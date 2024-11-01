PPC Manager (Mid/Senior)

About us:

At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.

Your responsibilities:

Plan and execute paid marketing initiatives aimed at driving performance and scalable growth.

Oversee end-to-end management of paid media campaigns across platforms such as Google Ads, Meta Ads, and additional channels.

Manage and allocate significant advertising budgets to maximise campaign profitability and overall return on investment.

Partner with creative, product, and content teams to ensure cohesive, performance-focused messaging and high-quality creative across all paid channels.

Translate complex performance data into clear, actionable insights and strategic recommendations for senior stakeholders.

Stay informed about the latest trends and changes in the industry.

Your experience or skills:

Proven Experience: At least 2 years of hands-on experience planning, executing, and optimising campaigns on Google Ads and Meta Ads, including performance-focused creative work and ad copywriting.

Data Proficiency: Advanced knowledge of Google Analytics (GA4) and strong analytical skills, with the ability to collect, interpret, and present data with precision.

International Scope: Demonstrated experience managing paid media campaigns across international markets.

Communication Skills: Excellent written and verbal English skills, essential for crafting compelling ad copy and collaborating effectively with the team.

Professional Mindset: A strong sense of ownership and a proactive, solution-oriented approach to tasks and challenges.

Growth Orientation: A genuine enthusiasm for learning and a clear drive to deepen your expertise in PPC and the broader media buying ecosystem.

Teamwork: A self-starter who works independently yet thrives in a collaborative, team-driven environment.

Technical Knowledge: Extensive experience with Google Tag Manager.

Reporting Skills: Experience working with Looker Studio.

Salary:

Gross salary: 2500-4700 EUR/month. Keep in mind that we are open to discuss a different salary based on your skills and competences.

Perks & benefits:

Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.

We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.

From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.

We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!

Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.

Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.