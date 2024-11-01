Partnerships Team Lead
We are seeking a Partnerships Team Lead to guide our growth across influencers, affiliates, and technical partnerships. In this role, you will manage and mentor a team of specialists while owning day-to-day execution, partnership strategy, budgets, and revenue targets. You will establish unified operational workflows, co-lead high-value deal negotiations, and collaborate closely with Product, Engineering, Marketing, and Revenue teams to remove blockers and scale our partner ecosystem.
About us:
At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.
Your responsibilities:
- Lead and develop a team of specialists working with 3 sub-categories of partnerships: influencers, affiliates, and tech partnerships.
- Develop and manage the team day-to-day: goals, one-to-ones, feedback, growth plans and hiring.
- Own the partnerships strategy and targets across influencers, affiliates and technical partnerships, and their contribution to new revenue and leads.
- Build one way of working: partner pipeline and records, deal approval and contracts, payments, tracking and reporting.
- Personally co-lead the largest partner relationships and negotiations, and set the commercial rules for the team (commissions, fees, exclusivity).
- Allocate budget across verticals and partners based on results.
- Represent partnerships with Product, Product Marketing, Content, Sales, Legal, Finance and Data, and remove blockers for the team.
- Set high goals, build team vision and lead by example.
- Report results, bottlenecks, and achievements to the whole organization.
Your experience or skills:
- 5+ years in partnerships, affiliate, influencer or business development roles at a digital product or SaaS company, with deep hands-on expertise in at least one of the three verticals
- Technical fluency: understands how APIs and developer products work well enough to challenge an integration plan and work with Product and Engineering directly. Shown by at least one of: worked at a developer-focused, API or other technical product company; managed technical partnerships, integrations or a technical team member; a background in engineering, product or solutions roles.
- People leadership: has led a team, or is a senior specialist who has mentored colleagues, led projects or managed agencies, and wants to lead
- Has built and processes from scratch and made them stick
- Commercial and analytical: negotiates large deals, owns a budget, decides on performance data. Fluent English.
- People oriented - builds meaningful relationships, coaches and mentors people, onboards on one vision, delivers good and bad news or feedback openly.
Nice to have:
- Hands-on experience across all three verticals
- Has hired and onboarded people
- International partner network
- Has built or shipped something technical themselves (an integration, automation or tool)
Salary:
Gross salary: 4500-6600 EUR/month. Keep in mind that we are open to discuss a different salary based on your skills and competencies.
Perks & Benefits
Well-being
Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.
Career growth
We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.
Building memories
From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.
Learning & development
We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!
Hybrid work
Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.
Flexible Hours
Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.
Vacation Boost
Loyalty pays off. Literally, the longer you work with us, the more vacation days you get! Add that sweet extra day to your existing ones.