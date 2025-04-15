Residential Proxy API

Seamlessly manage your residential proxies with our Public API. Create and control sub-user accounts, set traffic limits, monitor usage, and more – all from a single interface and in real time.

Effective proxy management

Easily manage your residential proxy users by creating, updating, and deleting accounts, setting custom traffic limits, and more. Stay in control of your proxy activity with real-time usage tracking for a seamless experience.

Any programming language

Comprehensive traffic reporting

Extensive endpoint options

Flexible residential proxy pricing plans

Get unlimited concurrent sessions and comprehensive geo-targeting with our fast residential proxies.

2 GB

8 GB

MOST POPULAR

25 GB

50 GB

100 GB

250 GB

500 GB

1,000 GB

With each plan you access

55M+ ethically-sourced IPs

HTTPS & SOCKS5 support

<0.5s average response time

99.68% success rate

Unlimited threads & concurrent sessions

Country, state, city ASN & ZIP code targeting

Rotating and sticky sessions

#1 IP quality in the market

Free 24/7 tech support

Discover residential proxy API use cases

Our API provides seamless access to a residential proxy network, perfect for undetected data collection, market research, AdTech, SEO monitoring, and more.

Web scraping

Extract valuable insights by collecting large volumes of public web data efficiently.

搜索引擎优化

SEO performance

Audit websites, analyze localized content, and monitor SERP rankings.

Price intelligence

Track product prices in real time to stay ahead in any dynamic market.

Create and manage multiple eCommerce or social media accounts.

Ad verification

Ensure ads display correctly across locations by checking them in real time.

AI training

Gather diverse data to train your LLMs, SLMs, GPTs, and AI models.

Manage residential proxies with our API

Get started in 3 easy steps and take full control of your proxy setup.

1. Purchase a residential proxy plan.

Go to our dashboard and choose a residential proxy plan that suits your needs. You can also start with a 3-day free trial.

2. Create your API key.

Click your profile icon in the top-right corner and select Settings. In the API Keys tab, enter a name for your key, hit Create, and be sure to copy it.

3. Integrate with your system.

Use our API to manage residential proxies in your preferred language. Visit our help documentation or GitHub for code examples.

Explore our easy-to-use API

Access residential proxies and take full control of your account using any popular programming language.


Here's how simple it is to whitelist your IP:

import requests


url = "https://api.decodo.com/v2/whitelisted-ips?api-key=YOUR_API_KEY"


payload = { "IPAddressList": ["YOUR_IP_ADDRESS"] }
headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json"
}


response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)


print(response.text)
Why choose Decodo's residential proxy API

#1 in IP reputation

Access 115M+ residential proxies with the cleanest, least abused IPs on the market, as recognized in Proxyway's Proxy Market Research 2024.

Top performance

Our residential proxies deliver top-tier success rates (99.68%) and lightning-fast response times (<0.5s), ensuring a seamless proxying experience.

24/7 tech support

Whether you have a question or need guidance on your proxy setup – contact our award-winning 24/7 tech support via LiveChat and get answers in seconds.

Free trial

Test drive our residential proxies without any risk. Claim your 3-day free trial with 100 MB of traffic and explore our features before committing.

We’ve got you covered

All Decodo products are covered by Technology Errors & Omissions (Technology E&O) and Cyber insurance by the world’s specialist insurance and reinsurance market – Lloyd’s.

What people are saying about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best.

Best online Customer support I've gotten

Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...

We almost forgot we're using proxy

Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...

Perfect and reliable proxy service

I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...

Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support

The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Best Value Provider 2024

Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.

Get more insights from our proxy experts

Reach out to our 24/7 tech support or your dedicated account manager for expert assistance.

Frequently asked questions

What is a proxy API?

A proxy API is an interface that allows you to control and manage proxy services programmatically. It lets you interact with proxy servers, handle tasks like authentication, manage sub-users, and monitor traffic. You can automate and streamline proxy-related actions for your business or personal use with the API.

How does a proxy API work?

A proxy API works by providing endpoints that let users control and configure proxy settings. You can use it to create sub-users, whitelist IPs, retrieve proxy details, and track usage. By sending API requests, you can automate proxy management without needing to log into a dashboard.

What is an API gateway vs. a proxy?

An API gateway acts as a central point that manages and routes requests to different services, often handling tasks like authentication, rate limiting, and load balancing. A proxy, on the other hand, is a server that forwards requests to other servers, typically for security or load-balancing purposes. While both act as intermediaries, an API gateway is focused on managing APIs, while a proxy is more focused on network traffic.

How to use Decodo's residential proxy API?

First, make sure you have an active residential proxy plan. You can purchase one on our dashboard or start with a 3-day free trial to explore the features.


Next, click on your profile icon in the top-right corner and select Settings. In the API Keys tab, enter a name for your API key, hit Create, and be sure to copy it – once you close the pop-up, you won't be able to view it again in full.


For integration guidance across multiple programming languages, visit our help documentation or GitHub.

Are residential proxies illegal?

Residential proxies are legal when used for legitimate purposes, such as market research, ad verification, and collecting publicly available data. However, it’s essential to follow the terms of service of the websites you interact with and refrain from any unethical or illegal activities.

How much does proxy API cost?

Our Public API is completely free with any residential proxy plan. There are no additional charges for using the API, and you’ll have full access to manage your proxies, set traffic limits, whitelist IPs, and monitor usage. Simply choose a residential proxy plan that fits your needs, and the API features will be included at no extra cost.

