarily, understand how their connection is used, and are rewarded for participating.
Global certifications
We maintain the highest data protection compliance standards established by regulations, maintaining an ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certificate for our proxies and Scraping API.
Highest security standards
Decodo follows a unified framework aligned with the highest data protection standards established by regulations and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 information security practices to ensure responsible data handling, user privacy, and enterprise-grade security across our proxies and Scraping API services and software.
This approach ensures lawful and transparent data processing, protection of personal data rights, and strong security controls covering access management, risk assessment, and infrastructure reliability, built to scale with customer needs.
Ethical Web Data Collection Initiative (EWDCI) certified
Decodo is a co-founder of the Ethical Web Data Collection Initiative. EWDCI is an international, industry-led consortium focused on building trust in web data collection through clear ethical standards and responsible practices.
As part of this commitment, we follow EWDCI core principles centered on legality, ethical data use, ecosystem engagement, and social responsibility, helping customers make informed, responsible choices when collecting public web data.
Company governance
Clear standards and reporting channels help us act responsibly. Access our codes and forms to see how we uphold ethical practices.
Code of Conduct
Sets the standards for ethical behavior, integrity, and compliance that all employees, partners, and contractors are expected to follow.
Code of Ethics
Guides all employees and partners to act with integrity, fairness, and responsibility in every decision and interaction.
Speak Up
Allows employees and partners to safely report suspected misconduct or violations, with confidentiality and protection from retaliation.
Legal & privacy guidelines
The standards behind our operations, constantly updated to meet the industry standards.
Privacy policy
Explains how Decodo collects, uses, stores, and protects personal data, and outlines your rights regarding that data.
License agreement
Sets the terms of service, specifying both how the services may be used and the parties’ respective rights and responsibilities.
The Data Processing agreement
Outlines how Decodo processes personal data on behalf of customers, including security measures, compliance obligations, and data subject rights.
Ethical sourcing & usage
Decodo gets its residential proxies by partnering with verified providers who run peer-to-peer networks where users voluntarily share their internet connections for rewards. Before any IPs enter Decodo's pool, the providers make sure users explicitly consent and understand what their connection will be used for. We only work with providers who handle thorough verification processes and offer clear information about data collection, ensuring people aren't unknowingly part of the network.
For usage, Decodo runs every new customer through automated fraud checks, and when needed, KYC processes, and third-party screening. Decodo also actively blocks access to sensitive targets like banking sites, government portals, streaming platforms, app stores, and ticketing services.
Responsible customer verification process
Decodo uses a layered customer verification approach to reduce fraud while keeping onboarding friction low for legitimate users. Every new customer first goes through automated internal checks at registration, followed by third-party anti-fraud screening to assess intended proxy use at a high level.
When needed, additional KYC/ID verification steps are applied and reviewed through a secure third-party provider to ensure alignment with Decodo’s policies. Once checks are completed, customers can proceed with purchases and service usage without unnecessary delays.
See what our users think about us
We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
Techradar
The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.
Frequently asked questions
How does Decodo ensure security across its business areas?
Decodo follows a unified security framework aligned with the highest data protection and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 standards for its proxies, Scraping API services, and software. Security is built into every layer of our proxies and Scraping API, covering access control, encryption, risk management, and continuous monitoring to protect both customers and residential IP owners at scale.
How do you source residential proxies?
All residential IPs come from verified providers operating peer-to-peer networks where users explicitly opt in and are fairly compensated. Decodo only partners with providers that ensure complete transparency, informed consent, and clear communication about how internet connections are used.
How does Decodo prevent misuse of its services?
Every customer goes through automated fraud checks, KYC verification, and third-party screening before accessing services. Decodo actively blocks high-risk and sensitive targets such as banking platforms, government portals, streaming services, app stores, and ticketing websites.
Choose a Trusted Infrastructure for Your Business Needs
Trust isn’t an add-on at Decodo. We combine enterprise-grade security, global compliance, and ethical practices to help your business scale with confidence.
14-day money-back option