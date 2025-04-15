Google Play Scraper API

A widely available internet leaves the door open for people to find information about everything. For example, everyone can check a business's online presence before trusting it. So, everything that could be found online about your brand helps your potential audience evaluate if you’re legit.

Statistics only prove that – 9 out of 10 online shoppers admit that reviews influence their buying decisions. It stands to reason – checking unbiased opinions helps avoid low-value products and potential scams. And who wants that? So, for businesses analyzing their customers’ reviews becomes a not-to-miss-out factor.

However, reviews are just one part of the game. Brand reputation management consists of various elements that form the customers' perception of the company. If it’s still a gray area for you, this blog post could be your starting point.