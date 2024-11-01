Affiliate Marketing Manager
We are seeking an Affiliate Marketing Manager to take end-to-end ownership of our affiliate program, driving customer acquisition and revenue growth. In this role, you will recruit, onboard, and scale high-value partners—ranging from tech and B2B publishers to developer-focused media and comparison sites. Collaborating closely with SEO, Content, Design, and Product Marketing teams, you will optimize placements, manage commissions and budgets, protect program integrity, and use performance data (ROAS, CPA) to maximize partner profitability.
About us:
At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.
Your responsibilities:
- Own the affiliate program end-to-end, managing commissions, budgets, and the overarching strategy to drive new paying customers and revenue.
- Manage and scale existing partners through regular contact, optimizing placements, and renegotiating deals to maximize performance.
- Research, pitch, and onboard new partners, focusing on tech/B2B publishers, comparison sites, newsletters, and developer-focused media.
- Track partner performance and efficiency metrics (such as ROAS and CPA) to make data-driven decisions on where to invest, what to fix, and what to cut.
- Ensure program integrity by monitoring traffic quality, brand-bidding, and coupon misuse, while maintaining up-to-date tracking and marketing materials.
- Work closely with SEO, Content, Design, and Product Marketing teams to launch landing pages and product offers, bringing valuable partner feedback back to the team.
Your experience or skills:
- 2+ years of hands-on experience in affiliate or partner marketing, with a proven track record of directly recruiting, managing, and growing a partner portfolio.
- Strong technical orientation, demonstrated by working at a tech product company, marketing to a developer audience, or utilizing technical tools (APIs, automations, no-code/AI tools) in your daily work.
- Exceptional data fluency, with the ability to easily read performance reports, calculate partner profitability, and drive strategic decisions.
- Confident communication skills in fluent written and spoken English, paired with strong cold outreach and negotiation capabilities.
- A high-ownership, self-starter mentality, ready to run the program independently and continuously grow within the role.
Nice to have:
- Experience managing affiliate programs in B2B, SaaS, or tech products (e.g., VPN, hosting, security, developer tools).
- Hands-on experience in other performance marketing channels (SEO, PPC, influencers).
Salary:
Gross salary: 11 900 - 15 800 PLN/month. Keep in mind that we are open to discuss a different salary based on your skills and competencies.
Perks & Benefits
Well-being
Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.
Career growth
We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.
Building memories
From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.
Learning & development
We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!
Hybrid work
Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.
Flexible Hours
Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.
Vacation Boost
Loyalty pays off. Literally, the longer you work with us, the more vacation days you get! Add that sweet extra day to your existing ones.